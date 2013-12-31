BMW of Brooklyn
Customer Reviews of BMW of Brooklyn
done deal
by 12/31/2013on
I visited plenty of BMW dealers in tri-state area. And went to life quality BMW of brooklyn few times, well because its local. Sales man Wayne was a master. I spoke to few managers and clearly i got a realy sweet deal. There was no pressure to buy at all. All the staff is really helpful from the girl in front to finance managers. Definately recommend if you in the market for Bmw
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest salesman. Dealership will not honor agreement. Cost me $2000+
by 08/16/2011on
I went to Life Quality BMW to purchase my 2008 328i, or lease a new 2011. The salesman, Jose Ceballos told be if I leased a new 328i today, the dealership would not charge me any wear and tear costs for the 2008 turn in. I made the deal based solely on his promise that there would be no end to lease charges. Jose gave me a hand shake and a smile and told me we had a deal if the leased the new car today. Three weeks later I received a bill form BMW for $2800!!! I am fighting this with the BBB and the Attorney General's Office. Don't go near this dishonest dealership and stay away form Jose!!!!! The trip to New Jersey to buy the BWM is highly recommended. This is the 4th BMW I have purchased or leased, because of this horrible experence, I am sorry to say it will be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
4th BMW Purchased from LQ
by 02/18/2010on
I have purchased many cars from Life Quality over the years and have to say it's been another wondering experience From point of inquiry to delivery, it was smooth sailing. No hiccups or difficulty at all throughout the buying process. Always a friendly smile when stopping by and handshake from one of the managers upon my departure. Have referred many in the past and will continue to do so. Thank you again for the great service and care!
beautiful experience
by 01/26/2010on
I purchased a brand new x5 Diesel from Brett and just couldn't be happier. He spent plenty of time with me helping me to understand all the options. The pricing was easy and the truck was ordered and delivered exactly the way I wanted it. Kudos to Brett and all the great folks at Life Quality BMW
Very unpleasant experience
by 12/17/2009on
I was searching for a bmw 5 series couple weeks ago. I find this car gorgeous and wanted to drive one for a long time. I live in Brooklyn so I went to LifeQuality to check that car. First, when I walked in no one came up to me to offer help; I had to look for someone. Finally someone show up but still wasn't much of my assistance. I looked at the car myself which was on the floor. And again I had to wait to get THE numbers!!!! Sales man was very unprofessional and confused. My LifeQuality experience is definitely memorable ... unfortunately NOT in a good way!!! I went to [another dealership] where I got very good deal. If you want a professional dealing with you, I strongly recommend avoid going to LifeQuality!!!
Great Experience at LifeQuality
by 11/01/2009on
My lease was up on my IS250 and I reviewed the 3 series online and set an appointment with Life Quality BMW. When I first walked into Life Quality I was greeted by a young man named Michael Aminov. He explained the features, benefits and advantages of the 3 series to me and was very courteous and professional. He answered all of my questions and priced out the 3 series exactly the way I built it online. Not only did I get the best price, which I shopped with 3 other dealerships, but I also received the BEST service from Michael! This is the way it should be every time anyone purchases a new car...hassle free and fun! Thank you Life Quality and Michael Aminov!!