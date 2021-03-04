1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I came in because of a recall on my 2009 Mercury Milan. The recall was for the HCU. I spoke with Kevin who was very nice and polite. They took my vehicle back and then Kevin came to tell me that they found all of my lug nuts were swollen and needed to be replaced. He said I would have to come back the next week and they would replace the lug nuts and see if anything else was wrong besides the recall. Today, one day later, I stopped into my mechanic's shop and talked with him about it. Approximately 2 weeks ago I had them replace the front wheel bearings. Replacing the wheel bearings necessitated removing the wheels. They had not found a problem with the lug nuts when they did this service. I told my mechanic what your people told me and he immediately came out and checked the lug nuts. 3 of them were a little bit tight but none of them needed replacing.. I will not be back ever again. Read more