1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called Vann and spoke with Dianne. While speaking with her, I told her of a bad experience I had with another dealership and how I received wrong information on a phone call and when I arrived at the dealer was told something completely different. She empathized with me and reassured me "that's not how this dealership operates and I'd be taken care of". I told her exactly what I was looking for, told her I wanted to put no more than $500 down, and had a monthly payment budget of $250 and was open to leasing a new vehicle or purchasing a used one. She said she was pretty sure she could get to that number based on what I wanted. Now, this dealer wasn't exactly close for me. It was nearly an hour away so I wanted to be sure they could meet my expectations. She brought up the General Manager and how great he was. I asked if she could run our conversation by him and get back to me so I wouldn't be going down there for nothing. She said she'd speak with him and email me within a half hour. Four hours went by and no response. I called her when I finished work and her exact words to me were "it's doable". I told her I'd definitely be down that evening and assumed I'd be leaving in another car. I arrived down there and worked with a different salesperson. The first car he showed me wasn't what I wanted and began getting nervous. It seemed like they didn't even have what I wanted in their inventory. I soon spoke to a sales manager and he didn't have anything for me in my price range. In fact, the price I was given was $330/month. He had no answers and ultimately admitted I was given misleading information. I left the dealership after wasting 3 hours of my time after being lied to--probably just to get me in the door. The next day I called and spoke with Dianne to ask why she gave me the false information she did. She denied lying to me and still maintained that my price was doable. When I asked her under what conditions she didn't have any answer for me and just denied lying to me. She also hung up on me twice. Great customer service! A few days later I put in a complaint to Jeep. They contacted me and told me the General Manager Michael Barse would be reaching out to me to help resolve my experience. That was a week ago and I still have yet to receive a call or email from him. Clearly, this dealership operates without any integrity and is good at lying to potential customers. I wouldn't recommend them if they had the last car on earth. Read more