Pioneer Ford
Customer Reviews of Pioneer Ford
F150 Crew cab review
by 03/30/2017on
We came, We saw. We purchased, with the help of an excellent sales person. He was able to find exactly what we were looking for--- A Ford F150 XLT Crew cab. What an amazing vehicle, the Ecoboost 3.5 handles our trailer like it wasn't even there. I am still learning all the electronics, from backup assist to phone calling, and the rear seat leg room is the most I have seen in any pickup. On the road it is Quiet, smooth riding and handles like a dream. I am very happy with this truck, now I know why it is the best selling truck for 40 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 11/20/2015on
The staff there, really are amazingly helpful and willing to find you the car you ultimately want. No pushing to just sell. We have bought 2 cars off Pioneer ford and both times we haven't had any issues and would definitely go there again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/28/2015on
Don went out of his way to get me a great deal on a 2015 Ford Escape and gave me a fair price for my trade in. When I picked up my new vehicle he took the time to show me how to use all of the features and basic functions. It was a great experience and we will continue to purchase our vehicles from Pioneer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oustanding Sales
by 07/02/2014on
Generally you walk into a car dealership and expect the worst. Let's face it... How often do we actually buy a new or used vehicle. Every minute of our experience at Pioneer Ford was terrific. Bob D(our salesman) treated us to a easy going experience throughout the time we where there. There was no pressure...he just let us take our time. He was knowledgeable, personable and professional. He was patient with our questions and he worked to fully explain everything to us. We are thrilled with our new Ford Fusion! It was a pleasure to do business with Pioneer and Bob.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes