Melloy Nissan

7707 Lomas Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Melloy Nissan

4.5
Overall Rating
4.52 out of 5 stars(56)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (3)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by TM on 03/30/2022

I just purchased my new Frontier at Melloy Nissan and had a fantastic buying experience. My sales rep Alejandro did a great job of understand my needs and Ken in financing made the purchase way easy. Great job by all. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
56 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional

by Dom Smith on 03/02/2022

Mr Mel Bray is a professional man! THAT every company wishes they have. He actually made me believe I can get a new car. My last experience. Same business different person, told me it will not happen. That’s neither here or there. This man did what I didn’t think would ever happen with a comfortable, easy, pleasant experience. Made an impossible transaction I thought would never happen. Great business!!!💪🏽

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my car but I may never go back to Melloy

by Mother Teresa on 02/15/2022

John the owner was wonderful. He took a lot of time with me on the phone. When I arrived Adrianne took over. He was a delight, kind and thoughtful and I was ecstatic with the idea of a new ( slightly used ) gorgeous Jeep. A dream car of a lifetime. I had budgeted for 20 years to afford this. We negotiated over and over down to the exact penny. I had all my ducks in a row, pulling resources from all our accounts to pay in full. Then when I was handed over to the contract writer, he explained nothing and added about $2,500 + more to my already exhausted total ! I was in shock and asked why. He refused to let anyone help me or talk to me and started screaming and throwing the contract at me while pointing to a scribble of something illegible and handwritten. He was absolutely mean, horribly hair triggered and bad tempered. I was crying and shaking by the time I left and requested to never ever have any dealings with this person again. I am a kind gentle mild mannered, honest, hard working senior. This man was nothing short of [non-permissible content removed]. Lanny finished up the paperwork and he was kind and sweet.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Vehicles & Staff

by Brenda B on 02/05/2022

Susan Miller and the Nissan team came through again! Not only did she find the perfect Murano for me, she also had what my Dad has been wanting...a Ford Taurus! Thank you Susan and Lahney for finding us the right cars and the right financing! Plus, I still get to work with Jed in the Service Department! It's a win all around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding

by Jerry on 01/20/2022

Susan went out of her way to get me into my 2021 Rogue. This was the fourth car that I purchased from her and will constantly user and recommend her to any of my friends and family members who are looking for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Granddaughter’s Versa

by Grandma on 11/14/2021

Friendly staff. CJ, our sales associate, was very professional and personable. Chris I’m internet sales was very nice and got us started.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Cynthia Ponce on 11/06/2021

Excellent customer service if i ever need another car im coming here and asking for Santiago!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience

by Roberta McDonald on 09/19/2021

The saleman was very attentive and he made sure i was out of there and made it out as quickly as possible with a brand new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership in town

by Shash on 09/15/2021

The amazing people at Melloy Nissan are willing to work with you, no matter your situation and do ever they can to get you the best bang for your buck. I have bought 3 cars from here and never had an unpleasant experience. Always going the extra mile for you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got the car I wanted with speed and grace

by Eddie on 08/31/2021

Very pleasant experience. Professional while fun. Details well explained but at the lsvl and speed yay made it efficient and efficient and effective.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Unhappy

by Leonard Day on 07/26/2021

I believe there was a false advertisement, advertisement was “Bring your clunker in and get $5000.00”. Sales person stated “vehicle I brought in was did not qualify, the advertisement stated to pull, drag in your vehicle and Melloy Dodge will guarantee and give you $5000. 00 your vehicle. Purchased vehicle was not topped off

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Dianne McGrath on 07/23/2021

What can I say it was best car buying I ever had. My sales rep Susan was amazing and had so much knowledge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very inconvenient and staff are inconsiderate. They won't treat you like a

by Adam Astorga on 06/19/2021

WORST DEALERSHIP EVER, they need a lesson in human decency and better communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy, friendly service from sales to financing. Great all round service.

by Natalia Ferrell on 06/04/2021

The service team from sales to financing was amazing. They exceeded my expectations. They really made buying a car such an easy experience. Really great team at Melloy Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Team work

by ChuckHarmon on 05/26/2021

As a group ,every one went out of there way to hcf help get the purchase done!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very friendly and helpful

by Sarrah Coleson on 04/21/2021

Open to all questions and very helpful and friendly when purchasing vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Blue Leaf

by Blue Leaf on 04/20/2021

The Nissan Leaf is an electric vehicle and requires a different kind of salesperson. The Leaf salesperson I had at Melloy Nissan was knowledgeable and helped prepare me to be a new electric car owner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Russell the salesman

by Basilisk316 on 03/23/2021

I have always purchased used cars until today. Russell was very helpful with leading me through the car purchasing process. I left quite happy with my decision to buy a new 2021 sentra. Thank you to the whole team over there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Totally recommend on 03/12/2021

Clarence was the best sales person. You made this experience easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Susan is The greatest!

by Melissa Lucero on 03/09/2021

Susan is awesome! She took care of my family and I. And she even came on her day off. Thank you all who worked with us on this day as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

An overall good experience.

by MM on 11/14/2020

My girlfriend decided to purchase a new Rogue and I tagged along to test drive a Versa for a possible future purchase. Our sales rep Angelo did such a fine job demonstrating both vehicles and working with us on pricing that I decided to purchase immediately, so it turned out to be a twofer. Excellent staff, no pressure, overall good vibe for the entire experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
319 cars in stock
84 new235 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Frontier
Nissan Frontier
27 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
14 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Titan
Nissan Titan
12 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
