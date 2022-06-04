Skip to main content
3333 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Desert Sun Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(185)
Recommend: Yes (79) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Desert Sun is the Best!

by Big D on 04/06/2022

I bought a great new truck from Derick Bell and he did a great job! Easy to work with and kept me informed all along the way! The financing was easy and they continue to stay in touch with me to be sure I am satisfied- I highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
185 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchases new Toyota C-HR

by Max V on 03/24/2022

Desert Sun was extremely helpful, knowledgeable and accommodating. Great team to work with. Would recommend highly to others!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Challenger 50th anniversary Baby!

by Shelton on 03/20/2022

Hands down one of the best experiences I've ever been involved in 1st time I've ever bought my own car or Financed anything like that ever in my entire life my entire life got a kick out of the whole entire thing because I had to bring in my Every form of information just to prove that I that I even existed to even get the car but Fernando and Tessie were absolutely amazing everyone was great!.. I appreciate everything that they did all the small things that they had to do in order to get me rolling in such a beautiful car I appreciate everything and all that yall do!.. Scoring such a rare Challenger 50th anniversary is like finding a needle in a haystack so it's nice to be rolling in an absolute badass balls to the wall modern day muscle car!.. I love it thank you Guys for getting it done greatly appreciated!.. 🤘

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Emily is amazing

by Nick on 03/18/2022

They will do everything they can to help you out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lawrence Chavez is the best!!

by Misty on 03/11/2022

Excellent service from everyone involved. Lawrence took great care of us. He knew exactly what we were looking for, called us when he received the vehicle in and offered us a deal we couldn't turn down. No haggling!! Car was detailed and ready to go. Quick and easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jane Gonzalez is amazing!

by Avalon Buyer on 03/09/2022

We bought a new vehicle from the dealership and Jane Gonzalez was amazing in her customer service and knowledge. She set us up with exactly what we wanted and always had prompt service when we had any questions! Jane is a rockstar!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

10/10 Service as always

by Dominic on 02/16/2022

I have bought 100's of cars and have never had an experience that is on par with Desert Sun Auto, this is my 5th car with this dealership and I will be purchasing many more from them. They have helped me with selecting vehicles for my business and personal collection.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Did a great job getting the car I wantef

by Deb Beyhan on 01/22/2022

Sean Medina did a great job getting the deal I needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

rav 4

by chuck on 12/14/2021

quick and honest. no hidden costs like other dealers use.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love our vehicle

by Christopher Gallegos on 12/05/2021

Love our vehicle and very pleased with our salesperson Emily and how quickly our sale went and how easy it was to purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Van-tastic

by Roy on 12/02/2021

Had contacted the dealership regarding a 2015 Dodge Van that I seen on Cars-Gurus. I live in El Paso and drove to Alamogordo to look at the Van, upon my arrived the Van was already in full displace for me to look at. My saleman, Anthony Carter, was a tremendous help in explaining everything about the Van. We took a test drive and I was convinced to purchase. Again Anthony got me through the purchase process, with the help of Tessie (finance Officer) and drove out with the Van within a matter of a few hours. Thanks again to Anthony and Desert Sun Motors, I will highly recommend this dealership to my friends. God Bless!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Not your Grandma’s Buick!

by Buckysmomtoo on 11/18/2021

We purchased a snazzy little zippy, shiny, bright red suv crossover. We absolutely love it, from the color, to the roomy, cozy interior. It drives like a dream, smoothly yet very responsive with quite the get up and go we love. Everyone at the dealership was very accommodating and friendly and professional. Our salesman, Sean was so nice and not pushy at all. He was extremely knowledgeable and informative. We were very happy to do business with him and Desert Sun. Couldn’t have asked for a better experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Kaweah Worthen on 11/17/2021

The staff was very friendly and I wasn’t pushed into buying at all. Chris showed me the new technology in the car I was most interested in. Unfortunately, there are not too many cars to choose from right now but my car is perfect and I would definitely recommend Desert Sun Motors and Chris to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied

by April on 11/04/2021

I had a very positive car buying experience at Desert Sun Motors. William Gardner was the associate assusting me and was very easy to work with and was very helpful throughout the car buying process. Very satisfied with my experience and would definately recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience at Desert Sun Motors !

