Bronx Honda
Customer Reviews of Bronx Honda
Redeemed
by 09/27/2020on
I decided to give Bronx Honda a second chance and see what they could offer me, considering they had changed management. Richard spent hours getting me a good price for the lease I wanted. The new manager Alex introduced himself and oversaw the negotiations and transactions. I drove away a happy customer.
Joseph Tam is THE BEST
by 02/03/2020on
When I came into Bronx Honda I was in a bad position. Bad credit, no down-payment, high monthly payment and in a pre-existing upside down car loan. After first I was turned down. Later that same day I received a from Jo and he explained to me that there was a program he could place me in for people in my position. The next day I came in and Joesph and his manager fought with the bank until I was able to drive of the lot with a new car and payment 200 dollars less from previous one. Joseph Tam is a miracle worker and I thank him so much.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Michael Hinton has always been my “go to”!
by 09/09/2019on
I have purchased multiple vehicles from Michael Hinton over a span of 11 years - I keep going back and referring friends and family because I trust him, I think he is informative, and he works with you to make things happen. He is understanding of any circumstances you are in, and he takes time to understand what vehicle you are looking for that best meets your needs. When he is transferring you over to the finance department, he makes sure to put you in the best hands. He has been around for a long time, is passionate about the product that he sells; and he is passionate about helping people. This is why he is so good at what he does, and why you should choose Michael Hinton and Bronx Honda!
Service
by 08/17/2019on
There is no excuse to wait 2 hours for an oil change when you have an appointment
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks Joe!
by 06/29/2019on
Thanks Joe! Joe is very helpful. He answered all our question. Definitely, we will recommend him to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
friendly environment and helpful salesperson.
by 05/28/2019on
I visited and leased a new car few days ago from bronx honda. My salesperson was Joseph Tam, He was fun, easy to understand and definitely tried his best to give me the best deal he can, I actually felt that I was being helped, instead of being ripped off. He was honest, straight to the point and polite all the way through. Other than the sales service I received from Joseph, I waited nearly 5 hours until the car is being ready for me to drive home with and before I sign the lease finally, they told me they needed to increase the lease fee because I was not qualified enough for the deal. It was really a bummer but my salesperson somehow worked his magic and got me the best deal he can give me. I would understand any purchase of a property is a hassle and hard work. For me, Bronx honda was an emotional roller coaster. I was happy, worried, disappointed and extremely thrilled at some point. They have very friendly and neighborly environment. If you are looking for honda car, I would definitely give a call and pay them a visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Sale Person
by 05/22/2019on
Joe Tam is a good sale person. He answer all your questions and willing go help with everything to get the car you want. It would recommend him to all my friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Joseph tam is the guy
by 04/28/2019on
If you’re looking for a car, go to Joseph Tam. He is beyond helpful and knows his cars! Not only did he help my family find the perfect car, he gave us an amazing deal. 10/10 excellent service, I definitely will return!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
....
by 04/11/2019on
Wasted 6 hours of my time just to not walk out with a vehicle , they started telling me how the only way is to pay a certain amount and ended up going to Yonkers Honda and they gave it to me for the amount I wanted .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Stellar experience!
by 09/12/2017on
I highly recommend Bronx Honda dealership to everyone. They are wonderful and take care of their customers. I have been working with the dealership for over 11 years and look forward to each experience with my salesman Joe Tam and his boss Carlo Fittanto. They are great men who work hard to keep their customers satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best car buying experience YET !
by 09/01/2017on
So on Sunday I went over to Bronx Honda " not knowing what I wanted " so I walked around lost for some time, Then the sales rep " JOE TAM " introduced him self and also showed me around and walked me threw each car in full detail and pointed me in the right direction, I can not write in a review as to how happy and how comfortable " JOE " made buying this " 2017 Honda Accord Sport " his customer service is beyond 5 star, I highly recommend anyone and everyone that is in the market of buying a HONDA to go see JOE TAM over at BRONX HONDA !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
HORRIBLE LOCATION
by 07/31/2017on
Went into the Bronx Honda Dealer and attempted to purchase a vehicle. I explained to the sales associate my situation and he explained that we would need to do a application to see what my credit score was and if in fact I needed a co signer. Before going into the office I asked if a deal can be done can I drive the vehicle home today he said 100% I said great. After doing the paper work he did tell me I needed a co signer which I said sure I would be back in a few with my mother. Came back around 315pm at which Mr Schrils gave an application to my mother to complete and he will find out what deal can be done. After about 15 minutes he came back and said a deal cannot get done because its 4 pm and the banks are closed. I said well you told me if a deal can be done I could leave with the car today. He stated no the banks are closed nothing can be done today to call back Monday and they would tell me what I was approved for. I said fine is the car here he said yes, after he was writing the vehicle up for me to sign that I was interested in the Honda accord sports se he listed the msrp for the car. I said this is not the price you quoted me online your charging more than what your internet says. He said I cannot change that the bank will not approve that hole amount that he has to list it at the price they are selling it for. I told him no this is wrong he began back and fourth saying the bank would have to tell us what we are going to be able to offer you but I would need a down payment for the change of plates so we can hold the vehicle. I said no I do not feel comfortable leaving a deposit know you are lying on the form telling me one