Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
by 08/31/2021on
Don't believe the low price you see. Once they hook you they tell you the real price (mine went from 30k to 40k before the add-ons!!) And hope you close your eyes and just buy it.
Beware Research
by 06/04/2021on
I basically have a new car brought from them it had so many issues and recalls. Last month i went to get my car checked out because it failed inspection. They told me me it would cost thousands to fix it and was trying to convince me to trade it in. I didn't and was charged a $175 service fee. I asked about recalls and warranty they claim that i didn't have any. I researched and saw that 3 years ago there was a recall for my issue. I called Brooklyn Chrysler and they offered pick up and drop off service a long with a wash and service all covered under the recall. So i paid nothing. What hurts the most is that I clearly drive my kids in that car and Eastchester saw me only as a cash flow.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unprofessional
by 01/22/2021on
On January 21st at 7:30 AM, I was respectfully greeted by a gentleman who informed me that my service advisor would be Aviles, Rosemary (#167958). Upon my arrival, I was told that my car is under manufacturer warranty and would be covered in full by the company. After 2 hours, I was notified via a mobile device that my muffler had been welded and was causing the squeaky noise underneath my 2019 Dodge Durango RT. I was then told that this issue would not be covered by the car's warranty and would cost approximately $680 to repair. I expressed to Ms. Aviles that I purchased the vehicle in September and was unaware of this muffler malfunction and shouldn't be held responsible. I informed her that I would contact my dealership and figure out a reasonable solution. She continued to inform me that it has been past 90 days and according to the Lemon Law, I cannot expect any compensation from the dealership. In disappointment, I had momentarily agreed to pay the $680 to add a few clips and clamps to address the squeaky muffler noise. After my conversation with Ms. Aviles, I contacted Luxury Motor Club and informed them about the welded muffler. They told me that the price for a few clips and clamp was overexaggerated and that they would repair the muffler at no cost. I immediately notified Eastchester Chrystler Dealership that I am no longer interested in the repairs. I was transferred to Ms. Aviles's phone several times and attempted to leave three voice messages, but her voice mailbox was full. The third-party telephone operator also sent her an email titled URGENT, which she claimed she did not receive. The lack of communication between the third party and the service department is not the client's fault, but the dealership itself. Upon retrieving my vehicle, I expressed that I was not interested in receiving service because of the outrageous price. Ms. Aviles approached the situation with a dehumanizing attitude and demanded that I wait in the waiting room. Her comments were, "I'll let you know when we undo the work we had done to your car and you can take your car home with its squeaky notice and all." I was unable to have a professional conversation with Ms. Aviles due to her defeated demeanor and immature comments. I waited impatiently for 20 minutes, at which Ms. Aviles called me to pick up my receipt. She did not apologize nor did she explain any of the issues in detail. I have never felt the level of disrespect from a car dealership that was expressed by Ms. Aviles. I would never recommend this service to any of my friends or family due to this unpleasant experience. Ms. Rosemary Aviles, there is power in kindness and honesty! As a customer service representative, it is imperative that you smile and treat the client with absolute respect. You have misguided the client and have deteriorated the name of Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't Do It To Yourself
by 03/16/2020on
***BUYER BEWARE*** On the 24th of February I placed a down payment on a vehicle. Spent 5 hours in this filthy dealership. Was told to come back the next day. (This dealership is an hour and a half away) Went back the next day and my vehicle could not be given to me as it was incapable of being inspected (meaning they had me test drive it while it was uninspected!!!) They had this vehicle on their lot for 6 months previous to me inquiring about it! What sort of dealership does not repair or inspect the vehicles they take in? I was told it would be 2 days and it would be ready - after 5 days of dealing with these people and not having received my vehicle, I told them I wanted to pull out of the deal as it was incredibly shady. The people who had, up until this point been extremely polite, became very aggressive. I demanded my money back -I had put the down payment in cash, the day they wanted it- and they told me they couldn't give me my refund because 'the bank had their money'. So they told me a check would be issued. It is now 2+ weeks and I still do not have my money back. I have >>attempted<< to contact the dealership numerous times and every time I call to talk to a head boss "they've just stepped out". I contacted Chrysler Corp and THEY couldn't get anyone on the phone either. The only contact made with them since has been when one of their lackeys called to ask "If I was enjoying my new vehicle." When I informed him of what was going on he did manage to put me through to a manager of some form - whose response was "the check is in the mail'! Essentially all of my money has been tied up by these [non-permissible content removed] for the past 3 week. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND DO NOT DO BUSINESS WITH THESE PEOPLE.
Dodge R/T " white with red interior🔥
by 08/05/2019on
Corey was very professional and reliable
Great Service
by 08/04/2019on
The service advisor Robert was amazing. Went out of his way to assist me and my vehicles needs. Service was done in under 4hrs and I had a bit of work done on the car. Fast and efficient service provided. Cleared all issues with car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!!
by 08/01/2019on
Ricky from customer service was very diligent and explained everything in detail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy
by 08/01/2019on
My service advisor was communicating with me the whole time through the process of waiting for my vehicle and giving me updates
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Electrical Problem Repair
by 07/31/2019on
Kayla did a great job keeping me informed with accurate and timely information
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keep compass 2019
by 07/23/2019on
The sale rep was nice and friendly. Though my car payment was high, I was able to leave the dealership with a the same day with a minimum down payment.
Great Dealership
by 07/19/2019on
This is my 10th, maybe more SUV that I have bought or leased thru Eastchester Chrysler Jeep and Dodge. They will not disappoint!!! Jimmy Somma is the BEST! I call Jimmy, let him know what I want and my truck is ready in a few days with no hassle at all. Jimmy makes the transaction as easy as can be! I highly recommend this dealership and working with Jimmy.
Love my new Cherokee
by 07/19/2019on
Jasmin was very understanding and helpful
Auto repair
by 07/15/2019on
The simplicity of the procedure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/11/2019on
Great customer service and very friendly .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 07/06/2019on
Your willingness to work with customers. To take a genuine interest in what appeals to a particular customer. And to deliver a workable solution that may have been an impediment during the sales process.
Oil change
by 06/30/2019on
Exelent services and very fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Delayed, but made hold
by 06/29/2019on
Working with Maggie kept me calm when I needed reassurance that my car would be repaired though there was a delay in my repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!!
by 06/27/2019on
I really liked that East Chester didn't turn me away having not so good credit. My rep Ariana didn't rest till I was approved. Been loving my jeep compass ever since.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Fast Service
by 06/26/2019on
Fast great service. Ricky was knowledgeable and helped a lot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Long wait to get in, but great service inside...
by 06/25/2019on
Once I finally got in (after a long, stressful wait) the service was prompt and according to the timeline given.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Location
by 06/24/2019on
Fast service plus courteous and knowledgeable staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
