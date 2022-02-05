5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Hands down one of the best experiences I've ever been involved in 1st time I've ever bought my own car or Financed anything like that ever in my entire life my entire life got a kick out of the whole entire thing because I had to bring in my Every form of information just to prove that I that I even existed to even get the car but Fernando and Tessie were absolutely amazing everyone was great!.. I appreciate everything that they did all the small things that they had to do in order to get me rolling in such a beautiful car I appreciate everything and all that yall do!.. Scoring such a rare Challenger 50th anniversary is like finding a needle in a haystack so it's nice to be rolling in an absolute badass balls to the wall modern day muscle car!.. I love it thank you Guys for getting it done greatly appreciated!.. 🤘 Read more