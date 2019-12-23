1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was in the showroom 3 times. First time I went in it was empty I waited 20 minutes for someone to come over, the manager at the desk Tim O'keef introduced me to a salesman, who then started talking to O'keef for another 20 minutes while I was waiting. The salesman did not make a copy of my license but took it , when the drive was over and we went back to the showroom he lost it my license but found it in the Murano we test drove. During the 4 "drive he couldn't (or wouldn't) answer any of my questions. I was interested in buying the car,he gave me back my license and immediately went over to someone else in the showroom completely ignoring me when I went to talk to him. Second time I asked for another salesperson. When I sat down to talk to her about price, I recieved an emergency call concerning a family member who had taken ill and was rushed to the ER, I told her I had to go but will call her to make another appointment, which I did 1 week later. At that time O'Keef came over to me and said "You where here 3 times, GET OUT OF MY SHOWROOM, YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE. We will not sell you a car. GET OUT AND NEVER RETURN!!! That left me dumbfounded , first what is the legality of choosing who you will or will not sell to by how they look or the color of their skin. Second, even more surprising is to behave like that in this economic condition Read more