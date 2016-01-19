1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Perfection Honda knowing exactly what car I wanted to buy and what price I wanted to pay. The sales person would only come within $200 of my price for about 30 minutes and then finally went to the sales manager to discuss the price. He came back and agreed on my price. ***As I was signign the document I saw that he had raised the price back up to what he wanted without telling me.*** When I saw this, I asked to talk to the sales manager who refused to talk with me. I walked out and had a much better buying experience at Premier Honda in Santa Fe the very next day. ***Don't waste your time with the dishonest sales people at Perfection Honda.*** Read more