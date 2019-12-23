Rockland Nissan
Customer Reviews of Rockland Nissan
My new car
by 12/23/2019on
JR is one of best sales person I ever meet. Not once he tried to sell me a vehicle. He took the time out and listen to my needs. JR took the time and worked within my budget. The process was so fast that my mechanic couldn’t believe that I was trading in my car that I just dropped off. Rockland Nissan was my first choice and I left with a brand new Nissan Rogue. There was no reason to car shop
Buyers Beware at Rockland Nissan
by 06/18/2018on
All seemed to have been so smooth after purchasing a new 2017 vehicle from this dealership. Until we discovered sloppy delivery issues mounting up. A few examples: no fuse panel cover, the Rockland service department forgot to put the oil cap on causing an oil mess, and the tailgate was so damaged that it had to be replaced just before I arrived to take delivery. (remember this is supposed to be brand new). When confronted about these issues the service manager just denied it and stated on a call that it was impossible for a vehicle to drive without an oil cap. After talking with multiple Nissan dealers, all of them said the opposite. That it was in fact possible to drive. Instead of just admitting their responsibility, apologizing for the sub-par standard in delivery, the dealership has continued to deny any acknowledgement of wrong doing. My advice to future buyers at Rockland Nissan is to hold a higher standard of quality, than the dealership seems willing to offer themselves.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
THE WORST DEALERSHIP EVER
by 10/30/2017on
BE CAREFUL....They easily add extra amount to the contract for no reason ...STAY AWAY...don't waste your time and money. They just want to sell a car, that's it,no work ethic, no responsibilities,no customer service,NOTHING. I bought my truck from them on October 2016,this is the WORST WORST WORST experience as I ever had. I told them I don't need ANY warranty but when I saw the contract they put $4500 extended warranty on it. I shocked and asked them the reason.The salesperson Mitch Gordon said "sorry I thought Lue(finance person) told you about the warranty" and Lue said the same.They said don't worry after 90 days you can come here and cancel it, then you will receive the whole amount. After 90 days went there and Mitch brought me a cancellation form and I signed it.He said after 60 days the refund check will send to your lender.Two months later nothing happened.I called them and they said don't worry, next month you'll receive it.Again one month later nothing happened.I called Nissan extended warranty and they said the dealership didn't send us the proof of mileage and we ask them 2 times to send it. Finally after several days that I followed up with them I figured out that my salesperson Mitch Gordon didn't give me the form (proof of mileage) to sign and the dealership didn't response to notifications.I called them (Rockland Nissan) several times, at least left 6 voice messages for different departments but nobody gave me call back.It was horrible and I was clueless and disappointed. Then I started Following up with Nissan consumer affairs and after ONE YEAR finally I received the refund but unhappily not the whole amount. I've paid interest at least 8 months because THIS DEALERSHIP didn't do the job efficiently. STAY AWAY from them, they're not honest, not responsible, not efficient.
Nissan Altima
by 07/06/2016on
Customer Services and sales. All the sales rep are experienced and know their job well. General Manager Tim is awesome and really helped me in getting the deal finalized in a very professional way.
Best deal with the best car
by 06/29/2016on
The staff at Rockland was wonderful and very knowledgeable. They were able to give me a good deal within my budget and walk away with a very good reliable Nissan 2016 car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rockland Nissan Review - Terrific Experience
by 06/26/2016on
I have leased several cars with the help of Bernie Drexler. He is an exceptional person and salesperson. It is a pleasure dealing with him. He is a credit to your organization.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another great Nissan purchase
by 06/11/2016on
12 cars from Bernie Drexler. No one better. Have referred many friends to him. Your finance person was quick and efficient as well.
I love my Altima!
by 06/04/2016on
The employees at the dealership were friendly and welcoming. I dealt with Bernie & Lou were awesome and so helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/26/2016on
Mr. Friedman had arranged for Freddie E to take care of our new lease. He was prepared. We were prepared. We couldn't believe how smoothly the whole process went. Freddie showed my husband all the features of the dashboard and answered his many questions. Freddie encouraged questions, which is a very good quality in a person in this job.
Experiecnce
by 05/18/2016on
1st let me apologize for not responding earlier--recovering from surgery. My experience was excellent as far as the salesman - Miguel - was concerned. However I did have a problem when the paperwork with finance officer was completed and I was handed the wrong info/ paperwork.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Satisfied Customer!
by 05/04/2016on
All staff that I interacted with were professional, courteous, and warm. I felt like my business mattered, and I feel I will be a repeat customer. Additionally, I would recommend Rockland Nissan and Freddy Elkholy to family and friends!
My new Altima experience
by 04/25/2016on
I have worked with the sales person many times and he is knowledgeable, friendly and professional in the way he handles the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
nissan rogue 2016
by 04/01/2016on
I was able to walk in and find someone to assist me with knowledge and make me aware of the different aspects I could work with....
Rockland Nissan
by 03/30/2016on
Tina Zambri help me to get the SUV'S that we need as a family car shes so easy to talk too. very honest .. i definitely recomend her...Nissan Of Rockland will give you the real deal and all the promotions that are available .... keep up the good work guys...
Stay AWAY from this dealer don't trust them at all
by 11/02/2015on
Trust me you DON'T want to get a car from this dealer. They made me fly from Ohio to New York. I had to pay for all my own expenses to get the car. Once I got there, they changed the final price. They said the taxes were not included, when I had the sales guy double check the final price BEFORE I even bought the airfare tickets. Long story short, avoid yourself a TERRIBLE experience from this dealer. I'm sure there are many others honest dealers around you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I would recommend Rockland Nissan
by 06/10/2015on
I was surprised at all negative reviews. Although, they were from a few years ago. I had a positive experience. My Salesman was new ,but tried his best to accommodate me. He was not pushy and I don't feel like I was taken advantage of. Everyone there was kind & courteous. I just picked up my new car a few days ago. It did take a while for them to have it "Showroom" ready but I did not mind waiting. I have to go back for my floor mats and another key. Not sure why they were not ready. All in all This place is super busy so obviously, they have a good reputation. Cant please everyone but I would recommend giving them a try. .
Nice to get you. but bad after..
by 12/23/2014on
I bought a car with my Dad in this dealer and I believe I got a good deal after pushing a bit. I came out very happy driving my 2012 Maxima with the options I wanted. I signed up for the EsayCare which was supposed to cover my wheels(tire & rim) from any damage caused by the city potholes. Just 4-5 months after the purchase I hit a very big pothole in the city(NY is filled with them) and one of my tires develop a bubble which means that it needs immediate replacement. I contacted the dealer and scheduled a service time and was told to call EasyCare to start a claim and get it approved right away. To my surprise I was told that my EasyCare was not approved and the dealer never provided me details or a call to let me know about this(I don't even know if they returned what I paid for it). I called the dealer to see if anyone could look into this and I was just bounced between the service department, billing and had to explain the same thing over 4 times to different people. I even left a voicemail for the person who sold me the car and they never got back to me. I was so pissed at this low level of service I went ahead and bought the tire online and got it replace using my OWN money.
Great experience
by 11/19/2014on
After looking for a car for a month and going to at least ten different dealerships, I am so glad I came to this one. With my husband we bought the car at a good price for cash (that is not easy nowadays) and Eric Hallman simply made my day! This is my 5th car and I've see a lot of dealers in my life, Eric is simply the best! This time we did not even had to have difficult negotiation with the manager, Eric did all for us. He is a great professional and very easy to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Service
by 08/07/2011on
I did my initial contact online, and received prompt responses. I set an appointment to see a specific car. When I got to the dealership, the 'internet person' met me, and then handed me off to a sales person (Maddy). Maddy had the car outside ready for a test drive. Unfortunately, it was not the specific car I was looking for. Maddy had someone get me the car I wanted (took 15 minutes). I made the decision to purchase, and the negotiations weren't too bad. The largest issue I had was that from the time we agreed on a price, it took 40 minutes for the finance person to call us to her office. It irritated me since I arrived at the dealership at opening, and was their first customer of the day. I didn't think I should have to wait to meet with the finance person (she wasn't dealing with any customers). My favorite part was when the 'tech guy' gets in the car to go over the features (this is part of the 'final delivery' of the car). He even programmed my blackberry to use with the bluetooth. He made sure I had a full understanding of the electronics, and seemed genuinely appreciative that I purchased a car. Overall, a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unethical, dishonesty and trying to cheat you
by 12/20/2010on
I went to Rockland Nissan on Dec 19th, 2010 to buy Used 2008 Toyota Rav4. I saw this car listed in KBB by Rockland Nissan till Dec 18th 2010. I called and made appointment to see that car on dec 18 2010 with sale person. And sales person confirmed that this car is available and you can come and see the car. I have made the appointment to see the car for Dec 19th 2010. When I reached the Rockland Nissan on Dec 19th 2010, I waited about 15 min, then a sale person told me that this car was sold. Actually the same 2008 Toyota Rav4 was already sold by Rockland Nissan on Dec 10 2010. Even knowing that their sale person told me they have same 2008 Toyota Rav4 available. This is completely unethical.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
They Don't Want You to Buy a Car There
by 04/06/2009on
I was in the showroom 3 times. First time I went in it was empty I waited 20 minutes for someone to come over, the manager at the desk Tim O'keef introduced me to a salesman, who then started talking to O'keef for another 20 minutes while I was waiting. The salesman did not make a copy of my license but took it , when the drive was over and we went back to the showroom he lost it my license but found it in the Murano we test drove. During the 4 "drive he couldn't (or wouldn't) answer any of my questions. I was interested in buying the car,he gave me back my license and immediately went over to someone else in the showroom completely ignoring me when I went to talk to him. Second time I asked for another salesperson. When I sat down to talk to her about price, I recieved an emergency call concerning a family member who had taken ill and was rushed to the ER, I told her I had to go but will call her to make another appointment, which I did 1 week later. At that time O'Keef came over to me and said "You where here 3 times, GET OUT OF MY SHOWROOM, YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE. We will not sell you a car. GET OUT AND NEVER RETURN!!! That left me dumbfounded , first what is the legality of choosing who you will or will not sell to by how they look or the color of their skin. Second, even more surprising is to behave like that in this economic condition
Rockland Nissan is proud to be your family-owned and operated Nissan dealer, located in your community just off of Route 303 in Blauvelt. We have one of the best, most extensive new, used, and certified pre-owned Nissan car inventories in the area, so you can be sure we have the right car for you.
Whether you live in Nyack, Bergen, or the New City areas, Rockland Nissan is your one-stop shop for a great deal on a new or used Nissan car, truck, or crossover. We pride ourselves in our commitment to our community, and want to earn your loyalty and your business in both sales and service. We look forward to sharing our enthusiasm for Nissan vehicles with you.
For us, 'customer service' means making your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. So stop on by to say hi today. We’re looking forward to meeting you.
1 Comments