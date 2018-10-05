3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Recently purchased a used car for my 17 year old son. Salesman was new, a little green but very nice. It was the finance manager and the dealership that is the problem. The finance manager snuck in an additional $500 over the sales price that we agreed on. My bad for not reading the contract before I signed it. When I called him next day to ask about it, they said it was a "dealer preparation fee". This is a fake fee, made up by the dealership. Preparing the car is part of the job of selling the car. Leaving the dealership with the car, we noticed that the headlight was out. My son had to spend an additional $22 to fix it. He also noticed the brakes were rubbing. Long story short, he has owned the car for 5 days and it now needs $2200 in additional repairs. New front brakes, new rear brakes, new air filter, new timing belt, all new hoses, 4 new tires (apparently, they were rotated to hide the wear) and a front end alignment, He spent every cent of what he earned over 2 summers to buy this car. Shame on Team Nissan for taking advantage of a 17 year old buying his first car. I would not recommend them for a used car purchase. Read more