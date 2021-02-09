Pellegrino Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Pellegrino Buick GMC
Correcting erroneous review about tire
by 09/02/2021on
As confirmed in the comment section this is the best dealer I have ever dealt with No better owner than Mark Pellegrino. Kudos to Sean the salesman most efficient in completing the transaction [contact info removed}.
Correcting erroneous review about tire
by 09/02/2021on
As confirmed in the comment section this is the best dealer I have ever dealt with No better owner than Mark Pellegrino. Kudos to Sean the salesman most efficient in completing the transaction [contact info removed}.
Bad luck buying here
by 08/31/2021on
Bought a new car here with a plugged tire They claim I did it. A 74 year with a service connected disability and a AAA member for 40 years plugged the tire himself Best to avoid this place
Painless Lease Contract
by 11/27/2019on
We were pretty easy customers as we both hate to haggle over leasing agreements. We leased a GMC Terrain. Our salesman was knowledgeable and pleasant. No added fluff. The Terrain had the things we knew we were looking for such as automatic start, rear air vents (the previous Terrains did not have vents in the back seats and was hot for anyone in the back seat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excelent service
by 12/22/2015on
Great fast service. Bob and the service performed in a excellent way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great New Car Buying Experience!!!!!!!
by 02/28/2015on
Our last 2 new cars were Saturn's and those buying experiences were pretty good but we dreaded having to find a new dealer we would be comfortable working with. We knew we wanted replace our Outlook with a similar GM CUV so decided to test drive an Enclave and Acadia. Researching dealers we found Pellegrino Buick GMC and they had good reviews so off we went to test-drive the two CUVs. Mike O greeted us and showed us the two trucks they had in the showroom. We decided to test drive both so he brought one around and off we went. When we came back he had us park it and wait while he went and brought the other one over to us. No walking around the lot looking for the right car as we had to do at other dealers. On the test drives he answered questions but mostly just sat back and let us talk and concentrate on the ride. No pushy sales talk. Back in the showroom we wanted to see one with a 2nd row bench seat. He went and found one and pulled it into the service bay so we could look it over without having to stand out in the cold. They only had one Enclave with the package we wanted w 8 passenger seating but we had to think about the color. No pressure from Mike, no pushy sales talk, he said just let him know. The next day I was searching myself online and found they showed one in stock with what we wanted in a color we liked. Called on Monday and found it was in transit. Mike said he would call when it came in. He called Wednesday and we went to test drive it and confirm it was what we wanted. It was so we told him we would be back to sign papers and pick it up the next day. Did he need a deposit? He told us no, they didn't work that way. Once we expressed interest in it they put it aside for us. He had already shown us the invoice price, the discounts we were eligible for and we explained we had employee pricing. No problem. We kept waiting for the big push to buy all the extras but it never came. We met Craig the sales manager and we figured this was it, the push to buy all the extras. Nope, just wanted to make sure everything was OK. No heavy negotiation tactics, no money tricks, very straightforward deal. We went back the next day, signed the papers and drove home. Best new car buying experience we ever had. I recommended Mike to a friend who stopped in the next week. Mike happened to be off so another salesman spent about an hour with her. It had started to snow so she said she would come back for a test drive in a couple of days. The salesman told her when Mike would be in. "Dont you want me to ask for you when I come back "No, you asked for Mike so Im just helping him out. We dont steal sales from each other". Again no pressure, no "what will it take to sell this car to you today". She too was impressed with their attitude. I highly recommend Mike O, Craig and Pellegrino Buick GMC in Williamstown.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Let there be light.
