1715 S Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Team Nissan

16 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a car

by Cforr on 05/10/2018

Great service from the gate! With no pressure to buy. Found 2 cars that matched the qualities we wanted and still was able to give us other options with lower prices! Great sales person genuinely cared. Did not purchase vehicle yet but will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank You!

by Jodi on 05/09/2018

My fiance and I were looking for a car but having a hard time getting what we wanted and needed for us. Our Salesman Anthony Fulton was awesome at helping us get what we wanted. I drove out of the dealership with my car that night. Thank you So much. Will be back to see you again when its time for a new one!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by Jenn on 04/30/2018

When buying a car I don’t like to feel pressured to do so and with the salesman (Alex Moi) I felt that I would have the perfect car buying experience. Alex tried everything to find the right car for me and had a ton of knowledge in regards to cars. He’s a valuable asset to the Team Nissian dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Certified pre-owned vehicles are not properly inspected.

by ripped_off on 04/16/2018

I was sold a CPO vehicle without being provided a CPO checklist. Many items on the checklist were not provided and the dealer has admitted needed to be taken car of after the sale. The dealer will not provide me with the checklist nor will they return my emails and phonecalls.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Sales Service

by AmyHernandez on 03/27/2018

I want give a big shout out to Team Nissan sales manager Jim Cazier and sales man Jimmy G and Finance Manager Jessi for excellent service. They all three joined together to help cater my needs for a car that I was looking for. They greatly assisted me in finding a beautiful 2014 Nissan Sentra for an awesome price with awesome payments. Jim and jimmy also greatly assisted me in finding affordable car insurance. They both are some of the best sales people around the area. I want give a big thank you for all there help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!!

by Danielle on 10/28/2017

The best experience I have ever had buying a car!!! We got a great vehicle at a great price and the service was awesome!! I would recommend Team Nissan to anyone wanting to purchase a vehicle. Thanks to all of you - especially Kyle!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Elizabeth on 07/30/2017

Our incredible salesman Brad Jolley made buying a car an unexpected pleasurable, honest and informative experience. I have never had a sales person take the time to explain everything about a car I was buying and be so patient and kind in doing so. I had owned the same car for 2 years and didn't know half the things about the car that he took the time to show me. He went out of his way twice to drive over 45 minutes each way to bring paperwork to me so I wouldn't have to drive back. Yassir was great and very helpful in financing and I really appreciated his honesty too. Thank you Brad and Yassir everyone should have a stress free experience in buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Alicia!!

by HappyGirl333 on 06/29/2017

Never thought I would get approved because of my age. But I just graduated college and got a new car lease I can afford!! Love it! Thanks Alicia and Shawn

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer beware

by skepticnow on 06/20/2017

Recently purchased a used car for my 17 year old son. Salesman was new, a little green but very nice. It was the finance manager and the dealership that is the problem. The finance manager snuck in an additional $500 over the sales price that we agreed on. My bad for not reading the contract before I signed it. When I called him next day to ask about it, they said it was a "dealer preparation fee". This is a fake fee, made up by the dealership. Preparing the car is part of the job of selling the car. Leaving the dealership with the car, we noticed that the headlight was out. My son had to spend an additional $22 to fix it. He also noticed the brakes were rubbing. Long story short, he has owned the car for 5 days and it now needs $2200 in additional repairs. New front brakes, new rear brakes, new air filter, new timing belt, all new hoses, 4 new tires (apparently, they were rotated to hide the wear) and a front end alignment, He spent every cent of what he earned over 2 summers to buy this car. Shame on Team Nissan for taking advantage of a 17 year old buying his first car. I would not recommend them for a used car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales department

by Stacie on 05/30/2017

Had a wonderful experience. The sales team was great! Chris K and Yassir were beyond helpful and friendly. So happy I went to Team Nissan. It's like a family there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Stress-free car shopping

by Parker54 on 04/28/2015

Knowing next to nothing about cars causes me to have anxiety anticipating shopping for a new one. Then I met Bridget Wurster at Team Nissan in Vineland. She's informative, funny, and applies absolutely no pressure, resulting in a very pleasant car buying experience. When I went back for my check-up and oil change, I was invited to eat lunch with the staff. I felt like I was hanging out with friends. I'll never go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

love my new pathfinder

by kclynn333 on 04/18/2015

Thank you for being nice and not pressuring me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

One year in with Team Nissan, would do it all again

by NJ_Myco on 04/14/2015

I walked in fearful of the stereotypical high-pressure car dealership - but the process of buying and visiting for my free service was smooth, relaxed and hassle-free. The sales team detailed each step of the process clearly and helped me make a practical financial decision. I didn't think a new car was a possibility for me. After discussing my income and lifestyle, they hooked me up with a hatchback with 40 miles on it at an awesome price. A year later, I'm very happy with the decision I made. I originally dealt with Chuck, now my person there is Bridget. When I visited for my free service recently, Bridget recognized me when I walked in, showed me to the mechanic's desk and chatted me up while I waited. She's just really cool and laid back, which is typical of this place. I guess the showroom, lot and office is a pleasant place to be, but I've never had to be there long. Even when buying the car, the longest step of the process was waiting on Geico and the bank to process my paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealer/best ability to get you a low interest rate!

by waltntina on 01/13/2013

What a great dealership. Not the most bells and whistle filled showroom. If you want flat screens, big lounge chairs, a Kuerig coffee maker, this is not the dealer for you. If you want a rock bottom price, with the lowest interest rate., this is the dealer for you. Admiral is nearby, but a horrible dealership. Make the extra trip to Vineland. It will save you! I saved over $6500 in the cost of the car, and the much lower interest rate than other dealers. Don at sales desk will work the right deal for you. My salesman Danny, was fantastic. Explained every detail, every item on the sheet. The credit manager was able to get an even lower rate for me than quoted. Saved us a bundle. Super credit office, super sales and service. Skip the bigger dealer and get yourself a real car deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

I Was Deceived!

by iwasdeceived on 09/30/2011

I would not give this dealership the time of day and I filed a complaint with BBB.. They scammed and deceived me and my father on a car purchase and I would warn anyone else to think twice. My father wanted to purchase his end-of-lease car to give to me and Team Nissan told him that he had to go through them to purchase. After the contract was signed, he was then told and confirmed by Nissan Corp that he could have bought the vehicle directly from them to avoid the dealer fees. I was charged over $500 in dealer fees. (they didn't even clean the car) :mad:

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1.7 out of 5 starssales Rating

these people are [violative content deleted]

by audrey6 on 05/30/2009

When I negotiated a price for my van, the dealer took out his calculator, calculated the pennsylvania tax and agreed that the final price would include the PA tax. Before signing the papers I asked if the tax would included and was told that it was. When I finally got my title after waiting for two and a half weeks for them to release it, I went to get the van registered in PA. I was then told, that no taxes had been payed, and that there had been no need to get a $200 title from team nissan in NJ. My total fee was $890.52. The auto tags worker told me that the dealership's behavior was "a shame". When I called them, I was spoken to aggressively and hung up on. The salesperson initially said that he remembered agreeing on including the tax, and then changed his story to say he never agreed on it, and then to say that he "thought" it was included. I unfortunately was duped into signing papers where the tax said "N/A" which means that I am now out for the tax money and paying for a new title. These people are crooks. If you go to them, be very careful to read the fine print.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
