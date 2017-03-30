5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We came, We saw. We purchased, with the help of an excellent sales person. He was able to find exactly what we were looking for--- A Ford F150 XLT Crew cab. What an amazing vehicle, the Ecoboost 3.5 handles our trailer like it wasn't even there. I am still learning all the electronics, from backup assist to phone calling, and the rear seat leg room is the most I have seen in any pickup. On the road it is Quiet, smooth riding and handles like a dream. I am very happy with this truck, now I know why it is the best selling truck for 40 years.