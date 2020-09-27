1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went into the Bronx Honda Dealer and attempted to purchase a vehicle. I explained to the sales associate my situation and he explained that we would need to do a application to see what my credit score was and if in fact I needed a co signer. Before going into the office I asked if a deal can be done can I drive the vehicle home today he said 100% I said great. After doing the paper work he did tell me I needed a co signer which I said sure I would be back in a few with my mother. Came back around 315pm at which Mr Schrils gave an application to my mother to complete and he will find out what deal can be done. After about 15 minutes he came back and said a deal cannot get done because its 4 pm and the banks are closed. I said well you told me if a deal can be done I could leave with the car today. He stated no the banks are closed nothing can be done today to call back Monday and they would tell me what I was approved for. I said fine is the car here he said yes, after he was writing the vehicle up for me to sign that I was interested in the Honda accord sports se he listed the msrp for the car. I said this is not the price you quoted me online your charging more than what your internet says. He said I cannot change that the bank will not approve that hole amount that he has to list it at the price they are selling it for. I told him no this is wrong he began back and fourth saying the bank would have to tell us what we are going to be able to offer you but I would need a down payment for the change of plates so we can hold the vehicle. I said no I do not feel comfortable leaving a deposit know you are lying on the form telling me one price but your internet has the vehicle for a lesser price. He said give me a moment he went to the manager and I immediately went to go speak to him and I told him that Mr Schrils is lying on the form putting one price when the internet has another I told him I brought in my co signer who was a tier one and explained that Mr Schrils recommended I bring one due to my current fica score. The manager at the time told Mr Schrils to change the form and put the internet price not the msrp. Today 07/31/2017 I contacted Mr Schrils and asked for a status he said none of the finace manager were in that I should here something by 5. I told him I need an answer sooner due to my work and if a deal could not be done I would move on he told me no I had to wait. He also told the car was in transit I said wait a minute you told me the car was there now your telling me its in transit so you lied to me he didn't respond. I also explained if your getting a car from the warehouse how come you cant get a different color he said no we don't have any other colors. When asked if I could possibly go for the crv he told me no that there were no promotions I was eligible for with the crv. I told him online you have the price cheaper don't understand why he said sorry there's no promotion I am eligible for. When i called back at lunch I asked to speak to his manager I spoke to Sean he immediately gave me attitude as if I was wrong i asked can you explain what your employee told you about the situation he really didn't clarify himself. I told him first I was lied about the car being there, I was lied about the price they wanted to put there price not the internet price, I was told I the Honda CRV didn't have any promotions and online its cheaper. When I tried to explain myself he said I was screaming which I wasn't said that I could possibly get an low apr but needed to put money down I said but how I have a co signer with a tier one credit which is what you wanted he told me that doesn't matter that the bank looks at my only that the co signer isn't needed that if i didn't pay and my co signer didn't also who would pay the car. I told him the reason of a co singer is because they are also held liable for the car payment he said not that not true and started talking about me and screaming. I told him I work for the federal gov and I never treat my clients like this your very unprofessional he said that is my opinion when i asked to speak to his boss he told me no that he is in Florida that if i speak to him will tell me to talk to Sean i said that is something i would deal with i have every right to speak to your boss again he said no I'm not providing you with that information if you have a problem deal with at which i asked for my money back apparently you do not want my business he said we will be glad too. I do not recommend this dealership i will be contacting the Better Business Bureau as well as my congress to let them know this is not how someone should be treated only because I was aware what they were doing things didn't go the way they planned. I do not recommend please do your research first before going into a dealership. Read more