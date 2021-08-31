1 out of 5 stars service Rating

On January 21st at 7:30 AM, I was respectfully greeted by a gentleman who informed me that my service advisor would be Aviles, Rosemary (#167958). Upon my arrival, I was told that my car is under manufacturer warranty and would be covered in full by the company. After 2 hours, I was notified via a mobile device that my muffler had been welded and was causing the squeaky noise underneath my 2019 Dodge Durango RT. I was then told that this issue would not be covered by the car's warranty and would cost approximately $680 to repair. I expressed to Ms. Aviles that I purchased the vehicle in September and was unaware of this muffler malfunction and shouldn't be held responsible. I informed her that I would contact my dealership and figure out a reasonable solution. She continued to inform me that it has been past 90 days and according to the Lemon Law, I cannot expect any compensation from the dealership. In disappointment, I had momentarily agreed to pay the $680 to add a few clips and clamps to address the squeaky muffler noise. After my conversation with Ms. Aviles, I contacted Luxury Motor Club and informed them about the welded muffler. They told me that the price for a few clips and clamp was overexaggerated and that they would repair the muffler at no cost. I immediately notified Eastchester Chrystler Dealership that I am no longer interested in the repairs. I was transferred to Ms. Aviles's phone several times and attempted to leave three voice messages, but her voice mailbox was full. The third-party telephone operator also sent her an email titled URGENT, which she claimed she did not receive. The lack of communication between the third party and the service department is not the client's fault, but the dealership itself. Upon retrieving my vehicle, I expressed that I was not interested in receiving service because of the outrageous price. Ms. Aviles approached the situation with a dehumanizing attitude and demanded that I wait in the waiting room. Her comments were, "I'll let you know when we undo the work we had done to your car and you can take your car home with its squeaky notice and all." I was unable to have a professional conversation with Ms. Aviles due to her defeated demeanor and immature comments. I waited impatiently for 20 minutes, at which Ms. Aviles called me to pick up my receipt. She did not apologize nor did she explain any of the issues in detail. I have never felt the level of disrespect from a car dealership that was expressed by Ms. Aviles. I would never recommend this service to any of my friends or family due to this unpleasant experience. Ms. Rosemary Aviles, there is power in kindness and honesty! As a customer service representative, it is imperative that you smile and treat the client with absolute respect. You have misguided the client and have deteriorated the name of Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership. Read more