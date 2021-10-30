Bright Bay Mazda
Customer Reviews of Bright Bay Mazda
Good experience @ Bright Bay during these tough times
by 10/30/2021on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from this dealership and had a GREAT experience. The model I was interested in was in high demand but we agreed on an acceptable price. Negotiations were polite and respectful. I was given a fair value for my trade. Henry was my salesperson. He generously offered multiple test drives (one with him, another with my wife - in the car by ourselves so we could really evaluate the car). I felt that he was straight-up and honest as we went through the purchase process. He expertly took care of all the tasks that are required when you trade-in and purchase a new vehicle. The pickup process was very pleasant - Manny in finance did a great job - no surprise 'extra charges' or tricks. I felt like my business was important to them. The final price and financing costs for the new vehicle were as we agreed. I was offered additional products but was NOT pressured to purchase them. Henry helped me connect my phone to the new car and familiarized me with the features of my new car. An EXCELLENT delivery experience! After the purchase, I contacted Henry regarding some personal items that I left in my trade. He responded immediately and addressed my request. I would highly recommend this dealership!
Head over to Bright Bay Mazda
by 05/26/2021on
We all know the Mazda product is 1st Class, but so was the service from salesperson Chris Lico. He made the car buying process painless and worked with me to get the best possible deal. In addition, the closing process on the financing was smooth and “no nonsense”. They didn’t try to hard sell my wife and I anything we weren’t interested in. Our overall experience was excellent I’d highly recommend Bright Bay Mazda for the car selection and the service
No Pushing Here!
by 05/10/2021on
My sales consultant, Ed McGarr, was easy going, informative, gave great suggestions and was not pushy, which is the one thing that makes me walk away from a purchase.
Stress free purchase
by 01/30/2021on
Our experience was overall very good. Our salesperson was welcoming, informative and didn’t pressure us to gain a sale. I would recommend this dealership along with Chris as a salesperson. He is very accommodating and eager to help make your car buying decision a whole lot easier.
Recent buyer!!
by 10/10/2020on
Sooo, I never write reviews. But, I needed to say what an amazing and smooth and positive experience I had at Bright Bay Mazda. I’ve worked closely with car dealers for years having worked at a car auction, as well as dealing with them directly at dealerships for my own personal cars over the years... never have I ever met an entire staff that was so generous, honest, thoughtful, polite, transparent, friendly... especially at a car dealership, haha. Anyway... LOVE my new Mazda cx3. WILL recommend. Can’t express enough how easy and positive of an experience I had. Thank youuuu!
So painless
by 08/01/2020on
Best dealership I’ve been too. They had no bs fees added on just the New York State required stuff. I have high anxiety and this was painless. The salesman James, knew what he was talking about and didn’t try to pressure me at all. Surprising enough even the finance guy wasn’t very pushy and they didn’t try to tack things on. I was even about to by the navigation chip for about an extra 500, and instead of just taking the money the salesman James explain to meHow I didn’t really need it with Apple CarPlay because it pretty much has it built-in. You chose honesty instead of adding an extra 500 and I like that
Pure Discrimination
by 11/27/2019on
First of all, I am a straightforward kind of person. I don’t haggle nor nickel & dime; and I don’t live in NY. I called this dealer on Sun., Nov. 24th regarding a used vehicle that I was VERY much interested in. I had planned to pay CASH for it because I did not want car payments and I expressed this to the dealer. The car had one accident but I was still willing to purchase it so long it was minor. I also expressed this to the dealer and requested further information on the accident; which they never gave me. They took 3 days to respond and when they finally did today, Wed., Nov. 27, they gave me some BS explanation that because I was paying cash for the vehicle they actually have to increase the internet price. So instead of offering me a better deal since I was paying cash, they decided to increase the price. WTH! I have never heard of such a thing! I cannot help but think that this dealer did this strategically so that I can decline the offer simply because they did not want to sell ME the car. Call it whatever you like, but to me it was nothing else but discrimination because I’m Spanish. I have a slight accent, but it’s there, you can tell. So those of you that have great comments about this dealer, please speak for yourselves! Because for me, they just robbed me the opportunity to buy the car that I had been searching for, for 2 whole years. Way to go Bright Bay’Mazda! (sales rep: Richard Mounce)
Great experience
by 10/10/2019on
Everyone at the dealership is best in class. The dealership itself is immaculate.
