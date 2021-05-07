1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don't know if the ownership or management changed over the past few years, but this has to be the worse dealership on Long Island. The sales manager was awful, tried to rip me off for thousands. Took the BBB and Attorney General to get involved to get things right. If you decide to buy a car here (and I highly suggest you don't), make sure you know what you are doing! I let my guard down and it almost cost me big time. Management is not responsive to any concerns, and will do nothing to make things right in the case of their mistakes. Their pricing (before negotiation) is laughable and out of line. The only reason I went there was it was close to home and I had not idea what a nightmare of a dealership this is. Oh, and if you need more proof that this place is sleazy, when I eventually sold the car I bought from them, it turned out they covered up some damage on the car and didn't disclose it to me. When I went to sell the car, it almost cost me the deal, and there was thick paint in spots that indicated obviously damage prior to the sale when I bought it new!!! STAY AWAY!!! Read more