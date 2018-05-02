4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I wasn't planning on buying a vehicle, but was convinced by my brother to stop by this dealership. He had previously purchased a vehicle from this dealership, and very much enjoyed his experience. I decided to browse some vehicles on the lot and sit with a salesman. I was interested in purchasing a 5-series BMW, and pretty much had my mind made up. When talking about the 5-series with Angel, one of the salesman, he decided to show me a 4-series, that I was very impressed with. It had the executive package, and all the bells and whistles. I decided to think about the purchase, since I wasn't planning on buying a car and did not live in the state. Ultimately after mulling the decision over a day or two, I decided to take the plunge and purchase the 4-series. Although I was not very impressed or enthusiastic about the other Habberstad employees and their interest in working with me, I was very pleased with Angel. He was very responsive, hands-on and thorough. He made the purchase of my first BMW a pleasurable one, and I appreciate all his help. If you decide to visit this dealership, I encourage you to ask for Angel.