Desert Sun Toyota
Customer Reviews of Desert Sun Toyota
Desert Sun is amazing!!
by 05/02/2022on
Angelitta took care of us from day one. Kept us up to date on the status of our 4Runner order week by week. Even after our purchase was complete Angelitta reached out to make sure we were still satisfied. Financing was a breeze. I will definitely recommend Desert Sun!!
Desert Sun is the Best!
by 04/06/2022on
I bought a great new truck from Derick Bell and he did a great job! Easy to work with and kept me informed all along the way! The financing was easy and they continue to stay in touch with me to be sure I am satisfied- I highly recommend them!
Purchases new Toyota C-HR
by 03/24/2022on
Desert Sun was extremely helpful, knowledgeable and accommodating. Great team to work with. Would recommend highly to others!
Challenger 50th anniversary Baby!
by 03/20/2022on
Hands down one of the best experiences I've ever been involved in 1st time I've ever bought my own car or Financed anything like that ever in my entire life my entire life got a kick out of the whole entire thing because I had to bring in my Every form of information just to prove that I that I even existed to even get the car but Fernando and Tessie were absolutely amazing everyone was great!.. I appreciate everything that they did all the small things that they had to do in order to get me rolling in such a beautiful car I appreciate everything and all that yall do!.. Scoring such a rare Challenger 50th anniversary is like finding a needle in a haystack so it's nice to be rolling in an absolute badass balls to the wall modern day muscle car!.. I love it thank you Guys for getting it done greatly appreciated!.. 🤘
Emily is amazing
by 03/18/2022on
They will do everything they can to help you out.
Lawrence Chavez is the best!!
by 03/11/2022on
Excellent service from everyone involved. Lawrence took great care of us. He knew exactly what we were looking for, called us when he received the vehicle in and offered us a deal we couldn't turn down. No haggling!! Car was detailed and ready to go. Quick and easy process.
Jane Gonzalez is amazing!
by 03/09/2022on
We bought a new vehicle from the dealership and Jane Gonzalez was amazing in her customer service and knowledge. She set us up with exactly what we wanted and always had prompt service when we had any questions! Jane is a rockstar!
10/10 Service as always
by 02/16/2022on
I have bought 100's of cars and have never had an experience that is on par with Desert Sun Auto, this is my 5th car with this dealership and I will be purchasing many more from them. They have helped me with selecting vehicles for my business and personal collection.
Did a great job getting the car I wantef
by 01/22/2022on
Sean Medina did a great job getting the deal I needed
rav 4
by 12/14/2021on
quick and honest. no hidden costs like other dealers use.
Love our vehicle
by 12/05/2021on
Love our vehicle and very pleased with our salesperson Emily and how quickly our sale went and how easy it was to purchase.
Van-tastic
by 12/02/2021on
Had contacted the dealership regarding a 2015 Dodge Van that I seen on Cars-Gurus. I live in El Paso and drove to Alamogordo to look at the Van, upon my arrived the Van was already in full displace for me to look at. My saleman, Anthony Carter, was a tremendous help in explaining everything about the Van. We took a test drive and I was convinced to purchase. Again Anthony got me through the purchase process, with the help of Tessie (finance Officer) and drove out with the Van within a matter of a few hours. Thanks again to Anthony and Desert Sun Motors, I will highly recommend this dealership to my friends. God Bless!
Not your Grandma’s Buick!
by 11/18/2021on
We purchased a snazzy little zippy, shiny, bright red suv crossover. We absolutely love it, from the color, to the roomy, cozy interior. It drives like a dream, smoothly yet very responsive with quite the get up and go we love. Everyone at the dealership was very accommodating and friendly and professional. Our salesman, Sean was so nice and not pushy at all. He was extremely knowledgeable and informative. We were very happy to do business with him and Desert Sun. Couldn’t have asked for a better experience.
Excellent experience
by 11/17/2021on
The staff was very friendly and I wasn’t pushed into buying at all. Chris showed me the new technology in the car I was most interested in. Unfortunately, there are not too many cars to choose from right now but my car is perfect and I would definitely recommend Desert Sun Motors and Chris to my friends and family.
Very satisfied
by 11/04/2021on
I had a very positive car buying experience at Desert Sun Motors. William Gardner was the associate assusting me and was very easy to work with and was very helpful throughout the car buying process. Very satisfied with my experience and would definately recommend them.
Great Experience at Desert Sun Motors !
by 10/17/2021on
Many thanks to Desert Sun Motors and Sales Consultant Lawrence Chavez during the purchase of my new Buick Enclave Avenir AWD. Lawrence went the extra mile to ensure that I was totally satisfied with my new vehicle, while ensuring that the optional equipment I requested was installed when I picked up the Enclave. On delivery day, the buying process went very well with Tessie Addington in the finance office. Was in and out of the dealership in about 1.5 hours. Definitely would recommend Desert Sun Motors and Lawrence Chavez to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.
Desert Sun Toyota Delivers Outstanding Customer Service
by 10/09/2021on
Jane Gonzalez at Desert Sun Toyota did an outstanding job in reaching out to me in my quest for a specific 2021 Tacoma that was not available in Las Vegas (my home city) or all of Nevada. Jane provided solid answers to all of my questions, and she was always available via phone and email. She contacted me on numerous occasions. Her assistance in my purchase of a new Tacoma was so very much appreciated. My travel arrangements (i.e., connecting flights to El Paso and a bus ride from El Paso to Alamogordo) to get to Desert Sun Toyota disintegrated at every stage of my travel. Thankfully, Desert Sun sent Hank, a delightfully intelligent and interesting fellow to pick me up (a 175-mile roundtrip)! Financing through Otero Federal Credit Union was streamlined and straightforward.
looking and found it
by 09/18/2021on
it all started with Mr. Bill French clear back in 2017 he kept e-mailing me until I set up an appointment with the sales staff Mr. Will and Stephen, they worked with us get exactly what we wanted and needed. Their finance manager got us great interest rate, they also delivered the truck to us. what else can you ask?
Best Dealership in New Mexico. Well worth the drive down from Albuquerque.
by 09/16/2021on
My wife and I were looking for a new Toyota Highlander Platinum and we tried to contact 4 dealers close to Albuquerque and no one bothered to contact us for 2 days. One dealer didn't even answer their phone. With the virus still having a negative effects on life, I understand, but we at least wanted someone to talk to us. We finally contacted Desert Sun Toyota in Alamogordo and Derick Bell Sales Consultant contacted me in 4 hours after my initial email. Derick went above and beyond in providing us with all of what we needed to know in purchasing a new Highlander. I could text him anytime and get a quick reply. Excellent communication! He worked well with the rest of the staff and we got a quick good estimate on our trade in and provided a totally stress free purchase. I recommend anyone interested in the market for a new Toyota anywhere in the state to contact Derick. It was well worth the drive down and the entire staff was professional and courteous. I felt so good about our purchase that I plan on being a return customer. Our new Toyota Highlander Platinum is better than a Lexus.
Very satisfied customer
by 09/14/2021on
Cameron Gerlach is Very helpful always attentive and cares for his customers. I Definitely recommend Cameron always go’s above and beyond for us.
Sales Review
by 09/02/2021on
Will was great in helping me find my new car. He was so patient and answered all my questions in great detail. Everyone went the extra mile in explaining financing to me, and they even took the time to show me all of the features on my car. I couldn’t be happier.