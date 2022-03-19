Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Southwest Hyundai Albuquerque
Excellent sales experience buying an IoniQ 5!!
by 03/19/2022on
Very pleased with the service, the expertise, the friendliness. The overall experience was excellent! My salesman JT was professional, courteous, and went out of his way to help me purchase my new Ioniq 5!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Traded 2022 Kona to Palisade Calligraphy 2022
by 02/27/2022on
Jonathan Thompson was my sales person and he did helped us with the process. He gave as what we need. He did an extra mile even on his day off just to accommodate us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great buying experience
by 10/21/2021on
Donnie, Christian, Elvis and Mark made this whole buying process easy even when I didn’t during Negotiations. At the end of the day I got the deal I wanted and made some new friends along the way
Awesome experience
by 08/28/2021on
Smooth experience, Thanks
10+ in every way!!!
by 06/28/2021on
From the first phone call speaking with Cody, the sales manager, working with Jalen, a fabulous sales associate to closing out paperwork with Elvis I can only say they are perfect, knowledgeable and professional in every way. Please choose this dealership if you live in the Albuquerque/Santa Fe area. They will move heaven and earth to accommodate all your wants and needs. A rising star for sure. Teamwork all the way. Thank you Cody, Jalen and Elvis. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome
by 05/14/2021on
I like your salesman Donnie Martinez. He is a very helpful easy person to work with. If I was to recommend customers. It would go to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Upfront, honest & hardworking team!!
by 04/15/2021on
Highly recommended!! Danielle and the whole team were absolutely amazing! I received horrible treatment at another dealer, so I decided to look at Hyundai since I had owned a Hyundai (from another state/dealer) a few years back. Upon arriving I was greeted & when I stated I just wanted to look on my own, the sales rep politely said, "Okay" and left me alone! I was then checked on by the manager who asked if I had been helped, at which point I expressed I was ready for some assistance. He brought out my sales rep Danielle & she already had a few keys ready so I could look at some vehicles that were in my price range! She let me test drive & compare for quite a while without ever pressuring me to hurry. I ended up loving the Venue denim, but I wasn't sure if it truly fit my budget. Danielle & her manager pulled potential pricing for me without running my credit!! (I knew my credit score & they disclaimered that if my true score differed the prices would too.) After reviewing I wasn't sure if this one was in my price range. Danielle quickly worked to pull other vehicles that were in the updated price range I provided. Along the way I'd express that I didn't like a certain color or that mileage was too high. Never was I met with "that's not realistic" or made to feel like the budget I set for myself wasn't good enough. I was treated with respect and as an intelligent human. They provided options & allowed me to make the decisions! Danielle finally found another Venue that had a few less options, but met all my requirements...I still wanted the denim & was torn. I decided to go to lunch to think a bit. Obviously, having worked on this sale all day & not knowing if I'd truly return they seemed bummed, but remained respectful. They printed out pricing options for the less expensive Venue and updated pricing options for the denim in case I was able to put more down/wanted to extend the term of the loan. After getting some food in me, I was able to think clearly, run the numbers & returned to purchase the denim. I walked in just hoping to get something affordable with a few good features & walked out with a brand new car that has more features than I even knew existed! I can't thank Danielle enough for her patience and for helping me to find the perfect car for me!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast and friendly
by 02/19/2021on
Staff was helpful, fast & friendly.
Top of the line!
by 02/10/2021on
Good service department,friendly service!
Excellent service.
by 01/31/2021on
Wesley answered all my questions with a detailed answer. The maintenance people did a detailed inspection of my car.
Misfire issue
by 01/31/2021on
As always great customer service and excellent results they got me an appointment next day. Fixed the problem and let me know what they found. Highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service department ever! They treat you really special!
by 01/29/2021on
They always honor the recalls quickly and explain the cause.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 01/27/2021on
My sales person was very knowledgeable of the vehicle I was buying and worked hard to get me the best deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Dependable
by 01/24/2021on
Reliable and dependable sevice.
professional service
by 01/21/2021on
Treated well . Vehicle runs great.
Service
by 01/21/2021on
Fara Beadle was very professional and friendly. It was a pleasure to have Hyundai service my 2019 Veloster.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 01/20/2021on
Great service, very friendly staff.
great
by 01/15/2021on
quick, good communication
Amazing
by 01/10/2021on
The lomas location always does an exceptional job. I live 5 minutes from the coors location but I'd rather commute than do business with coors. The entire team at Lomas performs well. They respect eachother & the customers.
Purchased 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport
by 01/10/2021on
Everyone was so welcoming, Luke was my seller he really made sure of what I wanted and listened to my needs. Kristian Haagenson really stood out, so generous, and funny. Elvis was so courteous and really did everything to make sure I was pleased with the price, car as did Kristian. The environment is nice and peaceful. The parts departments has lots to offer. I also did my first oil change on 1/08/21 and it was very quick, the service advisor was very kind and to the point. It’s really an awesome dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hyundia Kono
by 01/06/2021on
Everyone is very helpful and very professional. I have bought seven cars over 25 years and all but one have been superior and that one was handled immediately. People keep calling me and telling my service warranty of 10 years or 100,000 miles has ended. I've only had the car for 1 year. Is this from you?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
