Melloy Nissan
Customer Reviews of Melloy Nissan
Great experience
by 03/30/2022on
I just purchased my new Frontier at Melloy Nissan and had a fantastic buying experience. My sales rep Alejandro did a great job of understand my needs and Ken in financing made the purchase way easy. Great job by all. Thank you!!
Professional
by 03/02/2022on
Mr Mel Bray is a professional man! THAT every company wishes they have. He actually made me believe I can get a new car. My last experience. Same business different person, told me it will not happen. That’s neither here or there. This man did what I didn’t think would ever happen with a comfortable, easy, pleasant experience. Made an impossible transaction I thought would never happen. Great business!!!💪🏽
Love my car but I may never go back to Melloy
by 02/15/2022on
John the owner was wonderful. He took a lot of time with me on the phone. When I arrived Adrianne took over. He was a delight, kind and thoughtful and I was ecstatic with the idea of a new ( slightly used ) gorgeous Jeep. A dream car of a lifetime. I had budgeted for 20 years to afford this. We negotiated over and over down to the exact penny. I had all my ducks in a row, pulling resources from all our accounts to pay in full. Then when I was handed over to the contract writer, he explained nothing and added about $2,500 + more to my already exhausted total ! I was in shock and asked why. He refused to let anyone help me or talk to me and started screaming and throwing the contract at me while pointing to a scribble of something illegible and handwritten. He was absolutely mean, horribly hair triggered and bad tempered. I was crying and shaking by the time I left and requested to never ever have any dealings with this person again. I am a kind gentle mild mannered, honest, hard working senior. This man was nothing short of [non-permissible content removed]. Lanny finished up the paperwork and he was kind and sweet.
Excellent Vehicles & Staff
by 02/05/2022on
Susan Miller and the Nissan team came through again! Not only did she find the perfect Murano for me, she also had what my Dad has been wanting...a Ford Taurus! Thank you Susan and Lahney for finding us the right cars and the right financing! Plus, I still get to work with Jed in the Service Department! It's a win all around!
Outstanding
by 01/20/2022on
Susan went out of her way to get me into my 2021 Rogue. This was the fourth car that I purchased from her and will constantly user and recommend her to any of my friends and family members who are looking for a car.
Granddaughter’s Versa
by 11/14/2021on
Friendly staff. CJ, our sales associate, was very professional and personable. Chris I’m internet sales was very nice and got us started.
New car
by 11/06/2021on
Excellent customer service if i ever need another car im coming here and asking for Santiago!
Best experience
by 09/19/2021on
The saleman was very attentive and he made sure i was out of there and made it out as quickly as possible with a brand new vehicle.
Best dealership in town
by 09/15/2021on
The amazing people at Melloy Nissan are willing to work with you, no matter your situation and do ever they can to get you the best bang for your buck. I have bought 3 cars from here and never had an unpleasant experience. Always going the extra mile for you.
Got the car I wanted with speed and grace
by 08/31/2021on
Very pleasant experience. Professional while fun. Details well explained but at the lsvl and speed yay made it efficient and efficient and effective.
Unhappy
by 07/26/2021on
I believe there was a false advertisement, advertisement was “Bring your clunker in and get $5000.00”. Sales person stated “vehicle I brought in was did not qualify, the advertisement stated to pull, drag in your vehicle and Melloy Dodge will guarantee and give you $5000. 00 your vehicle. Purchased vehicle was not topped off
Awesome
by 07/23/2021on
What can I say it was best car buying I ever had. My sales rep Susan was amazing and had so much knowledge.
Very inconvenient and staff are inconsiderate. They won't treat you like a
by 06/19/2021on
WORST DEALERSHIP EVER, they need a lesson in human decency and better communication.
Easy, friendly service from sales to financing. Great all round service.
by 06/04/2021on
The service team from sales to financing was amazing. They exceeded my expectations. They really made buying a car such an easy experience. Really great team at Melloy Nissan.
Team work
by 05/26/2021on
As a group ,every one went out of there way to hcf help get the purchase done!!
Very friendly and helpful
by 04/21/2021on
Open to all questions and very helpful and friendly when purchasing vehicle
Blue Leaf
by 04/20/2021on
The Nissan Leaf is an electric vehicle and requires a different kind of salesperson. The Leaf salesperson I had at Melloy Nissan was knowledgeable and helped prepare me to be a new electric car owner.
Russell the salesman
by 03/23/2021on
I have always purchased used cars until today. Russell was very helpful with leading me through the car purchasing process. I left quite happy with my decision to buy a new 2021 sentra. Thank you to the whole team over there.
Great experience
by 03/12/2021on
Clarence was the best sales person. You made this experience easy.
Susan is The greatest!
by 03/09/2021on
Susan is awesome! She took care of my family and I. And she even came on her day off. Thank you all who worked with us on this day as well!
An overall good experience.
by 11/14/2020on
My girlfriend decided to purchase a new Rogue and I tagged along to test drive a Versa for a possible future purchase. Our sales rep Angelo did such a fine job demonstrating both vehicles and working with us on pricing that I decided to purchase immediately, so it turned out to be a twofer. Excellent staff, no pressure, overall good vibe for the entire experience.