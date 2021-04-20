Bayside Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Bayside Volkswagen
Easiest car buying experience ever
by 04/20/2021on
Went in Sunday afternoon and met with Li to discuss Jetta lease options. Discussed my needs, dealership promotions, played with the numbers for several minutes and we came to an agreed price. Took a look at some color options, a quick spin in the demo and closed the deal. In and out in less than an hour and car was ready to be picked up Monday. It doesn’t get easier than that. If you want a no nonsense buying experience for your next Volkswagen stop by the folks at Bayside, and for the salesperson that helped me ask for Li.
Easiest car buying experience ever
by 04/20/2021on
Went in Sunday afternoon and met with Li to discuss Jetta lease options. Discussed my needs, dealership promotions, played with the numbers for several minutes and we came to an agreed price. Took a look at some color options, a quick spin in the demo and closed the deal. In and out in less than an hour and car was ready to be picked up Monday. It doesn’t get easier than that. If you want a no nonsense buying experience for your next Volkswagen stop by the folks at Bayside, and for the salesperson that helped me ask for Li.
pleasant experience at NY Bayside VW dealer
by 01/22/2015on
I had a great experience with the purchase of the 2015 Tiguan SE, this is by far the best dealer we've come across. Excellent service by the sales person Jeffrey Shull, who was very knowledgeable and helpful, he made me feel welcomed and comfortable and walked me through the whole process smoothly and I never felt pushed at all. Even the financing part was quick and pleasant Thanks Jeffrey -from MinJ Lee from Bayside
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best experience buying a car
by 07/13/2014on
Everyone at dealership was very friendly and not pushy at all. As a woman walking in to buy a car by myself I felt very apprehensive before arriving at the dealership, but I did not feel pressured at all once I got there. Emil was just wonderful. He was extremely thorough explaining the in's and out's of the car and answered all of my questions. Everyone was extremely warm and welcoming. It was a great experience.
very satisfied
by 05/15/2013on
This was the first time that I had purchased a new car.I found my salesman John to be very helpful with faxing paper work to appropriate parties and to be knowledgeable and friendly.I also would like to thank Mohamed for being helpful,friendly and very professional. Thanks guys J McCorey
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Das Auto or Das [non-permissible content removed]
by 06/02/2012on
This is a really sad time when a great car with probably best engine has the worst service ever. I am sure I do not have to reiterate to a German company what is the value of true German quality service. Unfortunately as youll read below at least one of your dealerships BaysideVW through its employees makes VW brand one that we the clients should be running from as I said above VW is a agreat car with probably best engine but it has the worst service ever although I love the car and the VW brand I am committed to advertise my experience with this dealership until getting a positive resolution from either VW America or VW DE. Please read below: " It all started one day prior the appointment when they called me to confirm the appointment and to ask what will I be looking to do once I get there. I told them I need to check transmission oil (NOT to change it as it was new) so the lady that called me put me on hold to ask an "advisor" after 2 minutes she got back and said that the advisor said the transmission oil doesn't need changing. I should have known since then that they are clueless as even the manufacturer has every 40k miles mandatory transmission change but hey ... I learn the hard way. So I show up on Saturday I had an appointment at 10:15 got there at 10:00 AM gave my car asked for tranny oil check and if needed top it up. And I sat down to wait, after an hour all those that came before me left after another hour 5 people that came after me had their jobs finished and left, after another 30 minutes I went to ask what is going on since I was waiting for 2 and a half hours for a 20 minutes job. The great advisor Nick Sinacore states well this is a lengthy job that require the transmission to be at a certain temperature ... I look at him and say ...yes at a certain temperature meaning 45-90 Celsius which means it needs to be driven so the oil gets in to the torques converter, then I say I am waiting for 2.5 hour for a 20 minutes job. At that point fellow NICK SINACORE said very profound that checking the oil is the same level of effort as changing it ... I suddenly realized that I was taken as an idiot, and most probably will be ripped off but I decided to wait a little more. After another 30 minutes I went to see if they started working on my car the car was still parked in the sun and no one even touched it. I went back to Nick Sinacore and asked what is happening then he faked going in the shop and came back smiling saying they are working on it ... That's it ... at that point I felt I had enough and said look buddy the car is parked in the back and you are telling me your guys are working on it ?? I am not going to continue all the names they got from me but I just want to share with you all my horrendous experience and to advise you not to consider their services based on the feedback you see on this website as it is not accurate. God forbid you are a woman or an old man you have the word victim engraved on your forehead at that point... I have had several cars from Mercedes, Saab to VW none of the dealers is as pitiful as this one. This guy Sinacore should be working in a McDonalds flipping burgers not in a German cars dealership. Nick Sinacore is a rude, unprofessional, and on top of everything [non-permissible content removed] that just puts his employer in the top worst dealerships in the area. This being said if you feel adventurous to go there and you find Nick Sinacore still working there you can certainly understand that clients do not matter, client satisfaction is not considered and your work will probably take and cost three times more than normal.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thanks Bayside VW!
