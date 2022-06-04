2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

wanted to trade in my current Prius Prime for a 2020 with some upgrades and Apple CarPlay. I made a decent deal and did ok on the trade in. I went in just to verify numbers that I was quoted from their Internet Salesperson. They were offering $4000 customer cash back that’s expiring a few days later. I got some other money off in the negotiations. I also got some accessories thrown in but haven’t gotten the appointment to get them installed yet. The most important issue is that I ended up taking delivery that day and shouldn’t have. There was no rush. I still had a few days before the $4000 offer expired and was told they had no idea what any new offers would be if any so I had to act. They “prepped” the car and I saw what I thought were water spots on the vehicles rear passenger area. I almost brought it up but I was at the dealership for almost 2 hours by this point. I didn’t say anything. I had the car for 5 days and we had a big storm. I went to a really good hand car wash to get it clean after the rain. The hand car wash could NOT remove what I initially thought were water spots from their “dealer prep”. They could not tell me what they thought it was. I brought the car home and worked on the area with quick detail spray and I could not remove the residue. I called my salesperson but didn’t hear back from him. I got a call that my registration was in and went to the dealership to pick that up and see my salesperson about my residue. I told him this residue was there when I picked it up. He was trying to be helpful and spoke to the detail manager. They tried to remove it as well for an hour or so. They could not ID what it was. They ended up getting some of it off but left light scratches while doing so in a car I had picked up only 5 days earlier. They said they did their best but I knew I was beaten and that I had to either live with it or take care of it on y own. I had already signed the paper saying that I “inspected the vehicle” and it was fine. I could kick myself for NOT opening my mouth that day when I noticed it. I am so aggravated. I just wanted them to “do the right thing” and make me a happy customer. They did NOT feel the same. I took it to a great detailer and the residue was identified as “road paint splatter”. For $120 they got most of it off. There’s a tiny bit of clear coat damage that they couldn’t really address but I can live with it even though it’s aggravating having a brand new vehicle flawed from day one. I don’t know how the road paint splatter got on the car or when but my detailer said it was baked on there from the sun. I only know I was an idiot for not looking more closely, for not speaking up, for feeling rushed into taking delivery that day due to the excitement of getting a new car and the uncertainty of losing $4000 customer cash back. If my dealership had just said they would pay up to $150 or some reasonable amount if I could find someone to fix my issue in order to keep a customer who has purchased 4 brand new Toyota’s from them I would have been happier than I am with my otherwise beautiful new car being damaged from something I had nothing to do with. It would have gone a long way towards keeping me a customer and buying my next vehicles from them in the future and recommending them to others. It seems “penny wise and pound foolish”. On top of that they are now offering $4500 customer cash back which I am sure the salespeople knew about. So I lost out on another $500. I blame myself for this as well but this just proves why people HATE buying cars, dealing with car dealerships and always feel ripped off in some way. I know their job is to make money on the sale but does it always have to be an icky experience where you feel like you got taken advantage of. I really can’t recommend this dealer for this reason and it would only have cost them $120 to make me a happy-ish customer. I can live with losing out on the $500 extra cash incentive and chalking it up to poor negotiating and not taking a few more days to think about it. Read more