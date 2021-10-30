1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First of all, I am a straightforward kind of person. I don’t haggle nor nickel & dime; and I don’t live in NY. I called this dealer on Sun., Nov. 24th regarding a used vehicle that I was VERY much interested in. I had planned to pay CASH for it because I did not want car payments and I expressed this to the dealer. The car had one accident but I was still willing to purchase it so long it was minor. I also expressed this to the dealer and requested further information on the accident; which they never gave me. They took 3 days to respond and when they finally did today, Wed., Nov. 27, they gave me some BS explanation that because I was paying cash for the vehicle they actually have to increase the internet price. So instead of offering me a better deal since I was paying cash, they decided to increase the price. WTH! I have never heard of such a thing! I cannot help but think that this dealer did this strategically so that I can decline the offer simply because they did not want to sell ME the car. Call it whatever you like, but to me it was nothing else but discrimination because I’m Spanish. I have a slight accent, but it’s there, you can tell. So those of you that have great comments about this dealer, please speak for yourselves! Because for me, they just robbed me the opportunity to buy the car that I had been searching for, for 2 whole years. Way to go Bright Bay’Mazda! (sales rep: Richard Mounce) Read more