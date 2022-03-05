5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Lev Hylton and the entire sales team at Paul Miller were great, as usual. They appreciate their return customers and definitely know how to show it. Just a couple of suggestions for improvement. My visit could have been much shorter if there wasn't a bottle neck at the finance office. And you might want to be a bit more cognizant of your customer's needs. I was there for 6 1/2 hours without so much as a offer for a bottle of water or something to eat. Makes for cranky customers! Read more