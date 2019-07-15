Customer Reviews of Land Rover Santa Fe
Excellent Service and Excellent Vehicle
by 07/15/2019on
Great experience at Land Rover of Santa Fe (NM). Fast, friendly service, and no pressure at all to upgrade or add unwanted extras.
Best Dealership
by 05/09/2019on
This dealership does their best to get you in the SUV that fits your needs. I have had the best support and follow up whenever I have needed service for my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My experience at LRSF
by 03/27/2019on
Very knowledgeable staff about a very limited class vehicle. Found the whole experience delightful and fast. Was greeted at the door and also introduced to the GM. Staff made sure we were all covered before we left
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used car purchase
by 10/18/2018on
I traded in a 2015 Volvo XC60, for a 2011 Lexus RX350. I am a nursing student & really needed my monthly payments to be more manageable. Peter, in the Finance office worked with several different banks & credit unions, for MANY days to help me get the best finance rate & monthly payment. The whole staff was courteous , professional & eager to help..... including watch my dog while I did a test drive :) Now, that is above & beyond if you ask any dog lover. I absolutely love my Lexus, it is a bit older w/ more miles, but I like it so much more than I did my Volvo, and my payment is exactly what I asked for. I appreciate there tenaciousness & how frequently they stayed in touch to let me know what was going on throughout the process. I never felt like I was left hanging, or that they had more important customers to tend to. Thank you, Land Rover Santa Fe!!!! Julia and Finn <3
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 07/07/2018on
Wes & Juan took great care of me & my LR3! They explained everything thoroughly & my car was serviced in a timely manner. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
As a premier Land Rover dealership in the Santa Fe area, we are thrilled with the opportunity to serve any and all of your Land Rover needs. Our staff is committed to helping you get into that luxurious Land Rover you've been dreaming of today.
1 Comments