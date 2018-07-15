Skip to main content
Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces

935 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88005
Today 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces

12 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased 4-runner

by Jenndiven on 07/15/2018

Brandon was are salesman and was great. He was professional and quick to get is the best deal possible. His positive atttide and mannerisms are to be mirrored. Thank you for a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by baudi57 on 05/20/2017

The service at Vescovo Toyota of Las Cruces was very good. Sales person was very informative, patient and over all positive. I would recommend the dealership to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing dealership

by revhalzoo on 07/15/2016

I had started trying to find a new vehicle months before I went into Vescovo. Other dealerships in the area would not even give me a serious offer, or did not have the vehicle I was looking at for the right price. Vescovo had the right vehicle, at a ridiculously low price, and was very professional and forthright with the sale. I would recommend this dealership wholeheartedly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Hope1197 on 07/07/2015

Came early to check a car, and Manny came to help us with the one we were interested in. Did the test drive right away and was able to get the car fast with documents done. Thanks Manny and team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience

by LasCruces on 03/23/2015

A truly different car buying experience. Mike got us what we wanted without any tricks other dealerships use. We did our homework and did not need to use it because we paid for the car what we expected and got the correct trade in value. No negotiation! Even the financing process with Raenee was easy. I definitely recommend not doing business with any other dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service During Purchase of New Truck

by rocket7070 on 02/17/2015

My wife and I were very pleased with the service provided by sales representative Erica Olivas. She was very honest and friendly during the entire process. I also liked the fact that she showed no pressure and allowed us to make up our mind on the right truck for us. We settled for the Tundra 4X4. My wife and I are both very happy with the truck and also with Vescovo. Thanks to Erica for talking Spanish to my wife. That made my wife more comfortable and she was ready to close the deal! Thanks Erica and Vescovo!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleased with the sale.

by daryl15 on 12/26/2014

I can always respect car dealership that do not pressure you. I have done business with many in the past who would hound you non stop. Vescovo was up front and honest with the deal. There was no pressure and they were willing to work with me to achieve the deal we both wanted. I will do business with them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used car purchase

by TKinLC on 11/11/2014

The service rep (Manny) was very helpful and provided quality service in our search for a used car. We bought a Toyota Prius and so far WD are quite satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

my tacoma

by hunter91 on 10/24/2014

excellent , friendly staff. They were not pushy, they let the vehicle sell itself. They were very knowledgeable and fair. I couldnt ask for a better experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Helpful - Great Experience

by fitster on 07/10/2013

Can send your family members here and trust they'll be treated absolutely fairly, with respect to their budget and needs. Very honest and no pressure. Honest appraisals on trades, competitive pricing for small town. They work hard to bring you back...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got the FJ Cruiser I always wanted at a great price

by princeton77 on 01/04/2010

I shop a lot for cars - on the average I look at 12 a year and drive 4. I was looking for a used vehicle for my daughter when I saw it - the car I always wanted! Thinking I would never be able to afford it nor get 100% financing at a good rate, I looked at it longingly. Jon Stewart (not joking) let me take it out for a drive even though I said it was out of my price range. He not only got the price I was hoping for, but also beat my bank's low rate. No pressure. I went ahead and got the warranties, knowing I could cancel, but Zurich (the warranty insurer) got a B with BBB. So now I have to convince my daughter to drive manual. Happy customer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Terrible Dealer

by scion4 on 10/26/2007

As is common everywhere in this day and age, the sales person knew absolutley nothing about the car. I had to do all of my own reasearch on the stereo options on the manufacturers' web-site. The service department dented the car when "preping" it for delivery. The car was delivered dirty both inside and out. Sales person lied about the floor mats indicating that they were "included" in the price of the car. They were actually an expensive option which could have been deleted according to the manufacturer. If you are stuck in Las Cruces and want a new Toyota or Scion you are better off going to Tuscon or Phoenix.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
