Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces
Customer Reviews of Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces
Purchased 4-runner
by 07/15/2018on
Brandon was are salesman and was great. He was professional and quick to get is the best deal possible. His positive atttide and mannerisms are to be mirrored. Thank you for a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!
by 05/20/2017on
The service at Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces was very good. Sales person was very informative, patient and over all positive. I would recommend the dealership to anyone!
Amazing dealership
by 07/15/2016on
I had started trying to find a new vehicle months before I went into Vescovo. Other dealerships in the area would not even give me a serious offer, or did not have the vehicle I was looking at for the right price. Vescovo had the right vehicle, at a ridiculously low price, and was very professional and forthright with the sale. I would recommend this dealership wholeheartedly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/07/2015on
Came early to check a car, and Manny came to help us with the one we were interested in. Did the test drive right away and was able to get the car fast with documents done. Thanks Manny and team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience
by 03/23/2015on
A truly different car buying experience. Mike got us what we wanted without any tricks other dealerships use. We did our homework and did not need to use it because we paid for the car what we expected and got the correct trade in value. No negotiation! Even the financing process with Raenee was easy. I definitely recommend not doing business with any other dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service During Purchase of New Truck
by 02/17/2015on
My wife and I were very pleased with the service provided by sales representative Erica Olivas. She was very honest and friendly during the entire process. I also liked the fact that she showed no pressure and allowed us to make up our mind on the right truck for us. We settled for the Tundra 4X4. My wife and I are both very happy with the truck and also with Vescovo. Thanks to Erica for talking Spanish to my wife. That made my wife more comfortable and she was ready to close the deal! Thanks Erica and Vescovo!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleased with the sale.
by 12/26/2014on
I can always respect car dealership that do not pressure you. I have done business with many in the past who would hound you non stop. Vescovo was up front and honest with the deal. There was no pressure and they were willing to work with me to achieve the deal we both wanted. I will do business with them again in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car purchase
by 11/11/2014on
The service rep (Manny) was very helpful and provided quality service in our search for a used car. We bought a Toyota Prius and so far WD are quite satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my tacoma
by 10/24/2014on
excellent , friendly staff. They were not pushy, they let the vehicle sell itself. They were very knowledgeable and fair. I couldnt ask for a better experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Helpful - Great Experience
by 07/10/2013on
Can send your family members here and trust they'll be treated absolutely fairly, with respect to their budget and needs. Very honest and no pressure. Honest appraisals on trades, competitive pricing for small town. They work hard to bring you back...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Got the FJ Cruiser I always wanted at a great price
by 01/04/2010on
I shop a lot for cars - on the average I look at 12 a year and drive 4. I was looking for a used vehicle for my daughter when I saw it - the car I always wanted! Thinking I would never be able to afford it nor get 100% financing at a good rate, I looked at it longingly. Jon Stewart (not joking) let me take it out for a drive even though I said it was out of my price range. He not only got the price I was hoping for, but also beat my bank's low rate. No pressure. I went ahead and got the warranties, knowing I could cancel, but Zurich (the warranty insurer) got a B with BBB. So now I have to convince my daughter to drive manual. Happy customer
Terrible Dealer
by 10/26/2007on
As is common everywhere in this day and age, the sales person knew absolutley nothing about the car. I had to do all of my own reasearch on the stereo options on the manufacturers' web-site. The service department dented the car when "preping" it for delivery. The car was delivered dirty both inside and out. Sales person lied about the floor mats indicating that they were "included" in the price of the car. They were actually an expensive option which could have been deleted according to the manufacturer. If you are stuck in Las Cruces and want a new Toyota or Scion you are better off going to Tuscon or Phoenix.
1 Comments