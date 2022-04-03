Liccardi Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Liccardi Ford Lincoln
AMAZING
by 03/04/2022on
I am elated with my experience at Liccardi Ford. My daughter was in need of a new car after a terrible car accident, so, my fiancé suggested I call a dealership in Virginia because he had had a good experience there 3.5 years ago. After such an awful set of circumstances around the car accident I was hoping for a smooth and pleasant experience dealing with that dealership; however, they quickly fell immensely short of that expectation. I located a car I wanted to lease and spoke with a salesman; he told me that a car would be coming to their lot soon, although it did not have all the options I was looking for. I decided to consider the car with the lesser options anyway and was transferred to someone in financing. I explained to that man that we wanted our daughter to apply for a loan on her own, but her dad would co-sign for her if needed. He said my daughter's credit was too low to secure a loan on her own and would need my ex-husband to co-sign. He came back with an outrageous interest rate, an outrageous monthly payment, and relatively low allowable annual mileage on the lease, all despite a large down payment of $8,000. Then, after finding the exact car I wanted, with all the features I wanted, online, I called Liccardi. Rebecca confirmed the car's availability, and off we went. The car's sticker was several thousand dollars more but came out to $47 LESS per month than the dealership in Virginia quoted me on the car with the lesser options. Additionally, at Liccardi, my daughter qualified for the loan on her own, and we were advised that her credit score was actually 142 points HIGHER than the dealership in Virginia told us it was. For as bad as our experience was with the dealership in Virginia, it was just as amazing at Liccardi. Pablo our salesman, Sulu, the manager, and Charlie, in finance, were helpful, kind, informative, flexible, knowledgeable, and fun. Why would I give an entire background on a poor experience at one dealership only to give a good review to Liccardi? So people can understand just how devious some dealerships are. Our experience at Liccardi was phenomenal. We highly recommend them, especially Pablo. Good luck to anyone looking to purchase or lease, but you won’t need luck if you go to Liccardi.
Slimy sales tactic
by 02/21/2022on
This dealership charges a reconditioning fee over the sticker price. They tried to charge me $1995 extra. The said it was for a 146 point check to make sure the vehicle was in great condition. Shouldn’t the vehicle already be checked before they place it for sale? There are so many negative reviews about this place. Do yourself a favor and stay away. I am surprised that Ford Motor Company allows these type of slimy sales tactics.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Buyer beware - Shady Ford Dealer
by 12/23/2021on
Having a hard time getting refund on deposit. Dealer never gave me a retail order with the purchase of truck so no idea what the purchase includes, fees, final pricing, etc… only document they gave me was a receipt for the deposit on my credit card. Truck is not even close to production (no VIN) so not sure why they wouldn’t just give me refund. Buyer beware, this dealership does not return calls (doesn’t answer calls either) and seems very shady not to provide a retail order. No idea what final cost of truck will be without retail agreement outlining each fee…
BUYER BEWARE
by 10/22/2021on
I bought a 2011 BMW 328i from Liccardi a month or two ago. The salesman told me that all the lights/warnings on the dashboard meant nothing, but they could not clear them because they didn't have the ability only BMW had the ability so I had to take the car to BMW to have them clear them which I would also have to pay for. I took the car to my mechanic who OWNS and does his own work on his BMW's to clear the codes which did not clear! He also found a problem with the ABS system which is UNSAFE! The dealership LIED to me! assured me that the car was in great perfect shape but it's NOT. I have called the sales manager and have received no return call regarding the issues. Do not buy a car from these [non-permissible content removed]!!!!
Dont go!!! Worst experience
by 02/16/2021on
The salesman i had was the rudest salesman ive ever had!! Ive never been degraded humiliated since i started buying my car!! I will never recommend this place!!! Trying to sell the car that i dont like and telling me in a rude way like literally rude!!! He made my day worst!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Gabe
by 03/14/2019on
Went on for an oil change they were quick and very courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service!
by 01/14/2019on
I just want to say this was the best experience I had at Ford Liccardi. The new service manager has his stuff together. It is running like a fine machine. Love Dwaune (sp) he dropped me off at work and picked me up and also had my car washed THANK YOU. Keep up the good work....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
coupon no work
by 11/08/2018on
they send me the coupon which does not work for my car even though they know what is my car. It is not fair.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing customer service
by 10/09/2018on
Just this past Saturday I went to Liccardi's service department to have an oil change but more importantly to find out why my tire pressure lite was on. I got to Liccardi around 3pm and the service department was just about ready to close, I first spoke with the man who valet parks the cars and he assured me to go inside and see if they would atleast take a look at my tires pressure. When I told them I wanted to get an oil change as well the Service advisor Alberto Gomez said he would do the oil change and repair whatever tire might have a leak. After mechanics looked over my car they said that 3 tires were in very bad condition and needed to be changed immediately even though it would be a much longer job they were willing to stay later in order to have my vehicle drive safely. After about 20 minutes or so my car was done 3 new tires and an oil change. Also when I went to get in my car the mechanics had covered my drivers seat and floor mat with plastic to not get them dirty. Alberto removed the plastic from my car but I was so appreciative because I am very sensitive to smells. The service department is very clean as well and hardly even smells like you are at an auto body shop. Excellent service all around
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
worst car buying experience of my life
by 05/16/2018on
Went to this dealership as they had the Ford expedition model that my wife and I wanted and this turned out to be a very bad decision. That said they were extremely nice while we reviewed and decided on the $75,000 car. They originally quoted me the car price at one value and when I noted that I had an Edmunds true car quote that was $3,000 lower they agreed I could get it for that price (be careful on this they will overprice a car as much as you will let them).I dealt with Suleiman Mascobi who was polite prior to the sale and nasty and deceitful after the sale. As we worked through all the paperwork on the new car Suleiman noted he was going to fill the car up with gas. That said apparently Liccardi policy is to only give you enough gas to get home...as they did not fill the tank. When questioned on this they said this is their policy and they only fill it if the customer demands it in the purchase. (Note - if you buy here make sure you ask for it). Secondly - they handled the DMV paperwork for our car and gave us a temporary registration to cover us until they completed the DMV process of getting us plates. That said the temporary registration has since expired and we have been waiting three weeks for license plates from Liccardi team. After multiple calls and speaking with the Manager Rich Dimovski on multiple occasions they couldn't resolve their license plate issue (the issue was not with the DMV). I escalated the issue to the general manager Doug Hansen who was not useful and was rude but it does finally seem like license plates will arrive tomorrow. Overall the experience and dealing with Suleiman , Rich and Doug was terrible and they didn't seem to have any customer focus at all. I strongly suggest you go somewhere else for your new car or heed the issues I had so you don't end up in the same place. Will never buy from them again and may never buy another Ford as a result.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
everything is fake here dont trust them very rude
by 09/22/2017on
[non-permissible content removed] please dont go guys they dont even deserve one star. Very rude and fake people. I bought a car here and with all fake prices and fake fees and they gave me car with broken bumper and its certified pre owned with 172 point inspection(fake 172 point inspection). When i went back next day and ask about it they said you broke your car we dont do anything with it. 2.i asked not to do hard credit check because I already have approved loan from my bank. They asked my ssn for some proofs and said we wont do credit checks and they did 4 hard checks. When i asked back they are lying we didnt. 3. After all this they are not doing my registration. When i called them they asking for some proofs again Dont trust these guys
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Would not honor internet price
by 05/11/2017on
I found a vehicle I liked online for an excellent price. I confirmed it was available with the internet sales person. The dealer then changed the price online and the manager stated they would not honor it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing Staff
by 11/14/2016on
Leasing a 2017 MKZ, Sal was very friendly and helpful. He made sure I was completely satisfy with my purchaser, by either adding or deleting additional features with this car.
Don't Judge a Book by Its Cover
by 11/09/2016on
Liccardi's showroom is anything but spiffy. A Lexus owner for the past eighteen years, I've grown used to a very classy showroom with sales people dressed in suits. And Lexus does not share its showroom with Toyotas. But Liccardi is a Ford/Lincoln dealership. It's not that the Fords don't look appealing, it's that they do not have the same appeal as the luxury division - Lincoln. I was immediately taken aback on seeing the shared showroom, which was, in addition, not particularly neat or businesslike. The salesman I was introduced to was very young, and, initially, there were signs that he was not knowledgeable about the inventory. But when the business was concluded, I realized that he had been very patient with me, and, in face, he did know the car and specifications I had requested because he had listened carefully to what I said. We were able to negotiate a deal which was very good for me, and, I assume, beneficial to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bad Sales Person
by 09/27/2016on
Scott Lyons is [non-permissible content removed]!! No help what so ever!! Still waiting for a phone call about my car door and the video for my car....
4th lease with Sulo
by 06/17/2016on
I just turned my 2013 Ford Edge in for a brand new 2016 Ford Explorer. This is my 4 th lease with Liccardi Ford. I have been a satisfied customer for over 7 years. Sulo, is my #1 Salesman, and I would never go to anyone else to buy/ lease a car. Sulo and MIke (the manager) always go above and beyond for me, they have always helped me get the best deal possible. I live over an hour away from the dealership, and will always continue to buy cars from Sulo. Thank you Sulo for making my family so happy. If you are looking for a car, Sulo is the man to see, I have never been disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership
by 05/24/2016on
I have been buying my car's from Liccardi Ford for awhile now. We just purchased our 16th car from there.All my children buy there as well. The salesman are great! This time we had Pete he was very good and knowledgeable about the car and went over everything with us before we left. Mike DeGrazio is the sales Manager who is also great and very helpful and always goes out of his way to help and make your purchase go smooth.He makes you feel like you family not just a number. Jim in Finance is always very helpful and gets the deal done and thru with out any issues. If you want a great dealership this is the one. They make you feel like family not like a number!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10
by 12/21/2015on
The service and people that work at Larrardi Ford are very nice and helpful. I have never had a problem getting an appointment and they are always on time. Thank you and Happy Holidays
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dissatisfied
by 12/20/2015on
I have taken my LINCOLN in for service on several occasions to fix a problem that keeps recurring! To the tune of almost $2,500.00 so far, the problem STILL has not been identified nor corrected. I'm of the belief that the service technicians know what the problem is but are simply trying to milk me dry financially! Well, the charade is OVER. I will NOT be taking my car back there, and at this juncture, I've become very skeptical of Lincoln's in particular, and Ford products in general. Will look elsewhere when I am in the market to purchase another car (soon!)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/13/2015on
There was apart failure PTU Your people at service center Order my part then I brought car in they gave me a loaner car MKC because they did not know how long would take And because I lost my wife 5 yrs ago in a car fire CRV honda. I need a car to drive my two girls to their activities. The reason I lease Lincoln cars is they rated high safety and hardly no recalls Your car the MKS beats out mercedes, BMW and infinity which I have tested drove in the past the MKS beat out all 3 And I get lots of compliments from people in chatham nj who drive those other 3 makes Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 12/07/2015on
I was very happy with the service I received on 11/30/15 . I was greeted by one of the nicest receptionist and serviced by an equally friendly service manager. All of the recall items on my vehicle were taken care of as well as my oil change .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
