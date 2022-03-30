Customer Reviews of Atlantic Honda
Another One !
by 03/30/2022on
James came through for us Again ! Got a great deal for my son last year, bought out a burdensome lease this week and set up my wife with a Passport for way less ! James has a cool, calm demeanor which is extremely helpful when making these choices. He did not hype up the product for a quick sale but instead made sure we were aware of the options available. Thank you James.
Another One !
by 03/30/2022on
James came through for us Again ! Got a great deal for my son last year, bought out a burdensome lease this week and set up my wife with a Passport for way less ! James has a cool, calm demeanor which is extremely helpful when making these choices. He did not hype up the product for a quick sale but instead made sure we were aware of the options available. Thank you James.
One of a kind experience
by 03/27/2022on
Best dealer and well worth the trip from Brooklyn NY. Janne Perez is the BEST Sales Consultant . This is our second purchase from Atlantic and both times dealing with Janne and the entire staff at Atlantic Honda sales has been Excellent . Janne has never given us false information, has never misled us in the sale of a car, has NEVER wasted our time driving over an hour to get there. She is Professional, friendly, patient and really makes your purchasing a vehicle a pleasant and uneventful experience. She is HONEST and a GREAT asset to the Honda Corporation. She deserves a raise. She is EXTREMELY knowledgeable on every car we had a question about. The best is that even after time of owning your car, you can still call her and she is as willing to answer your questions as she was the day she sold you the car and she is always happy to help you. Not to mention that she followed up and let me know when the time was perfect for our new purchase . I would highly recommend Atlantic Honda because of her. It was also nice to see the same finance guy that signed our first car. It’s rare that you see the same faces in every area going back to car Dealerships after a few years.
Easy, quick, no pressure transaction
by 03/27/2022on
Ray Chan was great to work with. No pressure. Listened to exactly what I was looking for and delivered at a fair and agreeable price. I would recommend the dealership and Ray Chan to anyone who may be looking for a Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Janne Perez Was amazing! Truly appreciated her time spent through the sale
by 03/14/2022on
Janne Perez Was amazing! Truly appreciated her time spent through the sale. Great customer service all around from the entire dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Big Sexy
by 03/14/2022on
Absolutly family orientated dealership been with the atlantic honda team since 2010. I feel confident that they gave me the best deal possible for the vehicle I chose.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful experience
by 03/10/2022on
John Marshall was great. He is the reason we went back to Atlantic Honda. We recommend him to our family and friends. He is very knowledgeable and a gentlemen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
great service
by 03/05/2022on
It was a pleasure to work with experienced people and the salesman, Joey Naim, who guided me through the entire leasing experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
PLEASE ask for John Marshall
by 02/25/2022on
After being disappointed with Babylon Honda we decided to go to Atlantic Honda. It was such a wonderful experience. The staff greeted us and directed us to John Marshall. John listened to all our concerns he went over and beyond. He did everything in his power to get us what we wanted and it WORKED. Who would think going to a different Honda could make such a difference. Well my friends Atlantic Honda with Johns support made all this possible. I highly recommend John I will never see another sales man. He’s our go to man going forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Review
by 02/25/2022on
Dealership was very professional. They were willing to work with me to get me the car I wanted at an affordable price. There was no trying to sell me lots of extras. I would definitely recommend this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 02/23/2022on
Thanks to Carlos Garcia and the team at Atlantic Honda leasing my first car was a pleasant and stress free experience. They offered a fair price without all of the typical haggling and hard core sales approach. Very professional and friendly staff from beginning to end. I would definitely recommend this dealership.
On a very positive experience at Atlantic Honda
by 02/20/2022on
Last week, I purchased a 2022 Honda HR-V from Atlantic Honda and had a very positive experience. Our salesperson, Tajmel Reid-Jacobs, was simply the best! He was helpful, informative and kind. He never pressured us; he assisted and guided us with useful information to make the best possible decision for our situation. Before departing the dealership with the new car, I expressed that I hope that he is still there in 2025 when our lease expires -- I would 100% return to him for a future purchase. My only negative comment for the dealership itself was the long time it took to process the financing and other paperwork on our visit, followed by a very rushed signing process in which we consistently had to stop the fellow to tell us exactly what we were signing. So, overall, I would rate my experience 4.5 out of 5 (there were no half-stars in the graphic), with a definite 5 out of 5 for Tajmel.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 02/13/2022on
Very helpful staff. Clean environment. Getting my car was easy as pie thanks to Di Lin. Because of him I didn't have to settle for less than exactly what I wanted. I highly recommend this dealership and Di Lin as the best car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best on Long Island
by 02/09/2022on
I have been dealing with Joey Naim for many years, Atlantic Honda in Bay Shore is the premier dealer and my salesman is the most efficient, helpful, knowledgeable person in the dealership. At this time of uncertainty and unavailability of cars, he found my 2022 Civic. The process of turning in my leased 2019 car and driving home in a 2022 vehicle was a smooth process. Thank you Atlantic Honda and especially your salesperson Joey Naim!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Joey Naim is the Best!
by 02/08/2022on
Joey Naim got us exactly what we needed and done in a timely fashion!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding experience at Atlantic Honda
by 02/07/2022on
We have recently received a superb service from Michael Venegas in the process of returning leased car and purchasing a brand-new car at Atlantic Honda. He is such a friendly and professional person to have offered us a comprehensive package. Everything was beyond our expectation and we are so happy to have him assist us during the entire process. Definitely give him and his colleagues a great 5-star!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A+++ Service
by 02/02/2022on
My third car with Joey and Atlantic Honda. No fuss no muss. Quick, Easy, Flawless. Joey is #1.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience buying my HRV from Atlantic Honda!
by 01/28/2022on
I had a wonderful experience at Atlantic Honda because my salesperson Carlos was professional and provided me with exactly what I was asking looking for in my new vehicle. He was efficient and very courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very Happy Customer
by 01/25/2022on
I love my 2022 Honda passport. I worked with Justin on this transaction and have to say it was the best carbuying experience I have had. It felt more like a conversation then a sale. No pushiness, very professional, i also greatly appreciated the help from the manager Fred and the finance team was exceptional. We will def be back for another purchase sometime in the future. They are professionals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Service
by 01/24/2022on
Zaid Alnsour went out of his way to fight for me to get the price i was looking to pay. i went in for a CRV, and there was only one left in white. I didn't want settle so we I was also interested in the Accord. Well, not only did Zaid get me the car in my price range, but he somehow was able to get me a red car, the color I wanted for the CRV I was looking for originally, and he was able to get me one with way more bells and whistles than I was looking for. I am extremely satisfied with my purchase, customer service, and overall experience. Zaid and Honda have a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Helpful
by 01/23/2022on
Helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Beyond happy with my purchase!
by 01/22/2022on
Joey Naim made the purchase of our new vehicle effortless. We have been using Atlantic Honda for many years to purchase our vehicles. Hands down they are the BEST.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments