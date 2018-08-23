Skip to main content
Enterprise Car Sales Albuquerque

9300 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Albuquerque

Van Sale

Van Sale

by Wimberly on 08/23/2018

Very pleasant and the staff were all very accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great 2nd experience purchasing from Enterprise

by Henry42 on 07/19/2018

Just purchased my 2nd car through Enterprise. Both were excellent experiences. Love the no-haggle policy, 7 day repurchase policy (not used in either of my purchases), no pushy salesmen (actually, I sought out my first salesman for my 2nd purchase, as well).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People

by Janlar1972 on 03/29/2018

Like to commend the people here at the Albuquerque Enterprise Care Sales Department, Rick the guy who sold us the car, and Carlos the manager who did our final paperwork with us. To include the other people we meet while we were waiting. The people were great and not pushy and trying to make you purchase something you didn't want or like. They let you make the decision to choose what vehicle is right for you. Thank you all to the people from Enterprise Car Sales here in Albuquerque, New Mexico, off of Coors and Paseo Del Norte.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by Corina148 on 08/03/2017

I got excellent service and the staff were super friendly!!! Took my car home the same day!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

NISSAN Purchase

by Veronica40 on 12/27/2016

My experience purchasing a car with Enterprise Sales was astronomically smooth. Each and every individual at this Alb., NM location provided outstanding service. The group delivered above and beyond customer service, positive teamwork environment and accuracy information.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Pleased Buyers

by Barney_III on 11/07/2015

This is one review I really looked forward to writing. Why? Because this is by far the best car buying experience my wife and I have ever had. The cordiality shown at Enterprise was tops. The atmosphere in the offices was simply stated "joyful". Absolutely no pressure of any kind was ever shown, but a willingness to serve and help the customer in any way needed was a constant. Jevvon Hunter (our salesperson) is the best we've ever dealt with. What a huge blessing it was to have worked with him. He is truly a credit to this company. But, all the employees that we came across were a pleasure to be around and to see how they worked alongside one another. Nic Marchand was also a blessing to work with.. Oh ya, and thanks to Lisa for the pleasure of seeing her here and knowing her through car rentals we've done with Enterprise. Hey, can you tell we liked our experience at Enterprise? You betcha we did. We'd do again and we strongly encourage anyone to give them a try. Thanks Enterprise Car Sales (ABQ) for one very special, enjoyable, and unforgettable car buying experience. Barney & Sandi Carbajal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honest dealer - great place to buy a vehicle

by abq_buyer on 02/08/2013

After going through the same, tired, old, high pressure sales at another local dealer, I went to Enterprise Car Sales. I am not a low information buyer, so I had done all my homework. Enterprise had several choices in the model I was looking for, and they were priced under Edmunds and KBB values. They offer a no haggle pricing system that is fair and honest. The sales team is honest and friendly. This was such a refreshing experience - especially after having dealt with the typical skeevy salesmen earlier that day at other local Albuquerque dealerships. I bought a great car at a fair price, and I'll buy my next one from Enterprise Car Sales as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