Awesome !!!
by 02/01/2019on
I am the kind of guy that does my research before walking into a dealership to buy a car. I went into Bright Bay Mazda and dealt with salesman, Rich Mounce. He gave me a better price than I was expecting, right off the bat. He does not play any games, nor pulls any tricks. He is kind, sincere, knowledgeable, and extremely professional. I could not have had a better experience. Even Lou, the finance manager, Great guy !! Shopping for a car can be extremely stressful, but not here !! Take my word for it, you will not be disappointed with Rich Mounce or Bright Bay Mazda !!
Mazda 3 Grand Touring
by 12/02/2016on
I just leased my third vehicle from Bright Bay, a 2016 Mazda 3. And even though my previous experiences with Bright Bay have been positive, I just wanted to say that Scott raised the bar. He's a pleasure to deal with -- warm, friendly, knowledgeable. Actually I'd like to thank Scott, Dave, and Lou for making the whole experience from initial negotiations to final paperwork relaxing and stress free. Great teamwork!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda 6
by 11/28/2016on
John was a nice salesman & the car is beautiful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New CX-5
by 11/22/2016on
We are very pleased with this Mazda Dealership, exceptional customer service was key for us. Richard was very helping finding a vehicle my spouse and I agreed on; he made us feel comfortable was not at all pushy. Kevin the General Manager was very kind and helpful. We went 3 times before we closed the deal, and each time we had a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Mazda store
by 01/19/2016on
Great bunch of employees. Knowledgeable and not pushy. They do great brake jobs at a reasonable cost. I would definitely recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Completely satisfied customer !!!
by 01/10/2016on
My Representative Conner was extremely attentive to my needs and was very impressed by his professionalism , in all my years of dealership service experience with Cadillac , Toyota , Mercedes , Bright bay Mazda has by far exceeded my expectations of providing a positive dealership visit , I am a completely satisfied customer ! Please understand I do not normally write stellar reviews unless a company and staff such as Bright Bay separates themselves from the rest by delivering service excellence !!! Great Job ! Joe Sirio
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service But Bad Transmission
by 01/03/2016on
I liked that the car was able to be fixed in one day and that I didn't have to leave it over night. The Bright Bay dealership was great and the service was great. I didn't like that this was my second Mazda in three years that had the transmission go with less than 30,000 miles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda review
by 01/01/2016on
Bill was very professional and friendly. Did not pressure me. Answered all questions, very knowledgeable. He made me feel very comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Grest Service Dept
by 12/31/2015on
Friendly, professional, efficient. Connor did an excellent job explaining every detail of the service. No endless waiting and unnecessary sales pitches to sell services not needed. I love this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda cx 5
by 12/31/2015on
Very good experience. Every one was very nice and not pushy. I didn't get 50 phone calls harassing me to come back to buy a car. They let me decide when I was ready to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mazda
by 12/30/2015on
Prompt service. Friendly people and no one tried to push additional work that is not needed on my car like many dealers do!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BRIGHT SUNSHINE
by 12/17/2015on
Thank you for the excellent service! Good service! However, when I left, I heard squeaky noise in my engine, which has continued, that WAS NOT THERE PRIOR to me coming in. I NEVER HAD THIS NOISE BEFORE in my engine, NOW it is there, so, WHAT IS THAT NOISE that was NEVER there before!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mazda CX9
by 12/09/2015on
I walked in to the dealership for a recall issue. The Service advisor was very polite and took care of me very quickly with no appointment. I also liked the inspection to let me know the tire and brake condition with out being pushy and aggressive to make any repairs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
