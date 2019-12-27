Acura of Bedford Hills
BAIT & SWITCH SCAM DEALERSHIP
12/27/2019
BAIT & SWITCH DEALERSHIP! Ive never been one to write reviews, but Acura of Bedford Hills wronged me and I feel the need to share this nightmare experience. I wouldn't expect to be treated as poorly as I was by a Cash for Clunkers dealership, let alone a "Luxury Acura Dealership" A '1 star' rating is too generous! On 12/12/19 - I contacted Acura of Bedford Hills and spoke with Mark Weinstein regarding the purchase of an RDX A-Spec in silver. We discussed finances and came to an agreement on the sales price of the vehicle + tax + dealer fee of $97.50 + registration. I was told by Mark the RDX was expected to arrive by 12/24/19. Happy with the terms of the agreement and the sale price of the car Mark Weinstein offered me, I placed a $500 deposit. Mark Weinstein sent me a confirmation of the particulars of the deal via email. 12/24/19 - I received a call from Mark Weinstein letting me know the car was on the lot. Mark needed additional information for a credit application and notified me that I would be hearing from the Finance Manager Robert Bello later in the day to discuss. Mark and I agreed on a pickup time of 3pm - 4pm on 12/26/19 for the new RDX! At 5pm on Christmas Eve, I received a call from Robert Bello. Robert and I started to discuss some finances at which point another voice chimed in on the call and said "Hi Greg, this is Igor Sales Manager here at Acura of Bedford Hills". I found it beyond creepy that Igor must have been eavesdropping on the call between Robert and I. Igor took over the conversation from Robert and started explaining that they were not going to honor the price of the vehicle which was confirmed in writing by Mark Weinstein on 12/12/19 via email. I spent 30 minutes on the phone with Igor listening to backpedaling and nonsense and decided enough was enough - I suggested we pick things up on 12/26/19. 12/26/19 - DELIVERY DAY!...... NOT SO FAST! Mark Weinstein calls me on 12/26/19 just hours before I am supposed to take deliver of the new RDX and nervously explains that he can no longer honor the price discussed on 12/12/19. Mark stumbled and stuttered for an explanation and ultimately told me "talk to Igor", "I am refunding your $500 deposit now". I asked Mark, please answer the simple question - What happened to the offer that I put a deposit on just two weeks ago? He ignored the question and insisted on refunding the deposit. At this point I asked to stay on the phone while the deposit was refunded for confirmation. Mark angrily responded "YOU DONT TELL ME WHAT TO DO" and *click* hung up on me. A few minutes later I called back Acura of Bedford Hills and asked for Igor. Igor immediately picked up the line and started a rambling rant of "damage control". In a STUNNING TWIST Igor actually accused ME of structuring a deal that was TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE! At this point I advised Igor that I would be posting my experience with their dealership on social media and all of the review sites. Igor took this as a threat and questioned me "why do you want to be vindictive" to which I replied I simply want to inform others of this very dishonest dealership. I struck a nerve and Igor said "THIS CALL IS STUPID" and *click* hung up on me. Anyone interested in purchasing an Acura, I HIGHLY suggest taking your business elsewhere. Two thumbs down, 0 stars.
Great, easy experience
04/03/2019
Seriously knowledgeable sales rep with outstanding follow up skills. Professional and respectful business manager who presents upsell opportunities without the "hustle" factor
Acura MDX Buy
02/05/2019
was made very easy
Fantastic Staff
02/03/2019
Friendly and helpful staff. Torin and Mr. Richmond were fantastic
3rd car bought at Acura of Bedford.
02/02/2019
Friendly and competent staff.
Satisfied Customer
01/31/2019
Extremely professional and knowledgeable and willing to do everything in their power to satisfy the customer and make it an overall extremely enjoyable process.
Very Pleasant Experience!
01/31/2019
Igor was very helpful in narrowing down which cars had what I was looking for and made the process quick and painless. He answered all questions I had, and even helped me attach my phone to my car, as he has the same car as I bought. I also called back with questions and he was again very helpful! Robert was also very helpful at explaining all the finance behind buying the car as it was my first time. He went through all of the insurance policies and made sure everything was ready on pick up day.
Acura of Bedford Hills
01/30/2019
Easy to work with, no pressure, good on price. Alfred Makaj was accommodating.
great experience
01/30/2019
friendly atmosphere knowledgeable sales person, no pressure to buy
Carey M Hall
12/04/2018
Provided a reasonable deal for my transaction.
Great staff and stress free purchase
11/28/2018
Donny and Bob made the whole process of finding and purchasing the vehicle so stress free and seamless. Very professional, hardworking staff.
Two deals in one week
11/24/2018
John, Eddie & Robert were excellent to work with. We bought a TLX first then went back and bought an ILX in one week. That's how good the experience was with Bedford Acura. We got great deals on both cars and the transactions were completed in less than 30 mins.
RDX
11/17/2018
Quick and painless
Great experience!
11/14/2018
Ask for Al! He was fantastic. He took care of every detail and didn't miss a beat!
nickolaos karkambasis
10/05/2018
very friendly and profecional
Satisfaction
10/02/2018
Nothing that I can add, all was very easy and fine during my getting the car transaction process. John is the best.
Patrick Diggins
10/02/2018
Friendly and informative.
Shelley Catania
09/29/2018
Everything!!!!! ShelleyCatania hooked me right upwith all the right people!
Acura, Bedford Hills
08/22/2018
Fast, courteous service
WORST CAR EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE
07/09/2018
I returned my leased Acura to the nearby Buick Dealership (since I was leasing with them) and filled out paperwork that they would return to Acura of Bedford. Make a VERY long story short, they did the previous day. Acura of Bedford "lost" my car on a lot and it sat there for MONTHS without me knowing. It was reported to credit bureau's that I did not return the car. This has completely ruined my life for the past few months as I was in the process of getting a mortgage. It is STILL NOT FIXED!!! I understand that mistakes happen however the most disgusting part was how Acura of Bedford handled this issue. They hung up on me, told me "get over it," refused to call me back, and basically made it out to be my problem because they didn't want to deal with it. I have been distraught for months as I have to sort this out on my own when it was 100% their fault for misplacing my car. I have never felt like being a woman made a difference until I dealt with these men (who treated my fiance very differently). I also have never taken the time to write a review on a car, restaurant, ANYTHING, however the public should be aware that this dealership ruined my credit and chances of getting a mortgage until it's settled WHEN IT WAS THEIR ERROR FOR "MISPLACING" MY CAR FOR MONTHS. They also literally brought me to tears with how I was spoken to every time I called to rectify a problem they created. Stay away! PS I also asked to talk to managers but staff must have been warned not to transfer me because they were somehow "unavailable" for a month straight although I did leave several messages.
Purchase TLX
06/08/2018
Knowledgable efficient. Knew the car well. Always there to talk to. Met the business manager and the head guy. Have to meet the service manager.
