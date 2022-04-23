5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I am really impressed with how quickly my car gets turned around when I make an appointment. They make such an effort to get me back to work quickly. I also feel confident that Joe is getting it fixed properly. Most car owners don’t know very much about their vehicles, but when they are told about an expensive repair, they are skeptical and often feel taken advantage of. I hear the stories and I’ve experienced it myself at other dealerships. I keep coming back to Lia because I feel like Joe is really making sure that I don’t feel like I made a mistake buying a Honda! He always explains the problem, and the options to fix it. And once it’s been fixed I don’t ever have to come back for the same problem because it was done right. Thank you Lia and thank you Joe! Read more