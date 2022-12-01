Power Ford
Customer Reviews of Power Ford
Finance and sales were great
by 01/12/2022on
Overall great experience. We will be back
Not again
by 10/30/2021on
Once again Power Ford has failed in customer service. I was always taught the answer is "yes" what is your question? This needs to be taught to Power Ford associates. I purchased my Ecosport from them in May 2021, over the course of several days I was reviewing error messages about my Powertrain. I took it in today and was told they have to have it several days before they will even look at it. Tanner offered to put me on the "waitlist" for a rental, I let him know I had no other form of transportation and I would just have to camp out. He went into a lecture about me not reading the news that there is a car shortage and that included rental cars. I tried to ask why if they were not going to get to my car until next week why I had to leave it there now? He went on to give me another lecture on that it would be placed in the queue and they had to have it available. When I purchased the vehicle I had questions about all the extra charges. At the time. Matt Sneed told me he would always take care of me, he never returned my voice mail and today when I went looking for him he "was out of the office". At least that was the story I got from the receptionist after she went up to his office. Finally a salesman (I forgot his name) took it upon himself to fix the issue. He was able to get me a loaner car until I am able to get a rental. Why Tanner couldn't do this is beyond me, why Matt Sneed broke his promises to me is also beyond me. Power Ford isn't customer service centric.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest or incompetent service
by 08/28/2021on
Dishonest service practices…. Proceed at your own risk. Called and asked them how much to perform coolant flush on 2017 F250 power stroke. Was quoted 250 which is an incredible price so made an appt. Took truck in for service and the checked me in and asked again about the price. Once again they said $250. Left dealership and expected it to happen. Get a call 5 min later saying computer is wrong and price will be more around $400 because computer says 3hrs labor to do. I asked them to honor what was agreed too and they refused. Tell them to pull my truck back out and I’ll pick it up. When I get there they continue to apologize about the mistake and try and give me a card for 10% off next service. Lol, like 10% off covers the fact that you just raised the price 50%. It’s one thing to be up front with your pricing but another to quote a low ball price and then refuse to honor it. Very deceptive and dishonest. Use them if your desperate or have no other options.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy process
by 06/04/2021on
The process was super easy. The salesperson was great and the finance person made things fast and easy.
Stay far away
by 05/28/2021on
Likes: Cupcake Dislikes: Being lied to about the need for additional products ie: oil change package, gap package and additional maintenance package. Taking in my pre-approval from my bank and finding out after the fact they ran two of their own credit reports. Totally unacceptable. Needed to go twice to turn in my title because the receptionist didn't listen to why I was there.
Coolant exchange
by 05/03/2021on
I went in for a coolant exchange without appointment and they accepted me. They quickly brought in my vehicle and got to work. Their estimated times was right on point and they were very friendly. I think price was reasonable for service.
POWER Ford, great experience, super nice salesman
by 03/08/2021on
The Power Ford team was great, they made us comfortable and our salesman and finance representative were super awesome. They were super busy but took care of us. Great selection of vehicles to choose from.
Easy
by 02/10/2021on
Excellent customer service & no sales pressure. The process was stress free. I recommend Power Ford.
Bait and swith
by 01/07/2020on
I called in to verify that a car was still available. I was told that they were getting ready to wholesale the car and talk to a manager to verify that they would still be able to sell it to me. I arrived at the dealership and had a salesperson show me the car. I was informed that it was going to be wholesale but it did that it wasn't because of Any safety issues. When I ask to speak to a manager to ask a couple of questions about the car I was told that they couldn't sell it to me. When I asked why they had told me they could sell it on the phone and then again when I got down there and now all the sudden I couldn't buy it he couldn't answer me. If you look at other review sites on Power Ford you'll find this isn't the only time they have practice bait-and-switch teasing you with one vehicle only to find out that it's not available anymore.
Service
by 02/11/2019on
Was overcharged and still waiting on refund. Ben said he would call me back but it's been 2 days and still haven't gotten a call back. I opened the sun roof cover and noticed some snags on the head liner will be calling on Monday to show the service peopleI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Power Ford Review
by 01/26/2019on
While the price of the vehicle was different than what we saw on the finance website, they did work with us to get the price down. In the end the whole experience worked out well for us and we were very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck buying
by 01/05/2018on
The overall experience was smooth and relaxing. I was not bumbarded by sales personnel, but instead was greeted with professionalism and my concerns and needs were met without hassle. Thru the finacial process I was at no time pressured into anything I did not want or want to hear. Overall I got exactly what I wanted for exactly what I wanted to pay.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Likeable good salesperson.
by 03/10/2017on
Carl is a good salesperson. I believed that I was purchasing a new vehicle that was a demo with 4000 miles. But I didn't learn until I was signing the documents that it was preowned by a corporation and as such I was not eligible for the EV tax credit. This eliminated the "good deal" aspect of the purchase since I knew the tax credit would be over $4000. The corporation probably purchased and then sold the vehicle strictly for the tax credit. I also found out at that time that the vehicle had almost 5000 miles instead of 4000 miles. By that time I felt pressured to complete the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales
by 01/12/2017on
Very satisfied Length of time in service very short Service took care of the problem
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service complete
by 01/07/2017on
I love the staff and I trust them to get my car done correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2016 F250
by 11/13/2016on
Only if they deal with Stephanie. The rating above is ONLY for Stephanie. The remainder of the personnel I dealt with didn't seem to really care about getting the vehicle delivered or customer satisfaction Stephanie was the only saving grace in this deal. The comment below do NOT apply to her
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Edmunds
by 11/05/2016on
I always have a great experience at power ford. Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Power Ford Albuquerque, NM
by 11/05/2016on
clean comfortable lounge to sit and wait. clean facility, good service flow for the 'quick lane' service done in expeditious manner. entire visit flowed well. Courtesy shuttle service allowed me to complete additional recommended service while still completing my work meeting requirements
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 F250
by 09/22/2016on
Danny, my salesman, Greg in Financing, and Tony in aftermarket were fantastic. Great job guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall Rating Five Stars
by 09/09/2016on
Everything about the experience was top shelf from viewing inventory on the internet to delivery of the vehicle. Highly recommend Power Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Services
by 08/20/2016on
Good experience fixed a mistake that was their fault
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
