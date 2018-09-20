5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Miller Buick GMC in Woodbridge, NJ is now the only place I will go to look for a car. I started my search online for a GMC Acadia where I spoke to Alexa Ricco and Bobby McCall. Alexa was extremely willing to help me and answered all of my questions. When I came in for my appointment and met my salesman Andre Farago, I found out what a car buying experience should be like. The entire staff at Miller including the General Manager Jimmy, and owner Shari Miller spoke with my during my visit and made me feel at home. The staff at this dealership is young, energetic, and really take customer service to the next level. Andre took the time to really talk with me about my wants, needs, and budget for the Acadia. He was able to find exactly what I was looking for in the color I wanted. My credit was far from perfect but between Andre and Mike Simpson in finance they got me approved at a payment I could afford and that I felt comfortable with.Everything at Miller was clean and professional and I never felt rushed or pressured into decisions. Andre was there with me every step of the way and just laid out options for me and together we found a deal and a car that worked for me. Miller has a warm small business feel but the selection of cars and great prices of a large store. As a woman looking for a car, I have had my share of rude, pushy dealerships and that is just not the experience I had here. I didn't get the sense I was just another sale at Miller I really had a good time. After handling my paperwork quick and easy with Mike in finance, Andre went over the entire car with me. He answered all of my questions and explained all the cool gadgets with my new Acadia. He even set up an Onstar app on my phone and now I can start my car right from my phone! It has now been about 5 weeks since my purchase and Miller has continued to be there for me. Andre gave me his personal cell number and every so often I shoot him a call or text with a question and he is always quick to respond and help me out. There aren't enough words to desribe how completely satisfied I am with my car buying experience but I will say, if you are looking for a new car, I would check out Miller first and see Andre Farago. Read more