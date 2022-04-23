Lia Honda Albany
Customer Reviews of Lia Honda Albany
Great service!
04/23/2022
Joe Calabucci was very helpful and answered any questions I had.
Great Service
05/12/2022
I recently had an oil change and state inspection done at Lia Honda. Wes Harrington took excellent care of me and addressed all my concerns. He’s very professional, kind and courteous! I’d recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest guy
05/11/2022
I feel they were honest with me No one likes the cost
Always a Great Experience
05/08/2022
Outstanding service and quality from start to finish. Worked with Vin Simeone, Grant Little and Brandon Shields. I Highly recommend these quality professionals who take pride in their work.
Ernest Walton
04/29/2022
Earnest Walton was very professional and helpful
Honest and speedy service
04/28/2022
I am really impressed with how quickly my car gets turned around when I make an appointment. They make such an effort to get me back to work quickly. I also feel confident that Joe is getting it fixed properly. Most car owners don’t know very much about their vehicles, but when they are told about an expensive repair, they are skeptical and often feel taken advantage of. I hear the stories and I’ve experienced it myself at other dealerships. I keep coming back to Lia because I feel like Joe is really making sure that I don’t feel like I made a mistake buying a Honda! He always explains the problem, and the options to fix it. And once it’s been fixed I don’t ever have to come back for the same problem because it was done right. Thank you Lia and thank you Joe!
Effective and efficient
04/26/2022
Excellent from start to finish. Up front information regarding diagnostic details, possible work involved and pricing. As my repair concerned a recall issue, as determined by diagnostic results, the charge was 0$. Problem solved! The service tech was super: friendly, knowledgeable and truthful. Thank you!
Best service!
04/25/2022
Joe Wiley has always provided me with quick service to get me in an out in no time! Always does the service I ask for without trying to add more to the bill. I can count on him to provide the best customer service experience every time!
Great service!
04/23/2022
Joe Calabucci was very helpful and answered any questions I had.
Love, love my Honda CR-V
04/18/2022
I love my Honda CR-V I can’t imagine driving anything else. This is the second Honda CR-V we have bought from Lia Honda The salesman are great, the service department is awesome! Anytime I bring my vehicle in for service I always go to Joe Wiley. He is very professional and very personable. Joe always takes his time and goes over whatever service I’m having done to my vehicle. I can’t say enough about Joe Wiley and the service department, they do an amazing job and in a timely manner. Lia Honda ROCKS!!!
Great service!
04/14/2022
Ernie Walton was great! Friendly greeting when I arrived. He told me how long my service would take and escorted me to the waiting room. When a problem that is need to get fixed was discovered, he brought me to the shop to show me what the problem was and to talk about the solution. Walked me back to the waiting room and kept me updated on how it was going. I would definitely recommend Lia Honda and Ernie!
Joe wiley
04/14/2022
Great to deal with. Joe Wiley in service is the best. Customer Richard Kaplan. He is definitely a keeper!!!
WILD OVER. WILEY
04/12/2022
I’m just “Wild Over Joe Wiley”. Very knowledgeable of Honda product. Comfortable taking his service recommendations. Joe Wiley has handeled all my Service Needs for all 4 of my Honda’s bought at Lia.
Always a pleasure to deal with Steve Smith
04/02/2022
Visited the Lia Honda of Albany service department for routine service on our vehicle. Veteran service consultant Steve Smith assisted us on our visit and as usual we were treated wonderfully. Vehicle was dropped off with an estimated time of pick up around 12pm. Car was ready to go including being washed and cleaned by 10:30am. I would definitely recommend Lia Honda for all of your Honda needs.
Awesome service.
03/31/2022
Joe Callabuchi was very informative of service needs, updates snd checkout. Excellent
Consistent great experience
03/30/2022
I was very impressed with the service I received at Lia Honda. They make it a very simple process, I dropped my car off with my service advisor Joe Calabucci, and discussed what service I was looking for. He did a great job of keeping me in the loop as the service progressed, and notified me when my car was ready. The whole process was easily completed in a morning. I appreciate all the people at Lia that made this a smooth experience.
My Lia Honda Experience
03/30/2022
I recently had brake work done on my 2009 Honda Civic. Joe Calabucci was my Lia Honda representative. Joe's customer service skills were excellent related to courtesy and professionalism. He kept me advised from start to finish on the care of my car. Thank you, Joe!
Wes Harrington service tech super hero
03/29/2022
I always ask for Wes Harrington when I get my car serviced. Wes Harrington and lia honda never let me down. He is honest with his advice on what my car needs to keep it running top notch and with today's gas prices I need my car to be at it's best. Thank you Wes Harrington
Professional service
03/24/2022
Ernest greeted me with a smile ..on a grey wet ..first morning appt.. It was just a maintenance appt but he checked for recalls just to make sure there wasn’t something else that should be done while I was there.. This is the first time I’ve purchased a Honda from Lia Honda but it’s not my first Honda..and when the time comes for another vehicle I’ll be back .. it’s the service after purchase that’s just as important..Thanks Ernest Walton you did a great job
Time to take care of the wife’s CRV
03/23/2022
Another great experience working with Joe Calabucci. Explains everything so there is no misunderstanding. Very profession. Dealership is very organized.
Routine Service
03/22/2022
Technician reviewed my service history and made recommendations, but did not pressure me for additional services. Technician, Shawn Herald, was courteous and explained all aspects of service. Always receive great service at this dealership.
Best ever!
03/21/2022
Rob Dawes and Steve Smith are the best!! I leased a 2022 HR-V back in October 2021. And I love it! My battery somehow died a few months later and once AAA got it started and ran diagnostics, I called Rob and he told me to bring it right in and ask for Steve. Steve took care of the issue and 30 minutes later everything was as food as gold. Great team, Great service as always! Thanks!
