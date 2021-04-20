1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This is a really sad time when a great car with probably best engine has the worst service ever. I am sure I do not have to reiterate to a German company what is the value of true German quality service. Unfortunately as youll read below at least one of your dealerships BaysideVW through its employees makes VW brand one that we the clients should be running from as I said above VW is a agreat car with probably best engine but it has the worst service ever although I love the car and the VW brand I am committed to advertise my experience with this dealership until getting a positive resolution from either VW America or VW DE. Please read below: " It all started one day prior the appointment when they called me to confirm the appointment and to ask what will I be looking to do once I get there. I told them I need to check transmission oil (NOT to change it as it was new) so the lady that called me put me on hold to ask an "advisor" after 2 minutes she got back and said that the advisor said the transmission oil doesn't need changing. I should have known since then that they are clueless as even the manufacturer has every 40k miles mandatory transmission change but hey ... I learn the hard way. So I show up on Saturday I had an appointment at 10:15 got there at 10:00 AM gave my car asked for tranny oil check and if needed top it up. And I sat down to wait, after an hour all those that came before me left after another hour 5 people that came after me had their jobs finished and left, after another 30 minutes I went to ask what is going on since I was waiting for 2 and a half hours for a 20 minutes job. The great advisor Nick Sinacore states well this is a lengthy job that require the transmission to be at a certain temperature ... I look at him and say ...yes at a certain temperature meaning 45-90 Celsius which means it needs to be driven so the oil gets in to the torques converter, then I say I am waiting for 2.5 hour for a 20 minutes job. At that point fellow NICK SINACORE said very profound that checking the oil is the same level of effort as changing it ... I suddenly realized that I was taken as an idiot, and most probably will be ripped off but I decided to wait a little more. After another 30 minutes I went to see if they started working on my car the car was still parked in the sun and no one even touched it. I went back to Nick Sinacore and asked what is happening then he faked going in the shop and came back smiling saying they are working on it ... That's it ... at that point I felt I had enough and said look buddy the car is parked in the back and you are telling me your guys are working on it ?? I am not going to continue all the names they got from me but I just want to share with you all my horrendous experience and to advise you not to consider their services based on the feedback you see on this website as it is not accurate. God forbid you are a woman or an old man you have the word victim engraved on your forehead at that point... I have had several cars from Mercedes, Saab to VW none of the dealers is as pitiful as this one. This guy Sinacore should be working in a McDonalds flipping burgers not in a German cars dealership. Nick Sinacore is a rude, unprofessional, and on top of everything [non-permissible content removed] that just puts his employer in the top worst dealerships in the area. This being said if you feel adventurous to go there and you find Nick Sinacore still working there you can certainly understand that clients do not matter, client satisfaction is not considered and your work will probably take and cost three times more than normal. Read more