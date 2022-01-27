Skip to main content
Star Subaru

20626 Northern Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Star Subaru

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(10)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Star Subaru

by David Cathay on 01/27/2022

Very satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Beabull2 on 03/23/2022

Always pleased. Think you should tell appts that you must pay cash or else surcharge. Also be prepared to accept cash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very satisfied

by GinaMitchell on 02/24/2022

They are all a pleasure to deal with I always dreaded going to dealerships for service but they are very honest and work hard to make sure your car is handled properly. Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Scheduled maintenance at Star Subaru

by Boborino on 06/09/2021

Check-in process was quick. Staff was responsive and courteous. Service rep was polite and thorough. Upon completion rep called when work was complete..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and Efficient!

by Eleu2018 on 04/05/2021

I was on time with my appointment. I drive in and out in about 30 minutes. It was a .chilly morning but very happy and warm going home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Unprofessional Dealership Experience

by Dissatisfied Customer on 10/17/2019

I have had three very unpleasant experiences with Star Subaru. Despite the service department telling me my oil had been changed, I brought it to a certified mechanic after it was not running properly and it was determined it had not in fact been done. When I confronted the dealership they said that team had been replaced with all new staff. Since this time I have had two opportunities where I needed to contact the Finance Manager Mike Decosimo. On each occasion I made numerous calls to him but I never received returned calls. Upon further complaining to another staff member I was finally able to connect with Mike. He was quite rude and he hung up the phone on me. I had my mother call back and he also hung up the phone on her refusing to help us with our request. When I asked for the Manager in charge Mike said he was the boss and continued to be unprofessional. I am extremely disappointed in the service level and experiences I have continued to face with Star Subaru. I will never recommend or purchase from this dealer again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worth the Wait

by firstsubaru3 on 10/07/2014

Great experience at Star Subaru. Sales person was David, knowledgable, friendly and willing to work with you. On your side all the way. Not your typical sales pitch - makes you feel important. Kudos to Doug too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bad Sales

by peter132 on 10/23/2013

Stay away! They only want to gain profit. they don't care if they lose you, no room to negotiate price.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

STAY AWAY

by megmmatos on 06/20/2011

STAY AWAY!! If I could give them a 0 I would! Was told by FRANK that my check would be held, when they denied us a car (with a high credit rating - had ZERO problems buying elsewhere!) they cashed our deposit and refused to tell me how to get it back. After leaving at least 5 messages, I finally got through to my agent - WHO NEVER CALLED ME BACK, only to have him berate me on the phone and tell me that it's not his fault that I have terrible credit (really, mid 700's is terrible??). Have complained to their manager and to corporate. Hope everyone there is fired ASAP. HORRIBLE.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
3.8 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience I've had at a dealership

by traindiggy on 11/28/2007

I recently helped my girlfriend buy a 2008 Impreza Outback Sport after a month-long process of shopping around, negotiating with dealers, etc. I went to four Subaru dealerships in the area and found all of them ridden with typical pushy salespeople who badmouth their competitors and who just come across very aggressive. At Star Subaru in Bayside, I found exactly what I needed as a first time car buyer -- someone who would take the time to answer all of my questions, and who wasn't afraid to tell me the truth (instead of simply playing the game of show and tell). I came in on a Saturday afternoon/early evening, just about an hour before they closed. A salesman by the name of John Proctor then spent an hour unhurriedly answering all of our questions, and providing us with financial figures. Not once did he try to push us at all. We left the dealership saying we'd be in touch. A few days later we got a call from another dealership where a salesman -- who was playing the game until we walked out on him -- and heard "good news," the reasonable offer I made was now something they could do. I took that offer to John Proctor at Star and he immediately matched it and we had a deal. And even if he didn't match it, we still would have bought the car from him. He made the experience pleasant for us. And while at Star, we briefly spoke to other employees all of whom were pleasant as well. The impression I got there was that all of these guys were established family men who didn't need to lower themselves or abandon their morals just to make a buck. Honestly, I've been to at least 15 dealerships in the past few months, and this one really stood out as being the most professional and hospitable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
38 cars in stock
0 new38 used0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
0 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Crosstrek
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
