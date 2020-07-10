service Rating

I took my Jeep Liberty to Clar's automotive about a year ago for no heat. The guy there blew out my hoses and my heat was working, couple weeks go by and my Jeep starts over heating and has no heat. I took it back to Clar's automotive where they just did a head gasket test and said that was the problem and that it would be $1,500 to fix it. I went and picked up my Jeep because I could not afford that at the time, so fast forwarded to now (yes I've been driving around with no heat and it overheating for months now.) my parents told me to call Pellegrino's for my oil pan and oil gasket. So I called and set up an appointment. I walked in and right off the bat Rocco was funny and had great customer service. I asked him if he could possibly look at why it was overheating and has no heat. He calls me and tells me that it was just an air bubble from not being burped when the other place did my heating core. Rocco did my oil pan, oil gasket, oil change, and transmission pan in just a few hours and for a reasonable price! I am so glad I listened to my parents and went here. Just in a couple hours they lifted so much weight and stress off my shoulders. I could not thank Rocco enough and I definitely know where I will be bringing my Jeep in the future. Everyone in there was so friendly and amazing. I couldn't of gotten any better service from anywhere else. Thank you again Rocco! You rock!!