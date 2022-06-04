5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I were looking for a new Toyota Highlander Platinum and we tried to contact 4 dealers close to Albuquerque and no one bothered to contact us for 2 days. One dealer didn't even answer their phone. With the virus still having a negative effects on life, I understand, but we at least wanted someone to talk to us. We finally contacted Desert Sun Toyota in Alamogordo and Derick Bell Sales Consultant contacted me in 4 hours after my initial email. Derick went above and beyond in providing us with all of what we needed to know in purchasing a new Highlander. I could text him anytime and get a quick reply. Excellent communication! He worked well with the rest of the staff and we got a quick good estimate on our trade in and provided a totally stress free purchase. I recommend anyone interested in the market for a new Toyota anywhere in the state to contact Derick. It was well worth the drive down and the entire staff was professional and courteous. I felt so good about our purchase that I plan on being a return customer. Our new Toyota Highlander Platinum is better than a Lexus. Read more