by 02/25/2011on
Erik was the perfect example of a salesman. He actually listened and did what we asked him to do first. I hate walking into a dealership and all they want to do is get you to take a test drive. I knew our situation and first wanted to know what I could afford and what was reality before choosing my vehicle. Bayside Volkswagen is very lucky to have Erik on staff!! We will ask for him again!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The dealer made me hate car dealers.
by 05/12/2010on
All this dealer do is wasting your time. Spent 2 weeks on pricing and financing, and finally, they told you we don't have the car you want. Or you have to pay extra money. I asked the price online first, they told me a price, and then, when I go there, they told me a different price which is like 1200 higher, so I show them the email, then they dropped 400, saying that the 800 is the shipping charge. After 2 hours, they finally agreed the price they gave me. Then it goes to the financing department, after some days, they told me I have to pay 9.9%APR for the car, again, I told them I give up the car, then after 2 hours, they called me again giving me 4.64% APR. And then they told me they are trying to swap the car in, and need me to wait, then tell me the car is gone, I have to buy another car with options, for a higher price.
Worst Dealer - Stay Away!
by 03/16/2009on
This is not only the worst car dealer I have had the opportunity to deal with but they turned a tried and true VW owner into a person who would never drive a VW again. I leased my fourth and final VW from Bayside VW and was lied to from day one. The car didn't have the features I was told it would but overlooked it as not important, I was told service was available on the weekends and they provided rental cars. I should have known when the car didn't have all the features I was guaranteed, service was less than conveniently located, there weren't Saturday hours (or they don't do work on Saturday), I was told they don't provide loaner cars (strange, every other VW dealer did). When I questioned Evelyn, the salesperson she thought I was being unreasonable asking for such services and conveniently forgot telling me. Which is similar to everything she told me, convenient amnesia. Upon turning in the car I am being charged for items that I was never charged for in the past. When I contacted the dealership they were less than helpful and I was told by Mr. Ng they would only help if I came in and leased or bought a new car from them. That will never happen, nor will I allow anyone I know to ever go to Bayside Volkswagen.
Bayside Volkswagen Unethical and Untrustworthy
by 12/17/2007on
Don't go to Bayside Volkswagen. They are unethical, unprofessional and rude. Warren Graham, the service advisor, told me I had to make "X" number of repairs before they could pass New York State inspection. This list of repairs included a number of items not required by NYS law to pass inspection. I showed him documentation of NYS Inspection/Emissions Requirements and asked him if he was prepared to do the same, which obviously he could not. They failed my inspection because I told them I would not make repairs that I am not required to make to pass inspection. One of the items they told me that failed the inspections test was that I had three different tires, irrespective of the fact that all tires satisfied the requirements promulgated by law. I took my car elsewhere and was able to pass inspection successfully. Note: Frank Onolfi is immensely rude. He extremely belligerent, condescending, and verbally abusive. He has only exacerbated the situation with verbal abuse and assaults and Susan, his boss, has openly condoned it in front of him, ignoring all complaints regarding his aggressive and petulant behavior. Additionally, although the car is covered by a warranty, Bayside VW charged for repairing a defective airbag, claiming that a rodent bit the wire. When we asked to see the wire, they said it was not accessible to the eye (yet they were able to determine that it was bitten by a rodent). A customer is not responsible nor obligated to bear the cost for VW's negligent design of their airbag system. Bayside Volkswagen is a ripoff. Consumers, educate yourself. Follow the link below to know what is required by NYS law to pass in inspection: [violative content deleted] I encourage anyone who has been ripped off by Bayside VW to make a report to the DMV and the Attorney General's Office. It's fairly simple: Call the DMV [violative content deleted] or fill out the form and file a complaint: [violative content deleted] Attorney General: [violative content deleted] I also encourage you to review the dealer here and elsewhere so that other consumers can make informed decisions. [violative content deleted]