Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bright Bay Mazda

Bright Bay Mazda

Visit dealer’s website 
1200 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore, NY 11706
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bright Bay Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(55)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience @ Bright Bay during these tough times

by ny27east on 10/30/2021

I recently purchased a new vehicle from this dealership and had a GREAT experience. The model I was interested in was in high demand but we agreed on an acceptable price. Negotiations were polite and respectful. I was given a fair value for my trade. Henry was my salesperson. He generously offered multiple test drives (one with him, another with my wife - in the car by ourselves so we could really evaluate the car). I felt that he was straight-up and honest as we went through the purchase process. He expertly took care of all the tasks that are required when you trade-in and purchase a new vehicle. The pickup process was very pleasant - Manny in finance did a great job - no surprise 'extra charges' or tricks. I felt like my business was important to them. The final price and financing costs for the new vehicle were as we agreed. I was offered additional products but was NOT pressured to purchase them. Henry helped me connect my phone to the new car and familiarized me with the features of my new car. An EXCELLENT delivery experience! After the purchase, I contacted Henry regarding some personal items that I left in my trade. He responded immediately and addressed my request. I would highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
55 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience @ Bright Bay during these tough times

by ny27east on 10/30/2021

I recently purchased a new vehicle from this dealership and had a GREAT experience. The model I was interested in was in high demand but we agreed on an acceptable price. Negotiations were polite and respectful. I was given a fair value for my trade. Henry was my salesperson. He generously offered multiple test drives (one with him, another with my wife - in the car by ourselves so we could really evaluate the car). I felt that he was straight-up and honest as we went through the purchase process. He expertly took care of all the tasks that are required when you trade-in and purchase a new vehicle. The pickup process was very pleasant - Manny in finance did a great job - no surprise 'extra charges' or tricks. I felt like my business was important to them. The final price and financing costs for the new vehicle were as we agreed. I was offered additional products but was NOT pressured to purchase them. Henry helped me connect my phone to the new car and familiarized me with the features of my new car. An EXCELLENT delivery experience! After the purchase, I contacted Henry regarding some personal items that I left in my trade. He responded immediately and addressed my request. I would highly recommend this dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Head over to Bright Bay Mazda

by Christian Augienello on 05/26/2021

We all know the Mazda product is 1st Class, but so was the service from salesperson Chris Lico. He made the car buying process painless and worked with me to get the best possible deal. In addition, the closing process on the financing was smooth and “no nonsense”. They didn’t try to hard sell my wife and I anything we weren’t interested in. Our overall experience was excellent I’d highly recommend Bright Bay Mazda for the car selection and the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Pushing Here!

by Brenda on 05/10/2021

My sales consultant, Ed McGarr, was easy going, informative, gave great suggestions and was not pushy, which is the one thing that makes me walk away from a purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stress free purchase

by Tom and Dianne on 01/30/2021

Our experience was overall very good. Our salesperson was welcoming, informative and didn’t pressure us to gain a sale. I would recommend this dealership along with Chris as a salesperson. He is very accommodating and eager to help make your car buying decision a whole lot easier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recent buyer!!

by Jess on 10/10/2020

Sooo, I never write reviews. But, I needed to say what an amazing and smooth and positive experience I had at Bright Bay Mazda. I’ve worked closely with car dealers for years having worked at a car auction, as well as dealing with them directly at dealerships for my own personal cars over the years... never have I ever met an entire staff that was so generous, honest, thoughtful, polite, transparent, friendly... especially at a car dealership, haha. Anyway... LOVE my new Mazda cx3. WILL recommend. Can’t express enough how easy and positive of an experience I had. Thank youuuu!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So painless

by Dan on 08/01/2020

Best dealership I’ve been too. They had no bs fees added on just the New York State required stuff. I have high anxiety and this was painless. The salesman James, knew what he was talking about and didn’t try to pressure me at all. Surprising enough even the finance guy wasn’t very pushy and they didn’t try to tack things on. I was even about to by the navigation chip for about an extra 500, and instead of just taking the money the salesman James explain to meHow I didn’t really need it with Apple CarPlay because it pretty much has it built-in. You chose honesty instead of adding an extra 500 and I like that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pure Discrimination

