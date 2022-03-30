3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

John the owner was wonderful. He took a lot of time with me on the phone. When I arrived Adrianne took over. He was a delight, kind and thoughtful and I was ecstatic with the idea of a new ( slightly used ) gorgeous Jeep. A dream car of a lifetime. I had budgeted for 20 years to afford this. We negotiated over and over down to the exact penny. I had all my ducks in a row, pulling resources from all our accounts to pay in full. Then when I was handed over to the contract writer, he explained nothing and added about $2,500 + more to my already exhausted total ! I was in shock and asked why. He refused to let anyone help me or talk to me and started screaming and throwing the contract at me while pointing to a scribble of something illegible and handwritten. He was absolutely mean, horribly hair triggered and bad tempered. I was crying and shaking by the time I left and requested to never ever have any dealings with this person again. I am a kind gentle mild mannered, honest, hard working senior. This man was nothing short of [non-permissible content removed]. Lanny finished up the paperwork and he was kind and sweet.