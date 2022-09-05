Customer Reviews of Atlantic Honda
Great experience leasing my first Honda
by 05/09/2022on
The salesperson was so friendly and so knowledgeable that he let the quality of the car sell itself. It was nice NOT to be put in a high pressure sales situation. I turned in a leased vehicle of a different make. The salesperson went above and beyond to resolve the lease-end transaction to my benefit, to my exact specifications, and they made it all so simple and convenient for me.
Car buying
by 05/10/2022on
Everyone was great and personable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Good experience
by 05/10/2022on
I have been buying Hondas since 1990 and this recent experience is the second best I have had with Honda. The patience displayed by the Sales Agent Justin Adams and Credit Manager Clyde Ward for my concerns to be exemplary. My experience was very satisfying..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales team
by 05/09/2022on
I’ve gotten 7 vehicles throughout the years at Atlantic Honda. They are my “go to” place. Whenever I think I might try a different make and model, it is short lived and I always return to Honda. Why? Because the cars have the best value for my investment. I always return to Atlantic Honda. Why? Because their sales team is the best in meeting my needs. Each member works together and everything from start to finish goes seamlessly. Even when I’m not sure what I want, I always walk out with a car I’m more than satisfied with. Jason, the salesperson, is knowledgeable about every model, very patient explaining the differences, and is concerned about my budget. I get a car that fits my lifestyle and financial needs. And yes, I will most likely be back for car #8 at some point.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My new lease vehicle
by 05/08/2022on
I thank you again Mr Abdel and the Atlantic Honda personnel for making it possible for me to enjoy a new lease Honda vehicle Hondas #1.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
2022 Honda Odyssey
by 05/04/2022on
My wife and I had a great experience with Atlantic Honda! Taj was so helpful, kind and professional throughout the entire purchasing process. We are very happy with our new minivan! We would recommend the Atlantic Honda team and especially Taj to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Diego!!!!
by 04/26/2022on
Quick and friendly service, Diego knew exactly what I was looking for and he provided. Nice and friendly demeanor made the whole process a lot more comfortable. Thank you once again Diego.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Atlantic Honda and Joey Naim never misses the mark! Best dealer
by 04/22/2022on
I have bought or leased all of my vehicles from Joey Naim at Atlantic Honda. The process is always easy, personal, quick and competitively priced. On to my 3rd Honda Pilot and couldn’t be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Must see Joe
by 04/21/2022on
Joe made the process of leasing my new car simple & pleasant. He was very personal & helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome
by 04/20/2022on
Just want to thank Joey and his sales team for a great experience. Rob the General Manager was amazing
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Purchasing Experience Ever!!
by 04/18/2022on
Carlos Garcia, my salesman, made purchasing a car feel stress free. I ordered a car from him and he always called me to keep me updated on the car's progress. Atlantic Honda is so clean and inviting. They also offer their customers free hot drinks and ice cream while they wait. Thank you for the great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Salesman John Marshall -The Best Around
by 04/17/2022on
John Marshall is the most dedicated,friendly,understanding salesman in my 50 years of purchasing or leasing vehicles. He is simply the best.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Always a pleasure
by 04/15/2022on
Joey Naim is always a pleasure to work with, been getting cars From Atlantic Honda for over 10 years now. Never a disappointment
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing Experience
by 04/13/2022on
Phillip Ward made my first car shopping experience fast and easy! Very personable and honest with everything and made being in a dealership for hours with my father bearable. Thank you again to Phillip and Atlantic Honda for the amazing experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Atlantic Honda and Di Lin are Rock Stars
by 04/13/2022on
Atlantic Honda and Di Lin are fantastic to work with! All 10's across the board!! Clean and open dealership and they really care about their guests. I contacted Mr. Lin and gave him my list of "wants" for an SUV and he did not disappoint. He got me the exact SUV I wanted and I drove it off the lot in a week.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/12/2022on
The process was very smooth and easy. Special shout-out to Joey for helping me get my new civic! Love it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 04/11/2022on
I liked that I wasn’t rushed and my salesman was very knowledgeable, polite and extremely helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Another One !
by 03/30/2022on
James came through for us Again ! Got a great deal for my son last year, bought out a burdensome lease this week and set up my wife with a Passport for way less ! James has a cool, calm demeanor which is extremely helpful when making these choices. He did not hype up the product for a quick sale but instead made sure we were aware of the options available. Thank you James.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
One of a kind experience
by 03/27/2022on
Best dealer and well worth the trip from Brooklyn NY. Janne Perez is the BEST Sales Consultant . This is our second purchase from Atlantic and both times dealing with Janne and the entire staff at Atlantic Honda sales has been Excellent . Janne has never given us false information, has never misled us in the sale of a car, has NEVER wasted our time driving over an hour to get there. She is Professional, friendly, patient and really makes your purchasing a vehicle a pleasant and uneventful experience. She is HONEST and a GREAT asset to the Honda Corporation. She deserves a raise. She is EXTREMELY knowledgeable on every car we had a question about. The best is that even after time of owning your car, you can still call her and she is as willing to answer your questions as she was the day she sold you the car and she is always happy to help you. Not to mention that she followed up and let me know when the time was perfect for our new purchase . I would highly recommend Atlantic Honda because of her. It was also nice to see the same finance guy that signed our first car. It’s rare that you see the same faces in every area going back to car Dealerships after a few years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy, quick, no pressure transaction
by 03/27/2022on
Ray Chan was great to work with. No pressure. Listened to exactly what I was looking for and delivered at a fair and agreeable price. I would recommend the dealership and Ray Chan to anyone who may be looking for a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Janne Perez Was amazing! Truly appreciated her time spent through the sale
by 03/14/2022on
Janne Perez Was amazing! Truly appreciated her time spent through the sale. Great customer service all around from the entire dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
