Ziems Ford Corners
Customer Reviews of Ziems Ford Corners
Outstanding Sales Experience and Uncommon Honesty
by 07/13/2019on
After working up a deal with a dealer local to me, I ran across an identically equipped truck at Ziems that appeared to be a better deal for the same price. The only issue was that I live about 5 and a half hours away. It was around midnight when I decided to submit a query. The next morning, at a very appropriate time, I recieved a phone call from Michelle Brown. Knowing how far away I was, and that I was concerned about what I would see when I got there, she promptly took excellent photos, including anything that a dealer would normally try to glance over. She also checked their own vehicle inspection form from when the truck was traded in to them. Michelle's honesty and forthcoming of information went above and beyond and ultimately is what made me decide to make the drive. After speaking with Carlos, the sales manager, to get reassurances that the numbers it would take for me to make the drive were in the ballpark I headed to Farmington. The end result is that I have a gorgeous new truck that I was pleasantly surprised to see was even better in person, with the deal that I wanted. I will happily do this all over again to work with Michelle, Carlos, and the rest of the Ziem's team in the future. Thank you for the honesty in this deal. It was refreshing and you were able to alleviate my trepidation in travelling that far for an unknown truck.
Armando Montoya
by 10/24/2015on
Armando assisted myself and my son Greg in purchasing a used F-150. He worked diligently to find the right vehicle for the quality and price that we could afford. Being a single mom I could not afford a high payment so he worked with us so that Greg would have a reliable truck to get to work that we could afford. He was patient with all the questions we had and answered them so that we could understand what was going on. I would highly recommend Armando to anyone looking for a vehicle! He will give you a straight answer even if it's not the one you want to hear!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes