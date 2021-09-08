1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a car from Star Toyota used car I had a worst experience ever in last 10 years They wont respect their customers at all I bought a car and mentioned I will buy another If I satisfied but I wont go back to purchase another car and hopefully they keep their promise to fix my car what they told at the time of the sale so far they kept telling me they will call me to fix my car but no calls from them so far and when I went to showroom the sale person very disrespectful . My concern is they have no standards when they sell the car when I saw the car at showroom they told me they will do the oil change , inspection and Detail the car so car has minor scratches it will go away Their car inspection standards are way below the NYC Car inspection standard are actually they inspect the car with broken windshield which they told me they will fix it They didnt do the oil change as well which the sale person told me at the first time I saw the car and didnt detail the car as well When the deal was done they said Oh car doesnt need the oil change because its shows 80% life still remaining They Vacuumed the car but didnt detail because they dont spend money to detail the car they sell the car as is condition so be careful before you go to them I had purchased so many cars in past ten years And every dealership prep the car before they sell the car again minimum they do oil change and detail the car And anything come in inspection which is required by NYC inspection standards they must need to fix it otherwise they not suppose to sell the car so bottom line they sell car with really cheap standards Which is not good for anyone The sale person name Sean he is really un professional And the dealership standards as well way below the NYC Inspection.they dont inspect the car properly They just like like to make money from you Please go to any other Toyota dealer but not Star Toyota that is my suggestion to everyone . Read more