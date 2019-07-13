5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After working up a deal with a dealer local to me, I ran across an identically equipped truck at Ziems that appeared to be a better deal for the same price. The only issue was that I live about 5 and a half hours away. It was around midnight when I decided to submit a query. The next morning, at a very appropriate time, I recieved a phone call from Michelle Brown. Knowing how far away I was, and that I was concerned about what I would see when I got there, she promptly took excellent photos, including anything that a dealer would normally try to glance over. She also checked their own vehicle inspection form from when the truck was traded in to them. Michelle's honesty and forthcoming of information went above and beyond and ultimately is what made me decide to make the drive. After speaking with Carlos, the sales manager, to get reassurances that the numbers it would take for me to make the drive were in the ballpark I headed to Farmington. The end result is that I have a gorgeous new truck that I was pleasantly surprised to see was even better in person, with the deal that I wanted. I will happily do this all over again to work with Michelle, Carlos, and the rest of the Ziem's team in the future. Thank you for the honesty in this deal. It was refreshing and you were able to alleviate my trepidation in travelling that far for an unknown truck.