by MillieP on 11/27/2019

First of all, I am a straightforward kind of person. I don’t haggle nor nickel & dime; and I don’t live in NY. I called this dealer on Sun., Nov. 24th regarding a used vehicle that I was VERY much interested in. I had planned to pay CASH for it because I did not want car payments and I expressed this to the dealer. The car had one accident but I was still willing to purchase it so long it was minor. I also expressed this to the dealer and requested further information on the accident; which they never gave me. They took 3 days to respond and when they finally did today, Wed., Nov. 27, they gave me some BS explanation that because I was paying cash for the vehicle they actually have to increase the internet price. So instead of offering me a better deal since I was paying cash, they decided to increase the price. WTH! I have never heard of such a thing! I cannot help but think that this dealer did this strategically so that I can decline the offer simply because they did not want to sell ME the car. Call it whatever you like, but to me it was nothing else but discrimination because I’m Spanish. I have a slight accent, but it’s there, you can tell. So those of you that have great comments about this dealer, please speak for yourselves! Because for me, they just robbed me the opportunity to buy the car that I had been searching for, for 2 whole years. Way to go Bright Bay’Mazda! (sales rep: Richard Mounce)

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Joe on 10/10/2019

Everyone at the dealership is best in class. The dealership itself is immaculate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome !!!

by JohnLo63 on 02/01/2019

I am the kind of guy that does my research before walking into a dealership to buy a car. I went into Bright Bay Mazda and dealt with salesman, Rich Mounce. He gave me a better price than I was expecting, right off the bat. He does not play any games, nor pulls any tricks. He is kind, sincere, knowledgeable, and extremely professional. I could not have had a better experience. Even Lou, the finance manager, Great guy !! Shopping for a car can be extremely stressful, but not here !! Take my word for it, you will not be disappointed with Rich Mounce or Bright Bay Mazda !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mazda 3 Grand Touring

by mrsteve12345 on 12/02/2016

I just leased my third vehicle from Bright Bay, a 2016 Mazda 3. And even though my previous experiences with Bright Bay have been positive, I just wanted to say that Scott raised the bar. He's a pleasure to deal with -- warm, friendly, knowledgeable. Actually I'd like to thank Scott, Dave, and Lou for making the whole experience from initial negotiations to final paperwork relaxing and stress free. Great teamwork!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mazda 6

by Crmag17 on 11/28/2016

John was a nice salesman & the car is beautiful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New CX-5

by fendara on 11/22/2016

We are very pleased with this Mazda Dealership, exceptional customer service was key for us. Richard was very helping finding a vehicle my spouse and I agreed on; he made us feel comfortable was not at all pushy. Kevin the General Manager was very kind and helpful. We went 3 times before we closed the deal, and each time we had a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Mazda store

by Kevin0515 on 01/19/2016

Great bunch of employees. Knowledgeable and not pushy. They do great brake jobs at a reasonable cost. I would definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Completely satisfied customer !!!

by Carmania62 on 01/10/2016

My Representative Conner was extremely attentive to my needs and was very impressed by his professionalism , in all my years of dealership service experience with Cadillac , Toyota , Mercedes , Bright bay Mazda has by far exceeded my expectations of providing a positive dealership visit , I am a completely satisfied customer ! Please understand I do not normally write stellar reviews unless a company and staff such as Bright Bay separates themselves from the rest by delivering service excellence !!! Great Job ! Joe Sirio

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service But Bad Transmission

by CX9and6Owner on 01/03/2016

I liked that the car was able to be fixed in one day and that I didn't have to leave it over night. The Bright Bay dealership was great and the service was great. I didn't like that this was my second Mazda in three years that had the transmission go with less than 30,000 miles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mazda review

by Ellenmary on 01/01/2016

Bill was very professional and friendly. Did not pressure me. Answered all questions, very knowledgeable. He made me feel very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Grest Service Dept

by Therese419 on 12/31/2015

Friendly, professional, efficient. Connor did an excellent job explaining every detail of the service. No endless waiting and unnecessary sales pitches to sell services not needed. I love this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mazda cx 5

by Dawnieman on 12/31/2015

Very good experience. Every one was very nice and not pushy. I didn't get 50 phone calls harassing me to come back to buy a car. They let me decide when I was ready to buy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mazda

by ferremi88 on 12/30/2015

Prompt service. Friendly people and no one tried to push additional work that is not needed on my car like many dealers do!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BRIGHT SUNSHINE

by Cangemi on 12/17/2015

Thank you for the excellent service! Good service! However, when I left, I heard squeaky noise in my engine, which has continued, that WAS NOT THERE PRIOR to me coming in. I NEVER HAD THIS NOISE BEFORE in my engine, NOW it is there, so, WHAT IS THAT NOISE that was NEVER there before!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mazda CX9

by welderrr on 12/09/2015

I walked in to the dealership for a recall issue. The Service advisor was very polite and took care of me very quickly with no appointment. I also liked the inspection to let me know the tire and brake condition with out being pushy and aggressive to make any repairs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
194 cars in stock
123 new57 used14 certified pre-owned
Mazda CX-30
Mazda CX-30
8 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes