Greedy
by 04/03/2022on
Promised a corvette at MSRP held deposit for months skipping over me for more money then refused to sell it to me saying I have to pay 20,000 more …..don’t go to this dealership they are not looking out for the local guy just taking advantage of you selling lies
Waste of time going there
by 12/18/2021on
I booked an appointment to have my check engine light looked at and on the website it had open appointments available all month. I got there and I was told that I would have to drop my car off and someone might get around to checking it in 2 weeks. There's no indication of this online, and they were just like "yea if you booked online it's like that." They could have at least called and said that before I wasted time going there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beware of bad service
by 11/03/2021on
I was recommended by a friend who is a mechanic and owns his shop he deals with this company buying parts and knows Peter ,Neil, service writers besides knowing owner and gm. My friend said you need a strut this is a brand new Cadillac xt4 how is this possible ? OK np he said bring it to Bayridge chevrolet they can do it because your under warranty. So I did. Met Peter on a Monday he said we have your strut come tomorrow. Tuesday im there at 8am and had to explain the situation to Neil who is a very rude person who thinks hes a wise guy the way he speaks to people I would not I guess he saw my tattoos and thought it was ok to curse while talking. So I reminded him after the strut installation a major component of the cars front end to DO A WHEEL ALIGNMENT . He responds we know are you a mechanic ? I said no im fifty eight have and still work on my collector cars as a hobby .Three oclock my Cadillac is ready I pick it up Neil says who worked on your car before us ? I said my friend Joey he did two oil changes on it thats it .Neil says It looks like somebody sprayed oil on the strut . Why would you say that Neil ? What did my friend have to gain ? My car was brought here to fix under warranty. I get the bill I dont see any mention of the wheel alignment .I asked Peter he said the mechanic did the alignment and its not listed because its included in struts work order. I know that this is NOT TRUE everything is listed separately showing time ,parts,and labor. I called told Peter and my friend who is a mechanic called and asked Peter about this he also said mechanic said it was done. I asked my mechanic to do a wheel alignment because my new Cadillac is pulling to the right side THE SIDE STRUT WAS INSTALLED he found the wheel alignment was OUT and WAS NOT DONE. I paid my mechanic 95.00 for the wheel alignment I dont trust them and you should not also for your safety .My tires definitely would have worn out pre maturely if i didnt have the knowledge to know about mechanics. BEWARE BAD SERVICE . I invite bayridge chevrolet , and NEIL to contact me to refund my 95.00 the service writers know my mechanic .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
If you think you saw the worst dealer wait until you see this one
by 07/29/2021on
I put a $5000 deposit for a new 2020 Corvette in August 2019. Due to the GM strike and COVID 19, I understand that the car would take longer than usual to to build. But almost two Long years later, on 7/27/21, the salesperson Gregory told me that there was some mistakes with GM. My car order was never placed. It's unbelievable. During these two years, I have been contacted them to follow up my order. They always told me that my order was placed and just need to be patient. Now, after two years of waiting, I was informed that my order was never placed. They kept my deposit and wasted me two years. I could have the car a year ago if I order with someone else. On the top of that. No one from that dealer would contact me try to solve the problem. The general manager was hiding all the time. Always in a meeting or not available. Nothing is worst that this. Don't waste your time here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best in town
by 05/13/2021on
This is the place you want to get your new car. Matt was an amazing help and very knowledgeable. He was able to lead me to the best car and deal for me. The rest of the sales and service team also made it most comfortable to relax while my paperwork was written up. Mark was also a great help in making my experience easy and fun. The team is very attentive and easily reachable for any questions or concerns even after your purchase. Overall great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sales Person Tas
by 04/21/2021on
Mr. Niyazi Tas was my sales agent was very professional Smart courteous. Nice and friendly. I got a great deal and couldn’t be happier. I was satisfied with the experience and in which Tas and the Finance Manager took care of all of the bank paper work in no time. Tas even called to check to see if I had any issues or concerns. Thank you Tas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fake Fees
by 03/04/2021on
I was interested in a 2018 Camaro listed at $20,799. DMV fees were $350, Document fee for $75, and taxes for $2,022. The price should have been $23,246, which I agreed to pay, but then the salesman said he had to charge a dealer prep fee for $1995. The price jumped to $25,241. The dealer prep is a bogus fee that should already be included in the price. I was prepared to walk out with the car, until this unnecessary fee was added to the price. I am extremely unhappy with my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Defective car
by 01/13/2021on
My husband and I bought a car on Dec 30th 2020.. the salesperson was nice but the car started making a weird sound we brought it for services ..and yes they are going to fix it but they sold a house having a problem with the brakes..i think the problem was not that small because they did not fix it right away.. I am very upset ..disappointed with this dealer... How Comes that they let go out a car that is defective... I will never buy here again...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Worste stealership ever
by 01/07/2021on
Sold me a car with no catalytic converters... engine blew in 2k miles.. lied about installing new engine.. withheld $5k refund for 15 months now on a service contract that should have never been sold on a car that couldn't even pass nys inspection.. won't answer calls or return them either... buyer beware! [non-permissible content removed] at work!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great service
by 10/25/2020on
Peter is a pleasure to work with always takes care of my truck always give a 5 🌟 service highly recommend Peter for all your service needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Markos was an excellent salesperson!
by 03/07/2020on
Markos helped us lease a Trax. He made the whole process easy and got us a great deal. I would highly recommend Markos at Bay Ridge Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Markos
by 02/22/2020on
I bought a new car in the Fall of 2019. When I was ready to buy, Markos was very patient and helpful. I called him a few times after driving away with the car with questions on some of the features and he was attentive and responsive, even after the sale had been made. Thank you Bay Ridge Chevrolet and Markos.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent and attentive salesperson, Niyazi Tas
by 02/20/2020on
We were thoroughly pleased with the pleasant and attentive service we received from Niyazi Tas. His details and explanation of how the process of trading in our car and taking on a lease of a beautiful new car made us feel comfortable with the entire process and we would recommend others who may be looking to buy a car to work with Tas as their salesperson. Thank you for helping us through the process with your patience and kindness, Tas!! Best regards, Dennis and Cathy McDermott
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Markos was a wonderful salesperson without the sales hassle.
by 02/19/2020on
Walking in and meeting our salesperson, Markos was a wonderful experience. No shoving, pushy sales pitches, no following around with pressure. He politely stood nearby, giving us the possibility to look at all the vehicles. Asked if we were looking for something particular and he'd be available for any questions. Within a little time we were chatting about our neighborhood, we asked a few questions and without stress made up our minds to lease a 2020 Chevy Equinox LT. Markos made it simply, feeling at ease and as if we knew each other for years. It was a pleasure doing business with Markos and in the next few months considering a lease for my daughter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service @ Bay Ridge Chevy
by 02/17/2020on
I wanted to express how GREAT the Service staff at Bay Ridge Chevy were. I took my Chevy Equinox in to them several times for a problem I was having and they were extremely professional and helpful each time that I showed up even though I purchased my car from a different Chevy dealer. The whole staff was fantastic especially PETER in the Service Dept. THANK YOU ALL!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor dealership
by 01/06/2020on
I am not recommend this dealership nobody, sales and financial person trying to lie you.they charged me over 3400$
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Unprofessional
by 01/01/2020on
I called on an available pre-owned vehicle (gray Audi A6 currently still for sale) and left a credit card number for a deposit with a someone in sales. The person I dealt with never charged the card, and gave me multiple different days the deposit was going to be charged when I called to inquire. The dealership/salesman never returned any of my calls or emails after my attempt to leave the deposit. After a week and numerous attempts to call the dealership, I ended purchasing a car from another dealership. Ive never attempted to purchase a vehicle for a dealerships asking price had them not follow through, and later lower the price of the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Stupid sales associates including manager
by 12/23/2019on
Sales associates are not aware with price and charges even manger don’t know what’s going on, lack of experience and professionalism. Waste of time to visit them. Worst dealership in Brooklyn.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Disappointed
by 11/21/2019on
I had trouble with my engine from the old dealership owner. i received a notification that i have to have the engine replaced due to recall. New owner built the Bay Ridge dealership and was having trouble again with my engine. Millie your employer gave my 2010 Chevy Cobalt to her top mechanic. 4 days later Millie told me it was the throttle body. took her word for it, paid $749. WRONG went back same problem with my engine, she had a mechanic look at it and said it was the computer. Took the car out. What is the problem with my car throttle body or computer. Through arguing with Millie, you company are very shady. Millie is a liar and just took my money and the hell with me. Sold my car for $500. Thank you for such lousy service and NOT honest........
Refused to take back Lease Ending Car from previous customer
by 08/02/2019on
I normally don’t write reviews, but I had to write this one. Very disappointed in Bay Ridge Chevrolet. I guarantee I will never purchase or lease a car there again. I have been a loyal customer to Bay Ridge Chevrolet for the last 8 years. I had purchased/leased a Chevy Tahoe in 2011 & then traded in the car for a 2014 Traverse with an amazing sales person Nathalie Cantone. In 2016, when my Traverse lease was up, Bay Ridge Chevrolet was under renovation for a long period of time. Nathalie had left because of the renovation. I found my self in the Catskills & leased my 3rd car with Chevrolet in Catskill, NY. At the end of the lease today I tried to return it to Bay Ridge Chevrolet, literally 2 blocks away from my house. GM financial had instructed me to drop it at any Chevrolet dealer. Apparently, I don’t live in the Catskills. I called today and asked to drop off my lease. I spoke to a sales manager Danny Meyer. I had asked if he can return my lease to his dealership, the first question he asked was where did you lease it” & asked if I had leased my new car in Bay Ridge Chevrolet. When I told him I didn’t lease it there (Because the dealership was under renovation), he was very dismissive & rude & refused to take my lease back because they had “no room” & “ lots of construction”. Crazy, a loyal customer that purchased/leased 2 cars in that dealership would not take back my lease. SMH!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lower priced cars online but not in lot
by 05/23/2019on
I saw a few cars on ur site but when I went in.....the car was not in ur inventory.. It seems like they were just looking to get people in the store.. Not cool. Update ur online invintory.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
