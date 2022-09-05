5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Best dealer and well worth the trip from Brooklyn NY. Janne Perez is the BEST Sales Consultant . This is our second purchase from Atlantic and both times dealing with Janne and the entire staff at Atlantic Honda sales has been Excellent . Janne has never given us false information, has never misled us in the sale of a car, has NEVER wasted our time driving over an hour to get there. She is Professional, friendly, patient and really makes your purchasing a vehicle a pleasant and uneventful experience. She is HONEST and a GREAT asset to the Honda Corporation. She deserves a raise. She is EXTREMELY knowledgeable on every car we had a question about. The best is that even after time of owning your car, you can still call her and she is as willing to answer your questions as she was the day she sold you the car and she is always happy to help you. Not to mention that she followed up and let me know when the time was perfect for our new purchase . I would highly recommend Atlantic Honda because of her. It was also nice to see the same finance guy that signed our first car. It’s rare that you see the same faces in every area going back to car Dealerships after a few years. Read more