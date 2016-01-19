Perfection Honda
All of the people I encountered went out of their way to be helpful. The buying process was smooth and I appreciated the time that Richard, the internet sales manager, took to acquaint me with all the features of my new Accord. I also appreciated communicating with Paul Bustamante by phone, e-mail, and in person to help me select my new Accord.
Have not purchased yet but plan to
by 02/19/2012on
We have visited this dealership twice and both times the sales team could not have been more accommodating. They did not have the used car we wanted but we are looking at a new CRV and plan to return to Perfection! Beautiful facility, too!
Excellent Experience
by 10/27/2008on
I would highly suggest this dealer to anyone in the market for a new or used honda. Johnathan Welch was my sales person and was polite and attentative the entire process, he gave me a great price right up front and I would suggest him to anyone. My finance person Rick was also very polite and went over all the paperwork clearly and quickly.
Really Unpleasant Experience with Dishonest Sales People
by 02/13/2008on
I went to Perfection Honda knowing exactly what car I wanted to buy and what price I wanted to pay. The sales person would only come within $200 of my price for about 30 minutes and then finally went to the sales manager to discuss the price. He came back and agreed on my price. ***As I was signign the document I saw that he had raised the price back up to what he wanted without telling me.*** When I saw this, I asked to talk to the sales manager who refused to talk with me. I walked out and had a much better buying experience at Premier Honda in Santa Fe the very next day. ***Don't waste your time with the dishonest sales people at Perfection Honda.***
