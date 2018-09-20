Miller Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Miller Buick GMC
by 09/20/2018on
Went to look for a new GMC truck on a rainy Tuesday. Was greeted by a salesperson quickly and I explained I wanted to just look around on my own. He left me to do so. After a few minutes it started to really come down so I went inside the showroom. I saw the sales person who had greeted me and started to walk his way, but stopped dead in my tracks when to the side of me, a woman, who I could only assume was a manager, was yelling at another employee. She was btalking very nastily and it was loud enough for me to hear. I turned around and went back out the front door, got in my car and left. I was kind of bummed because I had bought from here less than a year ago, and everyone was wonderful. Maybe Ill give them another shot in the future, but not anytime soon.
Always great service at Miller
by 01/28/2018on
We just leased a new Buick envision We are very satisfied with the service Kevin was very knowledgeable and explained everything to us we would recommend this dealership to our family and friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Sales Person
by 01/17/2018on
I decided to purchase my vehicle once my lease was up. My sales rep was Laurence. He was extremely helpful in explaining all the options available to me. He took the time to answer all my questions and I did not feel the least bit pressured. He was knowledgeable and went above and beyond in making sure I was happy and satisfied with my purchase.
A Good Experience
by 03/10/2017on
My salesman Church was great. The manager Frank was really understanding and got us to where we needed to be. Never felt pressured, and the coffee machine is excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience I've ever had
by 03/03/2017on
They have a huge selection of cars,suvs, and trucks. Very comfortable and customer oriented atmosphere. I went there in search of a specific vehicle which I found out was sold the day before but they found me the same vehicle a couple years older but it had a lot less miles and had warranties to the eye balls lol. John Cordano was my sales person and he was outstanding finding what I needed and listened to everything I said unlike other salesmen. And he also didn't try to approve a loan out of my means of income. Also Billy the sales manager was great also. Together they showed me how the car buying/financing could be quick and painless other then the fact your spending money haha... thanks guys and I'll be back for the next vehicle....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NOT recommended
by 06/05/2016on
My husband and I went there to buy a 2016 GMC Acadia Denali, and on first impression we had a good experience with the salesman. We received a call a few days later from a woman who stated they were able to give us "a better deal." The sales manager, Mike Toone, spoke with my husband over the phone numerous times, and a deal was agreed upon. I said that I would go down to the dealership and sign the paperwork that was needed to get things started. Mike said that was not necessary and that I could email him some information to get the paperwork started (which I did). I didn't hear from anyone for a few days after this. Our salesman (who I am not going to name, but he was excellent) called us back and said the paperwork was all completed and we can come sign and pick up the car. I went there (without my husband, apparently a mistake) and was given a COMPLETELY different deal than what was agreed upon. They first tried to charge me the sales tax in full at pickup (prior to this, tax was negotiated into the monthly payment). Next, management said I needed to pay my first monthly payment at pickup (this was also negotiated and included in the deal). After waiting for 20 minutes, I went to look for my salesman and noticed him with the 2 managers, Mike Toone (sales manager) and Wesley Mancias (general manager). I said that it was unethical that the deal was changed at pickup and that I, as a woman, felt discouraged that a business would treat a customer and a woman this way. I walked out and will never patronize this business again. Their business practices and management are morally and ethically corrupt and I fully intend to make the owner of Miller GMC aware of what has occurred, as well as all other potential customers. My husband spoke to Wesley, the general manager, on the phone who stated that he "no longer wants our business."
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding Service For The Second Time-Very Rare
by 03/15/2016on
We just leased a 2016 GMC Acadia. This is our second vehicle lease from Miller GMC. Chrissy was our Sales Person. We cannot speak enough praise for both Chrissy and the staff at Miller GMC. Our experience, both times, was excellent. That is very rare as some dealerships get you in the first time and there usually isn't any love the second time around. Chrissy was very informative, organized, patient, and very personable...a very impressive person. We will certainly refer Miller GMC to all of our family members and our friends. For Staten Islanders, well worth the trip "over the bridge".
Wonderful buying experience!
by 11/30/2015on
We love our new GMC Acadia and thanks to our sales consultant, Phil Halsey, it could not have been a smoother experience. Incredibly professional and pleasant experience! We are grateful to Miller Buick GMC and Phil and would highly recommend the dealership to prospective buyers!
