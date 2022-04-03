1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to this dealership as they had the Ford expedition model that my wife and I wanted and this turned out to be a very bad decision. That said they were extremely nice while we reviewed and decided on the $75,000 car. They originally quoted me the car price at one value and when I noted that I had an Edmunds true car quote that was $3,000 lower they agreed I could get it for that price (be careful on this they will overprice a car as much as you will let them).I dealt with Suleiman Mascobi who was polite prior to the sale and nasty and deceitful after the sale. As we worked through all the paperwork on the new car Suleiman noted he was going to fill the car up with gas. That said apparently Liccardi policy is to only give you enough gas to get home...as they did not fill the tank. When questioned on this they said this is their policy and they only fill it if the customer demands it in the purchase. (Note - if you buy here make sure you ask for it). Secondly - they handled the DMV paperwork for our car and gave us a temporary registration to cover us until they completed the DMV process of getting us plates. That said the temporary registration has since expired and we have been waiting three weeks for license plates from Liccardi team. After multiple calls and speaking with the Manager Rich Dimovski on multiple occasions they couldn't resolve their license plate issue (the issue was not with the DMV). I escalated the issue to the general manager Doug Hansen who was not useful and was rude but it does finally seem like license plates will arrive tomorrow. Overall the experience and dealing with Suleiman , Rich and Doug was terrible and they didn't seem to have any customer focus at all. I strongly suggest you go somewhere else for your new car or heed the issues I had so you don't end up in the same place. Will never buy from them again and may never buy another Ford as a result. Read more