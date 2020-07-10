Customer Reviews of Pellegrino Auto Sales
5 Stars!
by 10/07/2020on
My boyfriend & I both bought vehicles from Pellegrinos with the help of Brian! Brian made this an extremely smooth process, was easy to get a hold of, responded quickly & made me feel very confident with my big, beautiful purchase of a 2018 Traverse! I would & will recommend him and Pellegrinos for sure!
Best Purchase Ever!!!
by 06/09/2020on
My salesman's name was Brad he was excellent not pushy let me take my time and worked extra hard to get me into something I love and with the payment i was looking for. Minor service issue when I brought home no ones fault , as soon as I emailed they came and got the car from me in Rochester NY took care of the problem and brought back within hours . Rocco and his dad from the service department were awesome too :) all around great business and great people. Highly recommended , sent my uncle there a few weeks later and he purchased as well . Thank You
Brian rocks!!
by 05/19/2020on
Brian was a amazing salesman. Helped us in many ways. He went above and beyond to help us get the car we wanted. Thank you so much Brian!!
Thank you Brian
by 04/17/2020on
Brian was awesome he was very patient with me, and made sure I found the right car. Even during the COVID-19 Brian made sure my car buying experience was enjoyable. I would recommend friends and family to Pellegrinos.
Salesmen
by 03/19/2020on
Brad was very patient and professional. I felt very comfortable with him. He did everything possible to get me into the vehicle I wanted and within my budget. Amazing. I definitely will be back.
BEST PLACE EVER!!!
by 03/01/2020on
I got the warranty with Pellegrino's for my van and when it got totalled I was so stressed out because I am pregnant and the last thing I want to worry about is more paperwork and figuring out the vehicle situation. When I saw Pellegrino's had the same van except one year newer I called them and they did everything to make sure I left with the vehicle I wanted to replace my totalled vehicle. They took care of me and I would never go through another dealership. They make the process so easy and keep blowing my mind with incredible customer service. I can call and get my questions answered in a timely manner and they make sure I leave happy. As far as car dealerships go I would recommend this place to everyone. Not only do they make you feel like you are a guest but they also don't pressure you about vehicles, they listen to you and make a determination of a vehicle based on what you are looking for, they listen and care. They make the process easy and take care of their guests. I was so afraid that I wouldn't be able to get the van that I wanted on the warranty to replace my vehicle but Pellegrino's made it happen and I am so thankful for everything that they do.
Brad Rocks!!!
by 02/26/2020on
Friendly, affordable, great atmosphere. Had an amazing Salesman Brad and we appreciate his attention to all of our needs and will never shop anywhere else ! Thanks Brad your the best!!! Popcorn is delicious lol
Brad is Rad
by 02/25/2020on
We just bought our second family vehicle through Pellegrino's and had another great experience! Brad made the process very easy, stress-free and even fun! We love our new Jeep.
Thanks Brad!
by 02/19/2020on
Brad was an excellent salesman; very down-to-earth and super helpful. He helped me get a good deal without being pushy. I love the car, it was well serviced and clean.
Auto Sales
by 02/18/2020on
Joe made it convenient, and he made sure the van was in excellent shape before we picked it up. He went above and beyond in providing service to us, and we are very happy with the vehicle. It was worth the drive to have such a clean low mileage vehicle, and with a good affordable price. I definitely will go again if we wish to ever purchase any future cars.
Very pleased
by 02/15/2020on
I am so very happy with my vehicle I was helped right amazing it was very smooth and brad is so awesome I definitely would hope back and get another vehicle and I would definitely recommend them to my family and friends thank you so much for all you did 😊
Life Savers!
