This is one review I really looked forward to writing. Why? Because this is by far the best car buying experience my wife and I have ever had. The cordiality shown at Enterprise was tops. The atmosphere in the offices was simply stated "joyful". Absolutely no pressure of any kind was ever shown, but a willingness to serve and help the customer in any way needed was a constant. Jevvon Hunter (our salesperson) is the best we've ever dealt with. What a huge blessing it was to have worked with him. He is truly a credit to this company. But, all the employees that we came across were a pleasure to be around and to see how they worked alongside one another. Nic Marchand was also a blessing to work with.. Oh ya, and thanks to Lisa for the pleasure of seeing her here and knowing her through car rentals we've done with Enterprise. Hey, can you tell we liked our experience at Enterprise? You betcha we did. We'd do again and we strongly encourage anyone to give them a try. Thanks Enterprise Car Sales (ABQ) for one very special, enjoyable, and unforgettable car buying experience. Barney & Sandi Carbajal