5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Highly recommended!! Danielle and the whole team were absolutely amazing! I received horrible treatment at another dealer, so I decided to look at Hyundai since I had owned a Hyundai (from another state/dealer) a few years back. Upon arriving I was greeted & when I stated I just wanted to look on my own, the sales rep politely said, "Okay" and left me alone! I was then checked on by the manager who asked if I had been helped, at which point I expressed I was ready for some assistance. He brought out my sales rep Danielle & she already had a few keys ready so I could look at some vehicles that were in my price range! She let me test drive & compare for quite a while without ever pressuring me to hurry. I ended up loving the Venue denim, but I wasn't sure if it truly fit my budget. Danielle & her manager pulled potential pricing for me without running my credit!! (I knew my credit score & they disclaimered that if my true score differed the prices would too.) After reviewing I wasn't sure if this one was in my price range. Danielle quickly worked to pull other vehicles that were in the updated price range I provided. Along the way I'd express that I didn't like a certain color or that mileage was too high. Never was I met with "that's not realistic" or made to feel like the budget I set for myself wasn't good enough. I was treated with respect and as an intelligent human. They provided options & allowed me to make the decisions! Danielle finally found another Venue that had a few less options, but met all my requirements...I still wanted the denim & was torn. I decided to go to lunch to think a bit. Obviously, having worked on this sale all day & not knowing if I'd truly return they seemed bummed, but remained respectful. They printed out pricing options for the less expensive Venue and updated pricing options for the denim in case I was able to put more down/wanted to extend the term of the loan. After getting some food in me, I was able to think clearly, run the numbers & returned to purchase the denim. I walked in just hoping to get something affordable with a few good features & walked out with a brand new car that has more features than I even knew existed! I can't thank Danielle enough for her patience and for helping me to find the perfect car for me!! Read more