5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I traded in a 2015 Volvo XC60, for a 2011 Lexus RX350. I am a nursing student & really needed my monthly payments to be more manageable. Peter, in the Finance office worked with several different banks & credit unions, for MANY days to help me get the best finance rate & monthly payment. The whole staff was courteous , professional & eager to help..... including watch my dog while I did a test drive :) Now, that is above & beyond if you ask any dog lover. I absolutely love my Lexus, it is a bit older w/ more miles, but I like it so much more than I did my Volvo, and my payment is exactly what I asked for. I appreciate there tenaciousness & how frequently they stayed in touch to let me know what was going on throughout the process. I never felt like I was left hanging, or that they had more important customers to tend to. Thank you, Land Rover Santa Fe!!!! Julia and Finn <3 Read more