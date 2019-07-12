1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could give this dealership ZERO stars I would. They would not stand by their sale and for their customer. Purchased a CERTIFIED 2016 Accord Sport manual transmission from them and in less than 4 months and 4 thousand miles later the clutch needs replacing! Despite the fact that EVERYONE from Honda admits that this it not normal "wear and tear" (I have had 4 other accords (manual)l and have never replaced the clutch before 110k mi on any of them), no one is willing to fix it. Even though the transmission is covered under Honda Certified warranty, they excluded the clutch (its considered a normal wear and tear item). Quote to repair is $3,000 and this is on a car with 37,000 miles! Everyone at Honda (corporate, Certified pre-owned, and Mt Kisco) has passed the buck on this. Mt Kisco signed off on the inspection and yet won't do anything to make it right. I will not be buying another Honda. Avoid this dealership. Look elsewhere and save yourself the trouble. Read more