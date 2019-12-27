1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BAIT & SWITCH DEALERSHIP! Ive never been one to write reviews, but Acura of Bedford Hills wronged me and I feel the need to share this nightmare experience. I wouldn't expect to be treated as poorly as I was by a Cash for Clunkers dealership, let alone a "Luxury Acura Dealership" A '1 star' rating is too generous! On 12/12/19 - I contacted Acura of Bedford Hills and spoke with Mark Weinstein regarding the purchase of an RDX A-Spec in silver. We discussed finances and came to an agreement on the sales price of the vehicle + tax + dealer fee of $97.50 + registration. I was told by Mark the RDX was expected to arrive by 12/24/19. Happy with the terms of the agreement and the sale price of the car Mark Weinstein offered me, I placed a $500 deposit. Mark Weinstein sent me a confirmation of the particulars of the deal via email. 12/24/19 - I received a call from Mark Weinstein letting me know the car was on the lot. Mark needed additional information for a credit application and notified me that I would be hearing from the Finance Manager Robert Bello later in the day to discuss. Mark and I agreed on a pickup time of 3pm - 4pm on 12/26/19 for the new RDX! At 5pm on Christmas Eve, I received a call from Robert Bello. Robert and I started to discuss some finances at which point another voice chimed in on the call and said "Hi Greg, this is Igor Sales Manager here at Acura of Bedford Hills". I found it beyond creepy that Igor must have been eavesdropping on the call between Robert and I. Igor took over the conversation from Robert and started explaining that they were not going to honor the price of the vehicle which was confirmed in writing by Mark Weinstein on 12/12/19 via email. I spent 30 minutes on the phone with Igor listening to backpedaling and nonsense and decided enough was enough - I suggested we pick things up on 12/26/19. 12/26/19 - DELIVERY DAY!...... NOT SO FAST! Mark Weinstein calls me on 12/26/19 just hours before I am supposed to take deliver of the new RDX and nervously explains that he can no longer honor the price discussed on 12/12/19. Mark stumbled and stuttered for an explanation and ultimately told me "talk to Igor", "I am refunding your $500 deposit now". I asked Mark, please answer the simple question - What happened to the offer that I put a deposit on just two weeks ago? He ignored the question and insisted on refunding the deposit. At this point I asked to stay on the phone while the deposit was refunded for confirmation. Mark angrily responded "YOU DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO" and *click* hung up on me. A few minutes later I called back Acura of Bedford Hills and asked for Igor. Igor immediately picked up the line and started a rambling rant of "damage control". In a STUNNING TWIST Igor actually accused ME of structuring a deal that was TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE! At this point I advised Igor that I would be posting my experience with their dealership on social media and all of the review sites. Igor took this as a threat and questioned me "why do you want to be vindictive" to which I replied I simply want to inform others of this very dishonest dealership. I struck a nerve and Igor said "THIS CALL IS STUPID" and *click* hung up on me. Anyone interested in purchasing an Acura, I HIGHLY suggest taking your business elsewhere. Two thumbs down, 0 stars. Read more