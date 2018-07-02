Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Visit dealer’s website 
899 S Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Vann Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Blatantly lied to

by DenDJ44 on 02/07/2018

I called Vann and spoke with Dianne. While speaking with her, I told her of a bad experience I had with another dealership and how I received wrong information on a phone call and when I arrived at the dealer was told something completely different. She empathized with me and reassured me "that's not how this dealership operates and I'd be taken care of". I told her exactly what I was looking for, told her I wanted to put no more than $500 down, and had a monthly payment budget of $250 and was open to leasing a new vehicle or purchasing a used one. She said she was pretty sure she could get to that number based on what I wanted. Now, this dealer wasn't exactly close for me. It was nearly an hour away so I wanted to be sure they could meet my expectations. She brought up the General Manager and how great he was. I asked if she could run our conversation by him and get back to me so I wouldn't be going down there for nothing. She said she'd speak with him and email me within a half hour. Four hours went by and no response. I called her when I finished work and her exact words to me were "it's doable". I told her I'd definitely be down that evening and assumed I'd be leaving in another car. I arrived down there and worked with a different salesperson. The first car he showed me wasn't what I wanted and began getting nervous. It seemed like they didn't even have what I wanted in their inventory. I soon spoke to a sales manager and he didn't have anything for me in my price range. In fact, the price I was given was $330/month. He had no answers and ultimately admitted I was given misleading information. I left the dealership after wasting 3 hours of my time after being lied to--probably just to get me in the door. The next day I called and spoke with Dianne to ask why she gave me the false information she did. She denied lying to me and still maintained that my price was doable. When I asked her under what conditions she didn't have any answer for me and just denied lying to me. She also hung up on me twice. Great customer service! A few days later I put in a complaint to Jeep. They contacted me and told me the General Manager Michael Barse would be reaching out to me to help resolve my experience. That was a week ago and I still have yet to receive a call or email from him. Clearly, this dealership operates without any integrity and is good at lying to potential customers. I wouldn't recommend them if they had the last car on earth.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
179 cars in stock
78 new55 used46 certified pre-owned
Ram 2500
Ram 2500
10 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

As a premier New Jersey Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep Ram dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. We offer Mopar service & parts, an online inventory, & outstanding financing options. At Vann our Customers come first.

what sets us apart
As a hometown dealer, Vann DCJR feels strongly committed to giving back to our community. Through sponsorship of the Vineland Football team, as well as many other charitable endeavors, we take pride in helping to establish strength in our youth.
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (3)
English
Italian
Spanish

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes