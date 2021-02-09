5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our last 2 new cars were Saturn's and those buying experiences were pretty good but we dreaded having to find a new dealer we would be comfortable working with. We knew we wanted replace our Outlook with a similar GM CUV so decided to test drive an Enclave and Acadia. Researching dealers we found Pellegrino Buick GMC and they had good reviews so off we went to test-drive the two CUVs. Mike O greeted us and showed us the two trucks they had in the showroom. We decided to test drive both so he brought one around and off we went. When we came back he had us park it and wait while he went and brought the other one over to us. No walking around the lot looking for the right car as we had to do at other dealers. On the test drives he answered questions but mostly just sat back and let us talk and concentrate on the ride. No pushy sales talk. Back in the showroom we wanted to see one with a 2nd row bench seat. He went and found one and pulled it into the service bay so we could look it over without having to stand out in the cold. They only had one Enclave with the package we wanted w 8 passenger seating but we had to think about the color. No pressure from Mike, no pushy sales talk, he said just let him know. The next day I was searching myself online and found they showed one in stock with what we wanted in a color we liked. Called on Monday and found it was in transit. Mike said he would call when it came in. He called Wednesday and we went to test drive it and confirm it was what we wanted. It was so we told him we would be back to sign papers and pick it up the next day. Did he need a deposit? He told us no, they didn't work that way. Once we expressed interest in it they put it aside for us. He had already shown us the invoice price, the discounts we were eligible for and we explained we had employee pricing. No problem. We kept waiting for the big push to buy all the extras but it never came. We met Craig the sales manager and we figured this was it, the push to buy all the extras. Nope, just wanted to make sure everything was OK. No heavy negotiation tactics, no money tricks, very straightforward deal. We went back the next day, signed the papers and drove home. Best new car buying experience we ever had. I recommended Mike to a friend who stopped in the next week. Mike happened to be off so another salesman spent about an hour with her. It had started to snow so she said she would come back for a test drive in a couple of days. The salesman told her when Mike would be in. "Dont you want me to ask for you when I come back "No, you asked for Mike so Im just helping him out. We dont steal sales from each other". Again no pressure, no "what will it take to sell this car to you today". She too was impressed with their attitude. I highly recommend Mike O, Craig and Pellegrino Buick GMC in Williamstown. Read more