by 02/15/2020on
I took my Jeep Liberty to Clar’s automotive about a year ago for no heat. The guy there blew out my hoses and my heat was working, couple weeks go by and my Jeep starts over heating and has no heat. I took it back to Clar’s automotive where they just did a head gasket test and said that was the problem and that it would be $1,500 to fix it. I went and picked up my Jeep because I could not afford that at the time, so fast forwarded to now (yes I’ve been driving around with no heat and it overheating for months now.) my parents told me to call Pellegrino’s for my oil pan and oil gasket. So I called and set up an appointment. I walked in and right off the bat Rocco was funny and had great customer service. I asked him if he could possibly look at why it was overheating and has no heat. He calls me and tells me that it was just an air bubble from not being burped when the other place did my heating core. Rocco did my oil pan, oil gasket, oil change, and transmission pan in just a few hours and for a reasonable price! I am so glad I listened to my parents and went here. Just in a couple hours they lifted so much weight and stress off my shoulders. I could not thank Rocco enough and I definitely know where I will be bringing my Jeep in the future. Everyone in there was so friendly and amazing. I couldn’t of gotten any better service from anywhere else. Thank you again Rocco! You rock!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stress-free experience
by 02/07/2020on
Brad made our car-buying experience stress-free. From the initial phone call to test drive and paperwork...he made it all go smoothly and was very accommodating to our needs and wants. When we arrived, the car we had picked out on the website was already warmed up and ready to test drive. When we picked the car up, same thing. He didn't keep us sitting and waiting and went through the paperwork quickly and efficiently. We did not feel any pressure to buy and Brad was knowledgeable in answering any questions we had. Great experience...we will go back there again!!
So glad I purchased the "Total loss" insurance policy from Pellegrino's!
by 02/03/2020on
Now I understand what the term of "Maham" means. After purchasing a nice car from Pellegrino's two months ago, while driving to work, a beautiful brown haired wild animal jumped out in front of the car and it was totaled. Thankfully Pellegrino's offered a "Total loss" insurance policy which I had purchased which provided me with $2500 dollars on a new purchase at Pellegrino provided I totaled the car within 4 years. Well they honored it and took the $2500 right off the price of another car I just bought. All said and done, I drove off Friday with a younger car, less mileage and emaciate looking inside and out that Pellegrino's is known for with no money out of pocket and just a few dollars more per week. I also purchased the "Ziebart " lifetime undercoating, rustproofing etc, too! Wow, so glad I did purchase it, amazing how bright and shinny the paint finish looks and the salt splashes just seem to drip off allowing the car to look good even in the wet snowy weather of WNY. Thanks again Pellegrino, and Brad the sales guy is a fun guy to deal with as well.
Now my wife wants a new car!
by 01/22/2020on
Brad did such an awesome job with helping me get my new-to-me car so fast and easily that now my WIFE wants to head over and get a new car! She isn't in the market now, but she said she was so impressed that she will definitely go back to Pellegrino for her next car. I also want to commend Brad on getting me a very very good interest rate for financing that was competitive with my credit union. I was all set to go with my credit union until Brad did his research and got me the rate that I took. You can't go wrong, and the drive to Batavia is well worth the savings (as well as being scenic!).
Great experience
by 01/14/2020on
Guy made our experience easy. He was patient and reassuring throughout the process and we never felt rushed which was very appreciated after a non-related speed bump kept Guy after hours with us. Thank you!
Brad made it happen!
by 01/09/2020on
Brad worked late on Christmas Eve to help us get our car!
Wonderful experience with Pellegrino Auto Sales
by 12/16/2019on
My boyfriend and I had such a positive experience purchasing our SUV from Pellegrino Auto Sales. Brad was easy to work with and made the experience positive and relaxing. We were looking for a specific vehicle and when one came in he called us immediately to let us know. He also took the time to find us the lowest interest rate among several financial institutions. We definitely will refer our family and friends to Pellegrino Auto Sales!
Second time around
by 12/13/2019on
This is our second vehicle from Pellegrino Auto Sales. We were so impressed with our first experience, the vehicle and customer service that once we found they had a vehicle of our choice we had to go with them again, even though they are 1.5 hrs away. I can't say enough about the sales team and customer service.
Great Place Great People
by 12/07/2019on
Joe was awesome to talk to and work with. He got me in the kind of car I was looking for! He stayed within my budget, I got a great trade offer and now Im in a beautiful 2017 Ford Fusion! I’m thrilled with my new car and recommend anyone looking to check these guys out! Thank you so much Joe and Pellegrino Auto Sales! Merry Christmas 🎄
They will do anything to get you into the car you want
by 12/07/2019on
We found a car that we loved on their website, which is extremely easy to navigate, called and scheduled an appointment for later that day. The salesman Brad did everything in he could to get us into the car we wanted for the best deal and we brought it home the next day