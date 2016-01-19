Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Perfection Honda

Perfection Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
2603 American Rd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Perfection Honda

4 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ms.

by VA_chap on 01/19/2016

All of the people I encountered went out of their way to be helpful. The buying process was smooth and I appreciated the time that Richard, the internet sales manager, took to acquaint me with all the features of my new Accord. I also appreciated communicating with Paul Bustamante by phone, e-mail, and in person to help me select my new Accord.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Have not purchased yet but plan to

by poodlegirl55 on 02/19/2012

We have visited this dealership twice and both times the sales team could not have been more accommodating. They did not have the used car we wanted but we are looking at a new CRV and plan to return to Perfection! Beautiful facility, too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience

by blktl on 10/27/2008

I would highly suggest this dealer to anyone in the market for a new or used honda. Johnathan Welch was my sales person and was polite and attentative the entire process, he gave me a great price right up front and I would suggest him to anyone. My finance person Rick was also very polite and went over all the paperwork clearly and quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Really Unpleasant Experience with Dishonest Sales People

by dontshareinfo on 02/13/2008

I went to Perfection Honda knowing exactly what car I wanted to buy and what price I wanted to pay. The sales person would only come within $200 of my price for about 30 minutes and then finally went to the sales manager to discuss the price. He came back and agreed on my price. ***As I was signign the document I saw that he had raised the price back up to what he wanted without telling me.*** When I saw this, I asked to talk to the sales manager who refused to talk with me. I walked out and had a much better buying experience at Premier Honda in Santa Fe the very next day. ***Don't waste your time with the dishonest sales people at Perfection Honda.***

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
8 cars in stock
0 new0 used8 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes