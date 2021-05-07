Legend Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Legend Volkswagen
Great Customer Care and Consideration
by 07/05/2021on
My experience at Legend Volkswagen was a refreshing change from my previous experience with car salesmen. I have been leasing vehicles for the past 30 years so I have seen many times the game that is played when it’s time for one lease to expire and a new lease to be signed. At Legend my salesman Michael Paskoff, took all of the game playing out of the deal. His consideration for me as a customer and his fairness with the end result were incomparable to any I’ve had so far. He was able to get me the car that I wanted, in the color that I wanted and for such a fair and reasonable monthly payment. Thank you Michael, I will recommend Michael and Legend Volkswagen to anyone I can.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Jose Garcia handled everything great
by 05/14/2021on
Had a great experience at Legend with my 2017 Jetta. Would definitely buy another car from this dealership in future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Atlas lease
by 03/31/2021on
Jessica was fabulous very informative..no haggling
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent, no nonsense experience. Working with Adam was a pleasure. He wa.
by 02/10/2021on
Excellent experience dealing with Adam. He was extremely professional, courteous and knowledgeable. He gave me the price point I was looking for and came through. I would definitely work with him again
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Amazing customer service thank you Adam!
by 12/28/2020on
This was my first visit and not my last / Adam made a lasting impression on my purchase - Customer service above and beyond from A to Z . No pressure just the facts very knowledgeable understanding kind and patient - Happy New Year Adam !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
👍🏻
by 10/04/2020on
Went yesterday to just look at jettas, walked out with a new 2020. Great experience kaitlyn was my sales person amazing help , no bs straightforward even finance manger was great . Highly recommend give Kaitlyn a call
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
"Bill", the Service Manager, thinks he's doing YOU a favor!
by 06/24/2015on
All I can say is my 4 experiences were bad & got worse, & there are a lot of pot holes right in the entrance to the garage-DEEP POT HOLES! Scraped my new rim (And denied it!) plus treated me like I was at his mercy. Haven't dealt with the other Manager, but on the phone he was very abrupt, uncaring & cold. The ONLY good thing about this service dept. is the receptionist, Veronica, & a Technician..or two. Go somewhere else-ANYWHERE ELSE!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service = Car Burst in Flames
by 05/02/2013on
Please STAY AWAY from their service. My Volkswagon Routan 2009 was serviced back in March 2013 - transmission & power steering. When the service was completed, I picked up the car, drove home the short distance, and parked in my driveway. The next morning while at a traffic light, the car started to go on fire from the engine and eventually burst into flames. Thankfully no one was hurt, but I don't believe it was a coincidence that it happened a few hours since the car was picked up from the service at Legend Audi Volkswagon in Amityville. When I told them of the incident, they had no explanation and were only able to say "sorry it happened". They were unprofessional from the start and the end result of the car showed, unfortunately. If you plan on having your car serviced there, I would strongly advise against it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
This place sucks....terrible customer service!! Go elsewhere!
by 04/11/2010on
Recently put a deposit down on a new car. The salesman promised he'd be in contact with me MULTIPLE times within the days that followed. Turns out, he never called me; I always had to call him. I gave him until the end of each day to call me and he never got back to me. I then was told my car would be ready by a certain day, and guess what...It wasn't. Not too mention I called up and requested that my license plate not be drilled into the front bumper. When I called back (again, no confirmation call that he accomplished my request) I was told by the manager that he didn't have time to call, and the bumper was drilled. I am told the car will be here tomorrow....if not, im pulling the plug.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Stay away at all costs! Or get ripped off!
by 03/23/2009on
Don't know if the ownership or management changed over the past few years, but this has to be the worse dealership on Long Island. The sales manager was awful, tried to rip me off for thousands. Took the BBB and Attorney General to get involved to get things right. If you decide to buy a car here (and I highly suggest you don't), make sure you know what you are doing! I let my guard down and it almost cost me big time. Management is not responsive to any concerns, and will do nothing to make things right in the case of their mistakes. Their pricing (before negotiation) is laughable and out of line. The only reason I went there was it was close to home and I had not idea what a nightmare of a dealership this is. Oh, and if you need more proof that this place is sleazy, when I eventually sold the car I bought from them, it turned out they covered up some damage on the car and didn't disclose it to me. When I went to sell the car, it almost cost me the deal, and there was thick paint in spots that indicated obviously damage prior to the sale when I bought it new!!! STAY AWAY!!!
1 Comments