5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I shop a lot for cars - on the average I look at 12 a year and drive 4. I was looking for a used vehicle for my daughter when I saw it - the car I always wanted! Thinking I would never be able to afford it nor get 100% financing at a good rate, I looked at it longingly. Jon Stewart (not joking) let me take it out for a drive even though I said it was out of my price range. He not only got the price I was hoping for, but also beat my bank's low rate. No pressure. I went ahead and got the warranties, knowing I could cancel, but Zurich (the warranty insurer) got a B with BBB. So now I have to convince my daughter to drive manual. Happy customer Read more