by 11/14/2014on
Having three lights go out in the space of two weeks was a real nuisance. Getting an appointment for service withing one week was OK; getting there and having the Enclave taken in promptly, problems corrected completely and charges very modest was a delight. these guys and gals are GOOD.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Sales
by 09/17/2014on
We are very pleased with Pellegrino Buick GMC. Craig, Joe and Mike were extremely helpful, pleasant and kind. No pressure whatsoever.Mike took a lot of time to show me how the vehicle computer and systems work and was very patient with me. This is the 2nd vehicle we bought from this dealership, and when our daughter is ready to buy a new jeep, we'll be visiting the Pellegrino jeep dealership. Sheri & Alan Bay
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 06/05/2014on
The service was great and the waiting area was very nice and clean. They washed my car after the oil change...Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience...again
by 03/20/2014on
As usual, my service experience at Pellegrino was excellent. Easy check in, timely service and easy check out have become the norm.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 GMC Denali
by 03/14/2014on
The best best best customer service no pressure to buy willing to answer all questions and work out the best deal for you. I had a the best salesman in the world Mr Ken k. he did everything in his power to make sure I walked out a happy man , and I did there was a little hiccup and and he didn't hesitate to get it taken care of would highly recommend him to anybody looking to buy a new or used car , they don't hide anything from you they show all the numbers and you know exactly what your paying . So if your in the market for a car see Ken at pellegrino GMC /buick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom B. & Craig (Sales Manager) tops for service!!
by 02/27/2014on
I used the internet to find the best buick dealer in the area. Pellegrino was the top rated dealer local to me. The dozens upon dozens of excellent reviews can't be wrong, so after researching various models from all the car manufacturers, the buicks caught my eye. Their website clearly listed each model and the current price with rebates. No b-s advertising with phony deals and smoke-n-mirror rebates that you'll never qualify for. As soon as our family stepped foot in the showroom, a pleasant and knowledgeable salesman named Tom B. was there to take care of us. While Tom was initially busy on the day we went into purchase a vehicle, the sales manager (Craig) had no problem assisting us with deciding on what model to purchase. They helped us test drive 4 separate models, which I narrowed down to two choices. Easily almost two hours worth of time. Not a single moment did I feel pressured or guided in such a way towards any particular vehicle. Once we decided on the 2014 GMC Terrain, the process of buying and financing the vehicle was smooth and not overly time consuming. I would recommend Pellegrino for anyone looking for a buick or GMC vehicle and enjoy a hassle free car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lou C. Sales Review
by 02/21/2014on
This was my first experience purchasing a Buick product. Lou Ceroto was a great sales person. While, he proved to be a knowledgeable individual, he was not pushy or arrogant. He was patient and very personable. I purchased an Encore, which was my very first SUV and walked away a very satisified customer. Thanks Lou for a job well done! See you in 3 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd Purchase
by 02/19/2014on
Mike sold me a new Lacrosse about 3 years ago. I returned to lease a 2014 Lacrosse. This is a great dealership, no high pressure, and knowledgeable staff. Mike, Craig, Lou, Tom and Stacia will work with you to explore all options and get you into the car and financing options that fit your situation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic - No pressure, easy to work with!!
by 04/17/2013on
Last night we picked up our 2013 Buick Lacrosse. What a great car! The 4 cylinder with eAssist had plenty of pick up and lots of extras. The people at Pellegrino were excellent. My wife said she was surprised how well we were treated at a car dealership. We were in and out, no haggling. Our salesperson Tom made the car buying experience easy and pleasant. I'd highly recommend anyone to use Pellegrino.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buick LaCrosse CX
by 07/24/2010on
I leased a Buick LaCrosse July 2010. I can't say enough about the great salesman I had named Lou. He made my experience stress free. I did'nt feel like I had to fight to get a good deal. I had researched all my purchase and lease options. I walked out with a Beautiful Buick and hassle free lease terms... This was the best edxperience I have had in 20 years of buing automobiles. The Pellegrino experience was so great, I wish I had found this dealership earlier. They were so courteous and listened to what I needed. I walked out saying Wow... When you've found the car you want, you don't want to walk out of a dealership with a bad feeling...This dealership far surpassed my expectations and I would highly reccommend them.. not just the salesman, but the whole staff. I hope they continue to reap the rewards of doing business the right way. Thanks Lou and Pellegrino!!!
great place to buy a car
by 09/03/2009on
ive have bought a 2004 pontiac grand prix gt back in december 2008 i love the car and my family have bought cars from them since they were agresta great place to buy a car and great ppl to work with my salesmen was jim priest
Salesman at Pellegrino in Williamstown, NJ
by 09/03/2008on
I had a great experience buying a car here. The salesperson was so easy to talk to and made me feel very at ease. They really know what they are talking about when it comes to cars. They are nice people who want to help get you the car you need. Pellegrino was recommended to me by a friend and now I recommended them to everyone. If you want to go to a place with honest decent salesmen, go here.
1 Comments