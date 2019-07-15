Skip to main content
Land Rover Santa Fe

Land Rover Santa Fe
2582 Camino Entrada, Santa Fe, NM 87507
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Santa Fe

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service and Excellent Vehicle

by MJDMike on 07/15/2019

Great experience at Land Rover of Santa Fe (NM). Fast, friendly service, and no pressure at all to upgrade or add unwanted extras.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership

by SantaFe08 on 05/09/2019

This dealership does their best to get you in the SUV that fits your needs. I have had the best support and follow up whenever I have needed service for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience at LRSF

by Bertstull1 on 03/27/2019

Very knowledgeable staff about a very limited class vehicle. Found the whole experience delightful and fast. Was greeted at the door and also introduced to the GM. Staff made sure we were all covered before we left

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used car purchase

by birdcrowley on 10/18/2018

I traded in a 2015 Volvo XC60, for a 2011 Lexus RX350. I am a nursing student & really needed my monthly payments to be more manageable. Peter, in the Finance office worked with several different banks & credit unions, for MANY days to help me get the best finance rate & monthly payment. The whole staff was courteous , professional & eager to help..... including watch my dog while I did a test drive :) Now, that is above & beyond if you ask any dog lover. I absolutely love my Lexus, it is a bit older w/ more miles, but I like it so much more than I did my Volvo, and my payment is exactly what I asked for. I appreciate there tenaciousness & how frequently they stayed in touch to let me know what was going on throughout the process. I never felt like I was left hanging, or that they had more important customers to tend to. Thank you, Land Rover Santa Fe!!!! Julia and Finn <3

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by MarMat25 on 07/07/2018

Wes & Juan took great care of me & my LR3! They explained everything thoroughly & my car was serviced in a timely manner. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

As a premier Land Rover dealership in the Santa Fe area, we are thrilled with the opportunity to serve any and all of your Land Rover needs. Our staff is committed to helping you get into that luxurious Land Rover you've been dreaming of today.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

