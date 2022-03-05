Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Paul Miller BMW

Paul Miller BMW

Visit dealer’s website 
1515 Rte 23 S, Wayne, NJ 07470
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Paul Miller BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(368)
Recommend: Yes (68) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best BMW dealership in Jersey

by Pajtim Krasniqi on 05/03/2022

Tony Herrera was very helpful from the moment I contacted him with every question I had about the car, he made my purchase very easy and fun. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
368 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best BMW dealership in Jersey

by Pajtim Krasniqi on 05/03/2022

Tony Herrera was very helpful from the moment I contacted him with every question I had about the car, he made my purchase very easy and fun. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Francisco on 04/20/2022

Great job, very communicative of the time the car would be ready. Very accommodating with my work schedule. The work was well done and they followed up to see if I had any concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Experience

by Jfkace on 01/27/2022

Jose Jimenez is always helpful and I have had great experience with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

self

by Michael Storch on 08/31/2021

Service is good quality and timely

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent as always

by Wayne Valley Car Service on 08/12/2021

Efficient, courteous, great team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience.

by Omid Faraji on 08/03/2021

Chris was helpful and attentive. His product knowledge was impressive. We would recommend Paul Miller BMW to all friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

So helpful

by Excellent service on 07/17/2021

Service was thorough, staff professional and welcoming. Extremely pleased

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good, but can be better

by DR on 07/14/2021

Had a good experience at this dealer service. The only downside is that the place is always too crowded with service vehicles that it takes forever to get a (emergency)repair done without an appointment. But if you have an appointment, there should be no problem for you. Just make sure you book an appointment at least a week or two prior if you need a loaner car for the duration your vehicle is being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Profesional service

by Jorge Parrales on 07/08/2021

Courteous and professional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truly luxury experience

by Daniil Libman on 07/07/2021

From the moment we walked in and met Peter, till the moment we drove off in our new X3 - there were nothing but positive emotions. Peter and his general sales manager Ryan provided upfront pricing that was super competitive and fair. They have set realistic expectations. Peter helped my wife chose options she wanted, ordered the car and communicated with us every step of the way. Very satisfied! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality Service

by Erick F on 06/27/2021

They have one of the best service department in the tri-state area, loaners are provided and services are done in a timely matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easy Transition.

by Alvin Bell on 06/27/2021

I appreciate everyone involved in the purchase of my vehicle. Everyone involved were very knowledgeable.. I appreciate the service that was provided.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!!!

by Betty on 06/20/2021

Ron Sheffield, my sales rep was wonderful. There was no stress or pressure during the process of buying my 2021 BMW X3. He made all my requests come true! I would certainly recommend this dealership to anyone interested in a great car experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and advisor

by JC on 06/13/2021

Always a great, competent, and trustworthy service with the advisor Ken Walters!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Uncomplicated Service

by Kbs on 06/04/2021

Brought the car in for coolant flush and refill. That job was done while I waited along with a recall. There was no unnecessary upselling of other services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Focused

by Tom Dandrea on 05/29/2021

We talked on the phone and Chris knew that we needed to get a cost estimate for damages on the car I was turning in. He also knew what new vehicle I was looking for. We were able to get everything done in 2 1/2 hours. Very impressive considering all that had to be done (estimate for current car, insurance, financing, car prep, etc.)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always a pleasant experience

by Beth L on 05/28/2021

Lev Hylton and the entire sales team at Paul Miller were great, as usual. They appreciate their return customers and definitely know how to show it. Just a couple of suggestions for improvement. My visit could have been much shorter if there wasn't a bottle neck at the finance office. And you might want to be a bit more cognizant of your customer's needs. I was there for 6 1/2 hours without so much as a offer for a bottle of water or something to eat. Makes for cranky customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matt Wood is the BEST!

by Kathleen Bradley on 05/24/2021

This is the fourth BMW I have purchased from Matt and he continues to be the best consultative salesperson I have ever dealt with. I can't say enough good things about him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2018 330i

by Doug on 05/05/2021

Was a good car at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by Jie He on 05/01/2021

Not only scheduling service appointment is easy, but also the people are nice and helpful in Paul Miller BMW. For so many years, Mr. Richard Rulli has been my advisor. He has been very patient and nice. He helped me a lot solving my car problems. I appreciate it very much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Architect

by Louis Salamone on 04/30/2021

Everything went well. Price a bit high.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
123 cars in stock
0 new121 used2 certified pre-owned
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
0 new|29 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW X5
BMW X5
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for