Ordered 2500HD
by 03/31/2015on
Well i been shopping for a new truck for about 3 months were other dealers told me to go home and on there website to build me truck but Chris Ojeda went to the website with me to customize my new truck, nobody has even offered to do that for me. Very happy with everything cant wait till I can go pick it up
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STAN LOUIS
by 03/05/2015on
We just leased a 2015 Acadia from Miller Buick GMC, and we couldn't be happier with our experience. Our sales consultant, Stan Louis, helped us find the perfect car. He was patient, understanding, and most of all, took the time to find out what we wanted, and what was important to my wife and I, instead of pushing a car he thought we should buy! I can't tell you how many times we've had the opposite experience when making a major purchase. We went on a busy Saturday, and people were actually waiting to see Stan; now I understand why. We never felt rushed. We never felt another customer was more important. We never felt pressured. We took the time to help us find the right car, we knew it was right, and Stan put it all together and made it easy for us. We really can't say enough good things about our experience with Stan, and everyone else at Miller Buick GMC. If you're looking for a great vehicle, and a great experience buying it, then go see Stan Louis at Miller Buick GMC!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andre Farago
by 02/04/2015on
Miller Buick GMC in Woodbridge, NJ is now the only place I will go to look for a car. I started my search online for a GMC Acadia where I spoke to Alexa Ricco and Bobby McCall. Alexa was extremely willing to help me and answered all of my questions. When I came in for my appointment and met my salesman Andre Farago, I found out what a car buying experience should be like. The entire staff at Miller including the General Manager Jimmy, and owner Shari Miller spoke with my during my visit and made me feel at home. The staff at this dealership is young, energetic, and really take customer service to the next level. Andre took the time to really talk with me about my wants, needs, and budget for the Acadia. He was able to find exactly what I was looking for in the color I wanted. My credit was far from perfect but between Andre and Mike Simpson in finance they got me approved at a payment I could afford and that I felt comfortable with.Everything at Miller was clean and professional and I never felt rushed or pressured into decisions. Andre was there with me every step of the way and just laid out options for me and together we found a deal and a car that worked for me. Miller has a warm small business feel but the selection of cars and great prices of a large store. As a woman looking for a car, I have had my share of rude, pushy dealerships and that is just not the experience I had here. I didn't get the sense I was just another sale at Miller I really had a good time. After handling my paperwork quick and easy with Mike in finance, Andre went over the entire car with me. He answered all of my questions and explained all the cool gadgets with my new Acadia. He even set up an Onstar app on my phone and now I can start my car right from my phone! It has now been about 5 weeks since my purchase and Miller has continued to be there for me. Andre gave me his personal cell number and every so often I shoot him a call or text with a question and he is always quick to respond and help me out. There aren't enough words to desribe how completely satisfied I am with my car buying experience but I will say, if you are looking for a new car, I would check out Miller first and see Andre Farago.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
GMC Terrain purchase was a success!
by 07/24/2014on
I just recently bought a GMC Terrain from Mike and am really happy with my purchase and my experience. Mike was a great assets to my decision making process when purchasing a vehicle. I had a lot of questions and Mike answered them all thoroughly and left me with no concerns. I would recommend him and this entire dealership to anyone! My family and I are very happy!
Great price and great deal!!
by 07/24/2014on
Chrissy was a wonderful help in purchasing my Buick LaCrosse. She gave me a great price and offered me great assistance for all of my questions and concerns I had. This dealership displayed great customer service and I would recommend them to anyone!
truckman50
by 03/23/2013on
Very easy going, no pressure, listened to all my needs. Stan was very knowledgeable and helped make my purchase a smooth experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sales Help
by 03/18/2013on
I would highly recommend Miller Buick to anyone in the market for buying a car, whether new or used. It is definitely worth the trip to Woodbridge. They are friendly and helpful. I recently bought a new car from Larry, one of the most personable, professional salesperson I have had the pleasure to deal with. His knowledgeability of product was simply amazing and he actually listened to my needs that I wanted in a car and did not try to sway me into something I didn't want. All you people out there that are in the market for a car you all know how painful it can be, but at Miller Buick they make it very painless, from the salesperson to the finance process, etc. it went very smooth. Thank you for making this major purchase for me so smooth. Keep up the excellent work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gmc Terrian
by 03/17/2013on
Excellent customer service easy going no pressure saleman mike c. was great to deal with. Highly recommend Miller richard P hopelawn nj
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sales Experience
by 02/17/2013on
Definitely a win win situation. I was impressed with the service I got -- not overbearing but informational, cooperative, easy experience in going through trading in my car, selection of the car I was interested in, and the financing. I felt well taken care of. True, I was happy to purchase from a dealer near my house but it was the service with a smile that sold me the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2007 GMC Sierra Lease
by 08/05/2007on
I wanted a pickup truck as I do a lot of fishing and hunting. I never owned a truck before. I did a lot of research and narrowed my choice to 4 trucks. I tested the Tundra, F150, Siverado 1500 and the Seirra 1500. Toyota acted as if they were doing me a favor. Ford and Chevy were okay but their sales people were not very knowlegable about trucks. Miller gave me the best experience compared to the other dealers I visited. They were very helpful answering my questions and assisting me in choosing the model and accessories that would fit my needs. When I deceided which model I wanted unfortunately they did not have one on their lot. The saleman went to the sales manager and they made a few phone calls and located the model at another dealer. They assured me if I did not like it after the test drive I was not obligated to purchase it. After they picked up the vehicle They contacted me to come in and test drive it. I test drove the Sierra and fell in love with it. Took it on a fishing trip to lake Ontario (31 miles on odometer) and got 20.8 miles to the gallon. I highly recommend this dealer to anyone who is interested in a Buick, Pontiac GMC product.