price but your internet has the vehicle for a lesser price. He said give me a moment he went to the manager and I immediately went to go speak to him and I told him that Mr Schrils is lying on the form putting one price when the internet has another I told him I brought in my co signer who was a tier one and explained that Mr Schrils recommended I bring one due to my current fica score. The manager at the time told Mr Schrils to change the form and put the internet price not the msrp. Today 07/31/2017 I contacted Mr Schrils and asked for a status he said none of the finace manager were in that I should here something by 5. I told him I need an answer sooner due to my work and if a deal could not be done I would move on he told me no I had to wait. He also told the car was in transit I said wait a minute you told me the car was there now your telling me its in transit so you lied to me he didn't respond. I also explained if your getting a car from the warehouse how come you cant get a different color he said no we don't have any other colors. When asked if I could possibly go for the crv he told me no that there were no promotions I was eligible for with the crv. I told him online you have the price cheaper don't understand why he said sorry there's no promotion I am eligible for. When i called back at lunch I asked to speak to his manager I spoke to Sean he immediately gave me attitude as if I was wrong i asked can you explain what your employee told you about the situation he really didn't clarify himself. I told him first I was lied about the car being there, I was lied about the price they wanted to put there price not the internet price, I was told I the Honda CRV didn't have any promotions and online its cheaper. When I tried to explain myself he said I was screaming which I wasn't said that I could possibly get an low apr but needed to put money down I said but how I have a co signer with a tier one credit which is what you wanted he told me that doesn't matter that the bank looks at my only that the co signer isn't needed that if i didn't pay and my co signer didn't also who would pay the car. I told him the reason of a co singer is because they are also held liable for the car payment he said not that not true and started talking about me and screaming. I told him I work for the federal gov and I never treat my clients like this your very unprofessional he said that is my opinion when i asked to speak to his boss he told me no that he is in Florida that if i speak to him will tell me to talk to Sean i said that is something i would deal with i have every right to speak to your boss again he said no I'm not providing you with that information if you have a problem deal with at which i asked for my money back apparently you do not want my business he said we will be glad too. I do not recommend this dealership i will be contacting the Better Business Bureau as well as my congress to let them know this is not how someone should be treated only because I was aware what they were doing things didn't go the way they planned. I do not recommend please do your research first before going into a dealership.
Great service
by 05/16/2017on
Recently purchased my third car from Bronx Honda. Kevin was great at getting me into the perfect vehicle and knew exactly what I wanted before I did. He made sure I was comfortably familiar with all the features and followed up a few day's later to make sure I was still happy with my purchase. Bronx Honda is the only dealership I've ever felt fully confident and satisfied with the overall experience. I would recommend to anyone looking to purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy with my new toy
by 03/06/2017on
I enjoyed every minute and every oment purchasing my 2014 honda accord sport. I wanna thank Joe Tam for assisting me. He is an awesome sales man. Thank you honda ill surely be back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Easiest Car Buying Experience
by 09/10/2016on
I hold on to my cars as long as possible because I despise the buying process; however, Joseph Tam at Bronx Honda made it easy. It took me a few months to commit, but he remained in contact with me during that time and when it came time to buy we arrived at the price I was most comfortable with in ten minutes. Within an hour of our agreement, the keys were in hand, insurance, inspection and registration were all taken car of. Pleasurable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 08/28/2016on
We dealt with JT at Bronx Honda. He listened and help us pick the right Honda for us. He got us a great deal and we left same day with a brand new Honda Civic. Will definitely come back when my husband is ready to buy his car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bronx Honda
by 08/14/2016on
This is my 4th lease with Bronx Honda, all with Joe Tam. Bronx Honda, on a whole, has been nothing but professional and they kept their word on everything they said they would do. Joe Tam exemplifies that same professionalism. He is courteous and straightforward and has kept in touch with me throughout all of my leasing periods with various Honda offers. I trust him and would highly recommend him to anyone who is thinking of buying or leasing a Honda. Honda's service facility on Zerega Avenue has only added to the pleasure of dealing with Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Service Review
by 08/11/2016on
I would like to thank Indar Atwaroo for helping with my new lease. He was extremely helpful and was patient with me. I would highly recommend Indar to anyone who looking to purchase a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Extremely satisfied customer
by 08/06/2016on
Mr. Batts was helpful in assisting me with my decision to lease a vehicle. He educated me on the differences between leasing and buying a vehicle. He was informative regarding the requirements with securing insurance and the importance of maintaining a good driving record. I was impressed by his professionalism and will refer my contacts seeking a vehicle to Mr. Batts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
got my 2016 CRV from Bronx Honda
by 08/02/2016on
Joe Tam gave me suggestions and his advice, but was in no way pushy what-so-ever. After I decided on the 2016 CR-V, not only he gave me a great deal, the process was absolutely painless, so quick and professional. I would highly recommend Mr. Tam.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent
by 08/01/2016on
I came into Bronx Honda after comparison shopping and Ritchie was willing and able to give me the best deal. He understood my financial needs and worked with me to work out a fair deal for both parties. It was a quick and painless process. I would recommend Ritchie to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
