UPDATE Well after 7 to 9 weeks I finally getting my 2022 Tucson with all the problems the below, I have a whole new set of problems due to Hyundai not knowing what to do when transferring plates and now I am going to have my license suspended in two days, all because Hyundai instead of transferring my plates like I said to them several times, Hyundai Bayridge ended up going out and getting all new plates at the cost of $380. One of the reasons I wanted to keep my plate, I am disabled and I have a disabled plate and being that I'm not in Florida right now I can't go to the motor vehicle to switch out new plate. The girl in motor vehicle told me it's extremely easy to fix just just cancel the transaction for the new plates and then transfer my old plate and it would've cost me $26 instead of the $380. I spoke to the girl at motor vehicle in Florida she said I just paid the two-year registration on the old plate. Unfortunately Hyundai is giving me the runaround specifically Adam general manager saying that he needs to call his international girl to see what can be done, first of all I didn't know Florida and New York was international. Second I explain to him exactly what the young lady told me at motor vehicle in Florida. When I told Adam I've had nothing but problems he says what are you talking about I said well I was supposed to get my car the next day and then you told me I would get it three weeks later and then I don't know nine weeks later the car finally comes in. He is under the assumption that everything below in my complaint about the sale he feels doesn't pertain to this. I said to him this is all one sale from beginning till the end and I had nothing but problems, he said we took care of all that (gave me money off) said Adam. I stated it's all one sale this is all one sale. Anyway it will be the last sale that I have a spend money at this place. If you are shopping for a Hyundai and hassle free I strongly recommend you go elsewhere but that's entirely up to you. -------------------------------------- If I can give them zero stars I would because they don't even deserve one. Do you not trust this place to buy your car or SUV. They lead me to believe that the car was on the lot and i was told by Neal the salesperson they are are locating they SUV and he would know in five minutes well an hour went by and asked again and now I was informed that he was trying to locate one for me, in the meantime he had me sign all the documents and gave a $5000 deposit to put on hold until I received the SUV. So since I didn't wanna wait anymore I said just call or text me later and let me know when the car is coming in and he even wrote his cell phone on my sales slip. This was on Monday I didn't hear anything from him or anyone from the dealership so now it's Tuesday and after I read the back and very fine print it says they have up to 30 days to locate and deliver and if I cancel that it's gonna cost me for any expense that they in car so I called the dealership the next day and told them it's not in transit to cancel I asked to speak to the sales manager but he was too busy to get onto the phone and said he will call me back later that day Remember it's Tuesday here it is Thursday he still has not called me back I have not heard anything from the dealership at all. Read more