by George H on 10/17/2021

Many thanks to Desert Sun Motors and Sales Consultant Lawrence Chavez during the purchase of my new Buick Enclave Avenir AWD. Lawrence went the extra mile to ensure that I was totally satisfied with my new vehicle, while ensuring that the optional equipment I requested was installed when I picked up the Enclave. On delivery day, the buying process went very well with Tessie Addington in the finance office. Was in and out of the dealership in about 1.5 hours. Definitely would recommend Desert Sun Motors and Lawrence Chavez to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Desert Sun Toyota Delivers Outstanding Customer Service

by Pat on 10/09/2021

Jane Gonzalez at Desert Sun Toyota did an outstanding job in reaching out to me in my quest for a specific 2021 Tacoma that was not available in Las Vegas (my home city) or all of Nevada. Jane provided solid answers to all of my questions, and she was always available via phone and email. She contacted me on numerous occasions. Her assistance in my purchase of a new Tacoma was so very much appreciated. My travel arrangements (i.e., connecting flights to El Paso and a bus ride from El Paso to Alamogordo) to get to Desert Sun Toyota disintegrated at every stage of my travel. Thankfully, Desert Sun sent Hank, a delightfully intelligent and interesting fellow to pick me up (a 175-mile roundtrip)! Financing through Otero Federal Credit Union was streamlined and straightforward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

looking and found it

by Theodore on 09/18/2021

it all started with Mr. Bill French clear back in 2017 he kept e-mailing me until I set up an appointment with the sales staff Mr. Will and Stephen, they worked with us get exactly what we wanted and needed. Their finance manager got us great interest rate, they also delivered the truck to us. what else can you ask?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership in New Mexico. Well worth the drive down from Albuquerque.

by Charles Braden on 09/16/2021

My wife and I were looking for a new Toyota Highlander Platinum and we tried to contact 4 dealers close to Albuquerque and no one bothered to contact us for 2 days. One dealer didn't even answer their phone. With the virus still having a negative effects on life, I understand, but we at least wanted someone to talk to us. We finally contacted Desert Sun Toyota in Alamogordo and Derick Bell Sales Consultant contacted me in 4 hours after my initial email. Derick went above and beyond in providing us with all of what we needed to know in purchasing a new Highlander. I could text him anytime and get a quick reply. Excellent communication! He worked well with the rest of the staff and we got a quick good estimate on our trade in and provided a totally stress free purchase. I recommend anyone interested in the market for a new Toyota anywhere in the state to contact Derick. It was well worth the drive down and the entire staff was professional and courteous. I felt so good about our purchase that I plan on being a return customer. Our new Toyota Highlander Platinum is better than a Lexus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied customer

by Ruth Mendez on 09/14/2021

Cameron Gerlach is Very helpful always attentive and cares for his customers. I Definitely recommend Cameron always go’s above and beyond for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by Gabriella Viscarra on 09/02/2021

Will was great in helping me find my new car. He was so patient and answered all my questions in great detail. Everyone went the extra mile in explaining financing to me, and they even took the time to show me all of the features on my car. I couldn’t be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Long drive but very pleased

by August 27 2021 on 08/27/2021

My experience with Reno was exceptional from my first email and phone call. After speaking with local dealerships in El Paso, the inventory was slim pickings. Looked online and found something I might like at Desert Sun in Alamogordo. Reno was very accommodating, sending me information (since I do not live in Alamogordo) on vehicles, answering questions, explaining options and was patient with me going back and forth on which vehicle I finally chose. He was very giving of his time, was always helpful and always cheerful and caring. He is a five star representative of Desert Sun Toyota! Dakota in finance was just as friendly. When we pulled into the dealership to pick up the vehicle, Reno was out making sure the car was spotless and in perfect condition. Reno turned us over to Eric who gave us all the ins and out of the technology in the vehicle. All in all I say this was a great experience from Desert Sun and I recommend the dealership. We had to drive a bit but it was worth the drive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
